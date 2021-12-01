What's Happening

LINCOLN

Covid Vaccine Clinic

Lincoln Consolidated School District will host a free covid vaccine clinic, 3-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 2 at Lincoln High cafeteria, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive. Vaccines available will be Pfizer for ages 5-11, Pfizer for ages 12 and older, Moderna for ages 18 and up. Moderna and Pfizer boosters also will be available. A followup will be held Thursday, Jan. 6 for those needing the second dose. No appointment necessary. Bring an insurance card if applicable. For those children receiving the pediatric Pfizer, a parent or guardian must be present.

FARMINGTON

Meals On Wheels Holiday Fundraiser

Farmington Senior Wellness and Activity Center will sponsor a Meals on Wheels Holiday Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, featuring James McKinney and the Southern Justice Band. All ages welcome. Admission is $5. The fundraiser includes a cakewalk, a box lunch for $5, games and drawings for prizes.

PRAIRIE GROVE

State Park Public Meeting

Stacy Hurst, secretary of Arkansas Heritage and Tourism, will have a meeting to update the public on the state park's archives facility at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Latta Barn at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Used Book Sale

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its holiday "buck a bag" sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 4 at the pavilion in the library parking lot. Everything you can put in a bag is $1 per bag or $3 for a box of books. There will be adult and children books and Christmas-themed books. The library asks that patrons use social distancing and wear a mask at the sale.

Shop With A Cop Fundraiser

Prairie Grove Police Department will have a silent auction and live auction Saturday, Dec. 11, at the high school basketball arena to benefit its Shop with a Cop program. The silent auction will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the live auction will be held at noon. The public is invited.