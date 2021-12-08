Prairie Grove, Lincoln Christmas Events Return

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Prairie Grove

Downtown Cocoa Crawl, 4-6 p.m.

Parade, 6 p.m.

Lincoln

Parade, 4 p.m.

Christmas on the Square, 5:30-7 p.m.

Prairie Grove's Christmas Parade of Lights will return to a traditional format this year: spectators stand along the parade route to watch as the parade floats go by.

Last year, Prairie Grove held a "reverse" Christmas parade because of the covid-19 pandemic. Parade floats set up in place along the route, and spectators stayed in their vehicles and drove by the entries. The 2nd Saturday Trades Day Commitee, which coordinates the parade on behalf of Prairie Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, wanted to celebrate Christmas 2020 in a safe manner.

This year, the Christmas Parade of Lights will start at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. The parade will start at the middle school and make its way to Buchanan Street.

Following the parade, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be available to greet children at the American Legion building on Neal Street.

Prior to the parade, from 4-6 p.m., Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Cocoa Crawl for the downtown area. Mugs will be sold beginning at 4 p.m., for $5, until supplies are gone. Guests are invited to stroll and shop, while trying samples of hot chocolate at participating businesses.

Lincoln's Christmas on the Square was canceled in 2020, but it is on the schedule for this year. One change is that free chicken dinners will be in to-go boxes, instead of people eating in the community building.

Another change is that Santa Claus will be in the gazebo on Lincoln Square, instead of inside Lincoln Senior Center. Santa will hand out goody bags to children but will not have children sitting on his lap for pictures because of covid concerns.

The rest of Christmas on the Square will be the same: free pony rides, free kettle corn and a petting zoo.

Lincoln's Christmas Parade will start at 4 p.m., prior to Christmas on the Square. The parade route starts at the middle school and goes around the square.

FILE PHOTO Children will be able to enjoy free pony rides at Lincoln's Christmas on the Square. It will be held 5:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.

