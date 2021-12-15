Time To Watch Eagles

Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area offers eagle watch tours and the best times for watching eagles on Beaver Lake are coming up. Mid-December through February when colder weather greets us is the best time to see these majestic birds.

Although they can be seen eating other things, bald eagles are mainly fish eaters. When the lakes freeze up north, the eagles must travel south to find open waters to find the fish they desire.

Dates available for eagle watch tours out of Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area are:

December: 23, 26, 27, 31

January: 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29, 30

February: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27

Two dates are available, Saturday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 5, that will include special instruction by wildlife photographer Tim Johnson. Instruction with hand outs will begin on board the Hobbs State Park boat promptly at 2:30 p.m. and topics that Johnson will cover are: equipment needed to photograph eagles, proper camera settings for sharp photos of birds in flight and other good spots in northwest Arkansas to photograph eagles.

Tickets for all tours must be purchased in advance. Adults: $15.00 + tax. Children: 6-12 $7.50 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3:00 p.m. To make reservations, call Hobbs State Park at: 479-789-5000. Participation is limited.