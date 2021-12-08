Gravette Runs By Lincoln Girls

LINCOLN -- Gravette's perimeter defense didn't give Lincoln many open looks and the half-court trap employed by coach Will Pittman created turnovers as the Lady Lions won 67-37 on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The nonconference girls basketball game featured the Lady Lions pounding the offensive glass, giving themselves multiple-shot opportunities on many possessions, and the half-court execution got better as the game progressed.

"We've got some pretty good size and they work hard ... I feel like we were pretty good on the boards all night," Pittman said.

Gravette's full-court pressure became another factor transforming a 15-7 first quarter lead into a 37-18 halftime advantage.

"It did, it wasn't as consistent as we'd like it to be but these kids are young. We're working hard at it. We don't usually ever have a lack of effort out of this group. They usually always work hard. I'm really pleased with that. We're always trying to get a little better every game," Pittman said.

One drawback showed up with the aggressive Lady Lions committing a lot of fouls. They went over the limit, putting Lincoln in the bonus in the last minute of the first quarter and into the double bonus midway through the second. Lincoln senior Katie Jones capitalized, making 11 of 13 free throws to lead the Lady Wolves with 15 points.

On the plus side Gravette didn't give up easy baskets. Lincoln had to earn their points at the free-throw line. The Lady Wolves made just nine field goals and went 17 of 27 overall at the foul line.

"We weren't consistent tonight. We had a little trouble with the consistency, but Lincoln played extremely hard. They had a lot to do with that so, yeah, there were definitely some teachable moments," Pittman said.

Midway through the third quarter the Lady Lions lined up on the wrong end of the court coming out of a timeout. Lincoln recognized the basket was unguarded and wasted no time in throwing the in-bounds pass to Jones breaking for the goal. She was fouled and converted a 3-point play.

Pittman was not happy with that momentary lapse in court awareness and substituted all five players out. With fresh legs on the court Gravette held Lincoln to a pair of free throws while going scoreless itself over the latter half of the third.

The disparity was 47-28 after three quarters and the Lady Lions got it up to 30 points with a 16-2 run over the last 5:07. Gravette got an offensive rebound and reset its offense. Reese Hamilton drained a 3-pointer. Kelsey Fletcher, a 5-feet-10 senior, grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds, scoring on the second.

Keeley Elsea, a 5-feet-9 sophomore, ran the floor and put in another Lady Lion miss. She was fouled but missed the free throw. Fletcher got that rebound and put it in and in a 1:27 span Gravette swelled its lead to 60-35.

Lincoln had only one basket in the final five minutes on Jones' layup off an in-bounds play underneath the basket as the Lady Lions put the game away 67-37.

Gravette 67, Lincoln 37

Gravette^15^22^10^20 -- 67

Lincoln^7^11^10^9 -- 37

Lincoln (2-5): Katie Jones 2 11-13 15, Tabor Lewis 2 3-8 8, Lily Riherd 2 1-3 5, Alexandra Torres 2 0-0 5, Zella Pomeroy 1 1-1 3, Saylor Stidham 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 17-27 37.

Gravette (2-1): Brynn Romine 6 1-2 14, Kelsey Fletcher 6 0-0 13, Alexa Parker 5 0-0 11, Reese Hamilton 3 1-2 9, Rachel Deihl 3 0-0 6, Keeley Elsea 3 0-0 6, Dalachie Wishon 1 0-1 2, Graci Moffit 1 0-0 2, Allea Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Fox 0 2-2 2. Totals 29 4-8 67.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Lewis, Torres), Gravette 5 (Hamilton 2, Romine, Parker, Fletcher).