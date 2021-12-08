Washington County Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for Dec. 8, 2021

Photo: Wright, Hester

Zella Mae Barber

Zella Mae Barber, 87, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Prairie Grove. She was born March 13, 1934, in Ardmore, Okla., the daughter of Charlie and Hester Mattox of Ardmore, Okla.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, along with one sister, Dorothy Mattox.

She was a homemaker and an accomplished piano player. She played piano during her dad's ministry as he was an evangelist traveling to numerous revivals from 1955 to 2005. She continued to play for family and friends.

Zella M. Barber is survived by daughters, B. Darlene Shaffer and Linda S. Williams, both of Lincoln, Ark.; sons, Larry Barber of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Lewis Barber, David Barber, Jerry D. Barber and Paul A. Barber, all of Lincoln, and Michael D. Barber of Decatur; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Mary Elizabeth (Nichols) Bone

Mary Elizabeth (Nichols) Bone, age 91, of Prairie Grove, Ark., passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Fayetteville. She was born February 9, 1930, in Sparenberg, Texas, to Harlie Aaron and Lola Mariah (Mullins) Nichols.

Mary grew up in Oklahoma and later in Wenatchee, Washington. She was married July 23, 1950, to James "Jim" Bone. Their family lived in Washington state before moving to Prairie Grove. She was a member of the Westside Church of Christ in Springdale for many years.

Mary was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Pryor; one grandson, Jeremiah Bone; two sisters, Emma and Alice; three brothers, Chuck, Ed, and Dean.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jim; one sister, Edna (Jim) White of Mesa, Arizona; two daughters, Shirley (Mario) Alvarado of Springdale and Sharon (Stuart) Bray of Fayetteville; two sons, Stephen of Rogers and Jimmy (Julie) of Hartselle, Alabama, 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service was held Sunday, November 28, at Old Wire Road Church of Christ.

Una Dell Hester

Una Dell Hester, a resident of Katherine's Place in Fayetteville, AR, passed away December 1, 2021, at 99 years of age. She was born January 31, 1922, in Cane Hill, AR, the daughter of Virgil and Dessa Walker.

She was a 1939 graduate of Cane Hill High School and worked as a switchboard operator for the local telephone company. Later she attended Draughon's Business College in Fort Smith, AR, and worked as a bookkeeper there for several years. During that time, she met and married Clarence Hester from Alabama, who was stationed at Fort Chaffee for a time during World War II. After the war, they moved to Alabama for a few years and later returned to Fort Smith for the remainder of their married life.

Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother along with helping others. She was a member of Central Christian Church and a volunteer for 14 years at Sparks Hospital in Fort Smith. In later years, Una Dell enjoyed attending Branson shows with family members. In 2010, she moved to Prairie Grove, AR to be near her children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Carol Bursey, along with six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her son, Rod Hester and wife Cathy of Prairie Grove; son-in-law, Gene Bursey of New Braunfels, Texas: grandchildren, Eric Bursey and wife Molly of New Braunfels, Jason Hester of Prairie Grove; great-grandchildren, Lily Hester and Shephard Bursey; sisters-in-law, Faye Walker of Siloam Springs, AR, Mary Craft of Lanett, AL, and Jean Hester of Lanett; and many special nieces and nephews.

Una Dell will be laid to rest at Cox Cemetery near Morrow, Arkansas.

If desired, memorials may be made to the Cox Cemetery fund in care of: Margaret Loftin, 18638 Latta WC 10, Cane Hill, AR 72717

Cheryl Ann Moore

Cheryl Ann Moore, 75, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born August 9, 1946, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the daughter of Beecher and Virgie (Thomas) Lee.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Johnny Lee

Survivors include her husband of 31 years, James Moore; three sons, Kendrall Farmer of North Dakota, Heath Farmer of Farmington, Arkansas and Jeremy Moore of Lincoln, Arkansas; seven grandchildren.

Laura Jean Phillips

Laura Jean Phillips, 50, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at her home. She was born July 27, 1971, in Springdale to Mark and Eunice Sams Laughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Laura and her husband, Kevin, served as a foster home for more than 30 children. She and Kevin have 15 children collectively, with 11 of those children being adopted.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin Phillips, to whom she was married in 1999, of the home; children, Rachel Phillips (Trevel Young) of Elkins, Meagan Harris of Alma, Dakota Ricketts (Kortney) of Fort Smith, Samie Musick (Jeff) of Prairie Grove, Chris Phillips of Fayetteville, Jessica Vitug of Springdale, Elizabeth Bransteitter of Hardeeville, S.C., Samantha Phillips of Fayetteville, Katelyn Dyke (Ezra) of Wesley, Lauren Phillips of Fayetteville, Ricky Phillips of Fayetteville, Tyrell Phillips of Fayetteville, Buckly Phillips of Fayetteville, Kristy Smith of Farmington, and Kelsey Fornoff (Chris) of Elkins; five sisters, Carolyn Covey (Brett), Edith Edgmon (Bruce), Andria Taylor (Mike), Elana Martin (Rocky), and Rachel Stone (Robert); her mother-in-law, Louise Phillips; 19 grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

The funeral services was held December 2, 2021, at the Beards Funeral Chapel.

Burial followed in Goshen Cemetery under the direction of Beard's Chapel.

William 'Bill' George Wright

William "Bill" George Wright, age 90, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born May 25, 1931, in Leland, Illinois, the son of Marvin and Margaret (McCleery) Wright.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Billy Wright; one brother, John Wright; and one sister, Dorothy Wright Green.

Survivors include his wife, Rosa Wright; one daughter, Debbie Ransom; one son, Jim Wright; three brothers, Mac, Bob and Jim Wright; two sisters, Margaret Harney and Grace Kelsey; grandchildren, Shannon Owens, Stacey Allen, Chandlor Wright, Josh Wright, Amber Gavins, Ryan Ransom, Lindsey Ransom, Kayla Davis and Brandon Seneca; great-grandchildren, Abel, Meledy, and Sunny Owens, Hayden, Evan, and Aniston Allen, Beckett and Brooks Ransom, Ryder Hudson, Judson Wright, Charley Davis, Cameron Seneca, Marlayna Gavins Hadley Gavins and Lainey Gavins; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held December 1, 2021, at the Prairie Grove Cemetery Pavilion.

Deamos Duane Woodward

Deamos Duane Woodward, 62, of Farmington, died December 2, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. He was born February 7, 1959, in Fayetteville, to Deamos Melvin and Martha Mitchell Woodward.

Deamos retired from Love Box Company after more than 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and whittling.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steven; a daughter, Shirelle; one brother, Melvin Woodward; and one sister, Carol Woodward.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah Main Woodward of the home; son, Randy Duane Woodward of Fayetteville; two daughters: Melinda Latiolais (Rodney) and Amanda Woodward, both of Farmington; brother, Lonnie Woodward and sister, Marilyn Stephenson, both of Farmington; 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held December 7, 2021, at Beard's Funeral Chapel. Burial followed at Pinnacle Cemetery, Madison County, Ark.

