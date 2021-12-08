Rebounding Factors In Wolves' Loss

LINCOLN -- Gravette shook off a shaky start offensively, particularly from the 3-point line, and overcame a 5-point deficit midway through the second quarter while winning 67-54 at Lincoln on Nov. 30.

Lincoln (2-4) led 11-6 after one quarter and twice by five in the second period. Kyler Calvin's bucket made it 15-10 with just over two-and-a-half minutes gone in the second. The Wolves matched that on a pair of Trey Reed free throws at the 4:42 mark.

The Lions (2-4) warmed up and their offense got smoother as the game went on. Over a 3:04 span of the first half the Lions went on a 12-0 run that began with Dakota Sizemore's drive to the basket. On the next trip down he hit a three to tie the game, then Brady Hunt drilled another trey, giving Gravette a 20-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"We were 2-for-14 at the half. I don't know what we finished in the second half, but they can shoot it. They were just maybe a little nervous. Maybe the [Lincoln] student section got to them a little bit, but, man, they came back the second half a lot better. I'm really proud of them," said Gravette coach Matt Busch.

The Lions went up 24-19 before Lincoln sophomore Drew Moore broke the run with a 3-pointer that made it 24-22 at the half.

Both coaches pointed to rebounding as a key to a decisive second half with Gravette outscoring Lincoln 21-14 in the third quarter to build a 45-36 lead.

"I thought our kids showed up and finally won a rebounding battle. That's what we've been preaching in practices, trying to get more rebounds than the other team, and they did that tonight," Busch said.

Lincoln coach Tim Rich concurred, saying, "They [Gravette] picked up their intensity. They won the boards."

Sophomore Gunner Woolard's reverse lay-in pushed the Lion advantage to eight points at 32-24, prompting a Lincoln timeout. Rich told the Wolves, "We got to do a better job on the boards or it's going to be a long night."

He called timeout again with 3:30 remaining in the fourth after Jace Birkes put in his own miss keyed by Bryce Dye's steal in front of the basket, stopping a Lion fast break at the other end. Birkes' bucket reduced Gravette's lead to 59-49.

The Wolves had opportunities but couldn't cash in down the stretch. They were hurt by a traveling turnover, missed layup off a steal, a controversial charging call and another traveling violation on a pass that set up Reed for a 3-pointer.

The basket didn't count and Bryce Waeltz hit a three for the Lions at the other end. The six-point swing didn't bode well for the Wolves and they couldn't close the gap, losing 67-54.

Three players fouled out for Gravette, but Busch didn't fault them for their aggressiveness. Each one gave a good effort while they were in the game.

"We got 10 guys we believe in. We want them all to play hard and just leave it out there. I was really proud of those guys to play hard and use all their fouls," Busch said.

Dye, Moore and Reed shared scoring honors for Lincoln with 12 points apiece while Calvin and Birkes each added 8.

Nine players scored for the Lions led by Brady Hunt with 17 and Gabe Edgmon with 15 and Dakota Sizemore with 12.

Gravette 67, Lincoln 54

Gravette^6^18^21^22 -- 67

Lincoln^11^11^14^18 -- 54

Lincoln (2-4): Bryce Dye 5 2-2 12, Drew Moore 5 1-4 12, Trey Reed 2 7-7 12, Kyler Calvin 4 0-1 8, Jace Birkes 3 2-3 8, Rylee Remington 1 0-0 2, Kellar Price 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 12-17 54.

Gravette: Brady Hunt 7 1-2 17, Gabe Edgmon 7 1-2 15, Dakota Sizemore 3 4-4 12, Sandeep Dhillion 3 0-0 6, Gunnar Woolard 3 0-0 6, Braxton Muldoon 2 0-0 4, Bryce Waeltz 1 0-0 3, Michael Duke 1 0-0 2, Brooks West 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-8 67.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 2 (Reed, Moore), Gravette 5 (Hunt 2, Sizemore 2, Waeltz).