Lady Tigers Clobber Elkins

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove jumped out to a 24-4 first quarter lead and never looked back with 13 players scoring in a 67-16 nonconference girls basketball rout of Elkins on Nov. 16.

"I got numbers ... I can rotate in 10 or 12 girls. That's to our advantage. We've got so many girls who can do good things," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Lexi Henry and Halsey Hunt each hit a trio of 3-pointers for the Lady Tigers. Henry was the only player in double figures with 11 as the points got scattered among a host of players. Hunt finished with nine while Reany White and Breanna Chambliss chipped in six points apiece with Froud giving reserves extended minutes on the court.

Prairie Grove's defense never allowed Elkins to hit a double digit quarter in scoring as the Lady Tigers steadily increased their lead. The difference was 36-7 at halftime and 55-9 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth period was played with a running clock with the sportsmanship rule implemented by Prairie Grove's commanding lead.

Prairie Grove senior Trinity Dobbs scored four points, making two out of three field goals.

Froud noted the blowout allowed Dobbs not to have to assume the scoring load. She finished with two assists and two steals with reduced minutes on the court.

"There's nights she's going to get 30. On other nights she's going to distribute," Froud said.

Prairie Grove 67, Elkins 16

Elkins^4^3^2^7^--^16

Prairie Grove^24^12^19^12^--^67

Prairie Grove (3-1): Lexi Henry 4-6 0-0 11, Halsey Hunt 3-9 0-0 9, Reany White 3-6 0-0 6, Breanna Chambliss 3-5 0-0 6, Torie Price 2-2 0-0 5, Ella Faulk 2-3 0-0 5, Ava Nall 2-5 0-0 5, Trinity Dobbs 2-3 0-0 4, Arianna Harrel 0-3 4-4 4, Zoe Hubbs 1-1 2-2 4, Abby Preston 1-4 1-2 4, Kenleigh Elder 1-1 0-0 2, Camryn Cash 1-3 0-0 2, Rayleigh Bartholomew 0-3 0-0 0, Charity Stearman 0-2 0-0 0, Autumn Spatz 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 7-8 67.

Elkins (0-1): Individual totals not available.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 10-35 (Henry 3-5, Hunt 3-9, Faulk 1-1, Price 1-1, Nall 1-2, Preston 1-3, Dobbs 0-1, Harrel 0-1, Stearman 0-1, Cash 0-1, Bartholomew 0-3, White 0-3, Spatz 0-4).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 35 (Harrel 7). Assists -- Prairie Grove 14 (Faulk 3, Chambliss 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 11 (Nall 3). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 2 (Kestner, White). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 12.