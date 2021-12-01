Time To Hang Up The Hat

FARMINGTON -- After serving 19 years as a member of Farmington School Board, Jeff Oxford submitted his resignation last week, effective with the Nov. 23 meeting.

Board President Travis Warren said he tried to convince Oxford to stay on but was not successful.

"Jeff has been invaluable on the board," Warren said last week. "He's been through three superintendents, watched a lot of growth and has been a solid member of the community."

Oxford's shoes will be hard to fill, Warren said.

"He understands what needs to happen to make a school operate," Warren said. "From a board aspect, you have to understand you put your arms around the district but not put your fingers in it."

He added, "We're going to miss him, his leadership and miss his opinions. He wasn't scared to share an opinion."

Oxford had a "passion" for everything Cardinal and the community, Warren said.

"He loves kids. He loves the staff and he will do anything for them. It's a passion and a leadership quality that is hard to match," Warren said.

Oxford last week said he had already decided not to run for re-election when his term was up, but with the changes in now electing board members by zone, instead of at-large, he believed it was a good time to step down from the board.

For the May 2022 school election, all candidates will run for zone positions. Candidates have to live in the zone, and will be voted upon by registered voters living in the same zone. The new zone map approved by Farmington School Board and the Washington County Election Commission has Warren and Oxford living in the same zone.

"I stepped away so they could get someone to finish out my term until May and then maybe that person would like it and want to run to fill the position full-time," said Oxford, who now is in the Position 2 seat on the board. "I wanted to to make it where it would be as smooth a transition as possible."

Oxford has served under three superintendents -- Ron Wright, Bryan Law and now Jon Laffoon -- and as a board president for almost nine years during his time on the board.

He said all three superintendents had strengths that benefited the district.

"Mr. Wright and Mr. Law, they put us in a position to accomplish a lot of things without asking for help," Oxford said. "Mr. Laffoon brings a whole set of new ideas for the district, such as leasing buses, looking at solar usage and energy."

Oxford is a Farmington graduate and a member of the Class of 1986. All of his four children graduated from Farmington, with the youngest graduating in 2017.

"I love this school district," Oxford said. "It's been a big part of my life. For the biggest part of my life, I've had something to do with this school."

He said he served his first two five-year terms and then decided to run again because he wanted to see the high school campus finished. He said he ran for additional terms because he knew Law was leaving as superintendent and wanted to be involved in selecting a new superintendent for the district.

Oxford said he believes one of the district's biggest accomplishments during the past 19 years is that the district has been able to build new schools without going to the voters to ask for a millage increase. During Oxford's time, the school completed Williams Elementary School and then constructed Folsom Elementary and the new high school campus, which includes the main building, football stadium, basketball arena and a performing arts center.

"We've been very blessed in this district with staff and faculty. Community support of this school district has always been outstanding. I think that's one of the things that makes it such a special place," he said.

Warren said the board has to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 30 days. He said several people already have expressed interest and, if possible, he would like to appoint someone who lives in Zone 3 because none of the current board members live within the Zone 3 boundaries. Zone 3 is located in the northwest part of the district.

Warren said he would interview candidates for the position and hopes to make a recommendation at the board's Dec. 13 meeting.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy can contact Superintendent Jon Laffoon at the administration office, 266-1808. Board members serve five-year terms and are not compensated for their service. The person appointed to the position will have to run for office in May 2022 to continue in the seat.