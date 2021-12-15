Cherokee Nation Foundation Expands Scholarship Opportunities

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- The Cherokee Nation Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2022-23 academic year. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2022.

This year's lineup includes new scholarships made possible through the nation's donor matching program, with expanded opportunities offered for at-large citizens and students pursuing study in the medical field, education, agriculture and computer sciences.

"Creating opportunities for our people to get an education and pursue their dream has always been a core value for the Cherokee Nation," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. "We're proud of the creative work the staff at Cherokee Nation Foundation has put into developing more scholarships for Cherokees. These are the kind of educational opportunities that can transform lives for the better. I am particularly proud of the efforts of Cherokee Nation Foundation to create more opportunities for Cherokees both on the reservation and those living at large."

Cherokee Nation Foundation offers three types of scholarships, private, tribal and institutionally based. Once students create an online profile, they have instant access to a one-stop shop for all CNF scholarships. The system also provides students with notifications about upcoming scholarship opportunities and deadlines. All applications are evaluated based on academic performance as well as community and cultural involvement.

Last year, the foundation awarded nearly $228,000 to 20 graduating high school students and 69 university students. Students are eligible to receive CNF awards in addition to opportunities provided through the Cherokee Nation College Resource Center.

The deadline to apply for 2022-23 CNF scholarships is Jan. 31, and applications can be found by visiting www.cherokeenationfoundation.org/scholarships.

For more information, contact Cherokee Nation Foundation at (918) 207-0950.