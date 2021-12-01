Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Bethany Kehoe, 32, of Huntsville, was arrested Nov. 19 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jose Carillo Lopez, 20, of Springdale, was cited Nov. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Douglas Reed, 33, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marcus McCann, 50, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with public intoxication, stalking, disorderly conduct.

A 16-year-old female of Lowell, was cited Nov. 18 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marlena Fisher, 25, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Donald Sannar, 51, of Huntsville, was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marco Rivera-Corpus, 35, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.