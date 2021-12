COURTESY PHOTO FARMINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln fire departments responded to a propane tank fire around 4 a.m., Saturday (Nov. 27) off Cove Creek North in Prairie Grove, according to firefighter Justin Capps with Prairie Grove Fire Department. Capps said it appeared a power line fell across a propane tank, causing an arc and the tank to catch fire. The fire also burned down a nearby shed, Capps said. The fire departments were on the scene for about five hours.

Print Headline: Tank Catches Fire

