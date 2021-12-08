Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Robert King, 51, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Nov. 26 in connection with DWI, driving on suspended license, improper lane.

Thomas Beauchamp, 38, of Huntsville, was arrested Nov. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jessica Zito, 34, of Lincoln, was cited Nov. 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Don Mourning, 59, of Cane Hill, was cited Nov. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 16-year-old boy was cited Nov. 30 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Tessa Latta, 43, of Farmington, was cited Dec. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Douglas Reed, 33, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alexis Nall, 21, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief.

Philip Salmela, 53, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 21 in connection with domestic battering, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, interference with emergency communications, obstructing governmental operations.

Richard Ewing, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Darrell Mahler, 34, of West Fork, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with fleeing, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court.

Michael Elmore, 30, of Winslow, was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Remy Buckner, 19, of Elkins, was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dana Gabbard, 33, of Winslow, was arrested Nov. 22 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Derek Seitz, 34, of Little Rock, was arrested Nov. 23 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody Krawetzke, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 23 on a warrant for comtempt of court.

Michael Tobler, 40, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 23 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Brian Sudduth, 30, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 23 for contempt of court.

Kody Holloway, 43, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Jetton, 31, of Cane Hill, was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with domestic battering, reckless driving, no proof insurance, driving on suspended license.

Oscar Smith, 31, of Springdale, was arrested Nov. 24 for contempt of court.

Evan Workman, 18, of Atkins, was arrested Nov. 24 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Sidney Cloer, 29, of Gentry, was arrested Nov. 25 in connection with felony theft by receiving less than $25,000, theft by receiving (credit/debit cards) and misdemeanor theft by receiving.

Andrew Bell, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Nov. 27 for contempt of court.