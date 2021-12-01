Local Churches Meet Thanksgiving Needs

FARMINGTON -- Local churches continued their Thanksgiving traditions this year to give to families in the area.

Brand New Church gave out more than 200 Thanksgiving bags to families with food for a holiday meal, plus other food items to help during the week off from school.

Jeremy Woody, campus pastor, said the bags included ham, stuffing, corn, green beans, instant potatoes, gravy, dessert, as well as other items such as peanut butter, jelly, bread and snacks.

Woody said the church especially tried to reach out to those students in area school districts who rely on school lunches during the week and food backpacks on the weekend.

"We sent coupons to counselors so that they could put those in the hands of families that needed these," Woody said, adding, "The goal is to take care of those."

He said the church also donated microwaves to some families so they would be able to prepare the food.

Brand New Church gives away Thanksgiving bags every year, Woody said.

Because of covid-19 concerns, the church last year changed the program to a drive-through event and continued with a drive-through this year. In addition to the drive-through, church members also delivered some of the bags to families.

Farmington United Methodist Church sponsors a "Feast to Go" on Thanksgiving Day.

"We just feel like it's important for them to get a meal on Thanksgiving Day," said Jeff Silva, a member of the church.

The church had 40 families signed up for the meals but, in addition, gave some to people who dropped by on Thursday asking for the to-go meals.

The containers included turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll and pie.

This is the church's sixth year to sponsor their Thanksgiving feast boxes.

Ronnie Haney of Farmington on Thursday said he was thankful to receive a meal for him and his mother.

Pang Vang-Yang of Lincoln picked up meals for she and her husband and six children.

"I just really appreciate them," Vang-Yang said. "You see that there truly are good people. We have six kids so every little bit helps."

Another recipient, Jerry Still of Farmington, said he was grateful because the meals provide something for those people who are sitting by themselves at home.

Pastor Dee Harper prayed with families as they picked up their Thanksgiving meals.

"It's important to reach out to people and minister to their bodies and to them spiritually," Harper said. "Prayer is a way we can show we care about what they're going through and that we wish for God's blessings and presence to be in their lives."

Brea Gragg, youth and children's director for Prairie Grove United Methodist Church, said the church provided food boxes to 96 families. The church's Thanksgiving ministry started with eight boxes about six years ago and has grown since then, Gragg said.

She said the school district sent out letters to parents about the food boxes, and the church also sent information to families helped this past summer.

The meals included an 18-pound turkey, corn, green beans, rolls, pumpkin pie, yams, macaroni and cheese and ingredients for spaghetti so the families can have another meal. The church used a drive-through system for families to pick up their food boxes on Nov. 23. About 18 of the boxes were delivered to families.

Gragg said the high school this year offered to keep the turkeys in their refrigerator, and the players on the boys basketball team helped to load the turkeys.