Lady Cardinals Live Up To Hype

FARMINGTON -- Farmington came into the girls basketball season with a lot of hype to live up to when the Lady Cardinals tipped off the season on Nov. 11 against Providence Academy.

Junior Jenna Lawrence, a 6-3 forward with a commitment to the University of Arkansas, transferred from Melbourne in Izard County changing the complexion of the Lady Cardinals.

Like Farmington seniors Carson Dillard, Morgan Brye, Megan Hernandez and Allie Devecsery, Lawrence has been part of a team that reached back-to-back state finals while playing an instrumental role in Melbourne winning two of their three straight Class 2A girls basketball state championships from 2019-2021.

Meanwhile the core of the Lady Cardinals' girls basketball squad advanced to the 2020 Class 4A State finals which were never played due to covid and the 2021 Class 4A State finals in which they finished as state runner-up.

Lawrence gives the Lady Cardinals another superstar presence on the court following the graduation of Trinity Johnson and Tori Kersey in 2021 and Makenna Vanzant who was named Class 4A State MVP in 2020.

Senior sharpshooting point-guard Carson Dillard recently signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State while senior Megan Hernandez is considered a top on-ball defender in the 4A classification. Sophomore Reese Shirey promises to only get better after making mighty contributions to the 2021 run to the state finals.

Providence Academy came in off a 75-29 blow-out of Union Christian Academy and Farmington coach Brad Johnson was a little leery of the Lady Patriots, but he needn't have worried.

The visitors out-played Farmington in the early going. Anna Imbo and Hannah Wiechman hit 3-pointers for the Lady Patriots and Providence Academy owned an early 10-6 lead before Farmington closed out the first quarter on a 13-5 run. Lawrence scored six straight points and J'Myra London knocked down a shot from the corner as the Lady Cardinals grabbed the lead for good at 14-10.

The Lady Patriots kept it close as the first quarter wore down with five different players scoring capped by Olivia Phillips' trey trailing a play, but London went coast-to-coast and answered with an old fashioned 3-point play to give the Lady Cardinals a 19-15 lead after the first quarter.

Farmington then outscored Providence Academy 49-9 over the second and third quarters and the game got out of reach.

Lawrence hit a pair of trifectas, Shirey add 7 points and Hernandez four as the Lady Cardinals went on a 29-4 second-quarter run and turned a four-point lead into a 48-19 halftime margin, then continued the rout by outscoring Providence 20-5 in the third quarter.

Lawrence led Farmington with 23 points, while Shirey and London added 11 apiece.

Karoline Kiraga led Providence Academy with seven points.

Farmington 72, Providence Academy 40

Providence Academy^15^4^5^16^--^40

Farmington^19^29^20^4^--^72

Providence Academy (1-1): Karoline Kiraga 3 1-2 7, Anna Imbo 2 0-0 6, Olivia Phillips 2 0-0 6, Lydia Shaddox 2 0-0 6, Abigail Russell 1 3-4 5, Elise Snow 2 0-0 5, Hannah Wiechman 1 0-0 3, Julieth Rivera 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 4-6 40.

Farmington (1-0): Jenna Lawrence 11 0-0 23, Reese Shirey 4 2-4 11, J'Myra London 5 1-2 11, Megan Hernandez 4 0-0 8, Carson Dillard 3 0-0 7, Allie Devecsery 2 0-0 5, Mazzie Carlson 1 0-0 3, Morgan Brye 1 0-0 2, Naomi Hernandez 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 3-6 72.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 7 (Lawrence 3, Shirey, Dillard, Devecsery, Carlson). Providence Academy 8 (Imbo 2, Shaddox 2, Phillips 2, Wiechman, Snow).