What's Happening

LINCOLN

Senior Center Christmas Party

Lincoln Senior Center will have a Christmas dinner followed by a Christmas party at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15. Cost for the dinner will be $4 for those 60 and older and $6.59 for those under 60. Guests are asked to bring a wrapped Christmas gift for no more than $20 to play Dirty Santa.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Shop With A Cop Fundraiser

Prairie Grove Police Department will have a silent auction and live auction Saturday, Dec. 11, at the high school basketball arena to benefit its Shop with a Cop program. The silent auction will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the live auction will be held at noon. The public is invited.

Christmas At The Mill

Christmas at the Mill, hosted by First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove, will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Washington County Milling Co., Event Center, 501 S. Mock St. The free event is open to the public and will include a live nativity and the story of Jesus drama, pony rides, petting zoo, live music, photo booth, refreshments and build your own ornaments.