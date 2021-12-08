Farmington School Board OKs Demographic Study





FARMINGTON -- To plan for future student growth, Farmington School Board on Nov. 22 approved a $10,000 contract for a demographic study of the community and school district boundaries.

Superintendent Jon Laffoon said the district is growing an average of 40-70 students per year, but school officials do not have the expertise to project growth by grade.

He recommended the board approve a contract with Metrostudy Inc., (dbh Zonda Intelligence), a Delaware company. Metrostudy will take current student data and then conduct research to make its projections.

The end result, Laffoon said, will be a 10-year enrollment forecast and recommendations on placements for future school buildings. When complete, Metrostudy will present its findings in a virtual presentation to the board.

"I think it will be well worth the investment," Laffoon told board members, adding that Metrostudy submitted the lowest bid for the project by $5,000.

According to the contract, the scope of work includes an analysis of existing demographics and enrollment history for all grade levels, a 10-year enrollment forecast by campus and grade level and a geographic student database to assess current attendance patterns.

The company will review single-family and multi-family building patterns and look at housing starts and future lots.

The consultants will provide information on regional economic conditions, enrollment patterns, housing data and comparisons, enrollment projections and key takeaways, according to the contract.

The contract says the fees for the scope of work will be $10,000, which includes one review of the draft report and one presentation. Any additional in-person presentations will be charged at a rate of $500 per on-site presentation.

The estimated completion date is mid-February 2022.

The board's packet for its November meeting included a demographic study that the company (under a different name at the time) completed for Fayetteville School District in fall 2017. Fayetteville's 30-page report provides a five-year forecast by grade level, a 10-year forecast by grade level and projected forecasts by campus.

In other action, the school board approved a recommendation to purchase 400 Chromebooks for a low bid of $107,100 from Trox of Phoenix, Ariz. The district will be reimbursed for the Chromebooks with Emergency Connectivity Funding.

Under personnel actions, the board approved adding William Worthey as an assistant senior high boys basketball coach.



