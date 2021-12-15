WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 15, 2021

Flag: Mott

Cathy Taylor Davenport

Cathy Taylor Davenport, age 68, a resident of Farmington, Ark., passed away December 10, 2021, at her home. She was born June 20, 1953.

Cathy was a native of Scott County, where she graduated in 1971 from the Waldron High School, and she went on to study at Rich Mountain Community College and Westark Community College in Fort Smith where she earned her associates degree in accounting. She worked as an accomplished tax accountant at Tyson Foods, Inc. for over 42 years until the end of her life. She also was a prolific photographer, both professionally and for pleasure. Her dedication to photography introduced her to many dear friends over the years and brought joy to her loved ones, as she captured some of their most precious memories. She loved photographing her grandchildren and their accomplishments and sporting events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Flo Brazil Taylor and Claude E. Taylor of Waldron; her brother, Val Jean Taylor; her sister, Claudette Taylor; her brother, the Honorable Judge Van B. Taylor; and many good friends who are happy to see her again.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Davenport Thompson of Prairie Grove and her husband, Daniel Thompson; her grandchildren, Hope, Elliott, and Sutter; her siblings, Diana Christensen and her husband Scott of Omaha, Neb., and Don Taylor and his wife Juanita of Fort Smith.

Cathy lived her final days at Peachtree Village Retirement Community in Farmington, Ark., where she received the utmost care. She was loved and will be missed.

Danny (Dan) Harold Dorman

Danny (Dan) Harold Dorman, age 70, passed from this life Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home in Prairie Grove, Ark. He was born December 20, 1950, in Monahans, Texas, a son of the late Oscar Levi Dorman and Doris Lee (McLearen) Dorman.

With a passion for farming, Danny earned his bachelors degree in Animal Science from the University of Arkansas and eventually farmed full time for over 25 years. Even after pursuing other career paths, such as banking and real estate, he always loved returning to the hay field and cattle.

Marked by a lifetime of trusting God in all things, Dan walked through life's trials and joys with a confidence in our heavenly Father's goodness and faithfulness. Danny never met a stranger. He loved everyone he met with a generous spirit. Convinced of God's plan, he effortlessly shared the Good News with all. His greatest joy was his family, in whom he was extremely proud and through whom, he has left his most lasting legacy.

Dan was a faithful member of Christian Life Cathedral, where he served on the Executive Board.

Dan is survived by his wife, Debbie Dorman; his daughters, Cheri Kimbel and husband Rob of Summers, Ark., Melanie Bedogne and husband Jason of Springdale, Ark., Abby Stewart and husband Preston of Fayetteville, Ark., Sally Haukas and husband Andreas of Forest Park, Ill.; a sister, Patti Galley and husband Robert of Waxahachie, Texas; his grandchildren, Matt Kimbel and wife Haley, Caleb Kimbel and wife Marley, Braden Kimbel, Brock Kimbel, Sherilan Bedogne, Makenna Bedogne, Emmelia Bedogne, Daniela Bedogne, Eli Stewart, Aaron Stewart, Nathan Stewart, Espen Haukas, Piper Haukas; and his great-grandchildren, Brooks, Bo, Caden, and Laikyn.

Funeral services were held December 14, 2021, at Christian Life Cathedral, with Pastor Steve Dixon officiating. Burial followed at Farmington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Life Source International, 600 South School Avenue, Fayetteville, Ark., 72701.

Richard Lydell Gunter

Richard Lydell Gunter, 64, of Westville, Oklahoma, died on December 9, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born on April 25, 1957, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Services will be held privately by family.

Ret. Navy Chief Stanley Roy Mott

Ret. Navy Chief Stanley Roy Mott left his Prairie Grove home on November 30, 2021, for one prepared for him in heaven. Stanley was born in the family farm home in Spring Valley, Wash., on November 14, 1937, to Linda Unruh Mott and Gerald Claude Mott, joining his siblings Inez and Kenneth.

Stan had fond memories of his young years, including his aunt, uncle, and nine cousins across the road. After living briefly in Newport, Wash., the family moved to Sand-point, Idaho in 1942. Stan remembered the war effort and support of the soldiers by his community. After graduation from Sandpoint High School in 1955, Stan joined the United States Navy and became an aviation electronics technician.

After being discharged from active duty, Stan and Caye bought a ranch and settled near Oregon City, Ore. Stan served in the Navy Reserves and worked as an electronics technician in Portland, Ore., for Pacific NW Bell Telephone. His son's health took the Mott family to Northwest Arkansas in the early 80's and they lived on a farm in Hogeye while Stan worked for Bell Telephone and then AT&T..

After his divorce from Caye, Stan moved to Prairie Grove and the family pharmacist, Peggy Woolsey became Mrs. Mott on Valentine's Day 2002. After retiring from AT&T in November 2001, Stan began his third career, babysitting, which he loved the most. Stan loved all children and spent many hours as a nursery volunteer, Awana teacher, and vacation bible school teacher at First Baptist Church in Prairie Grove. Stan was a proud certificate holder from the NWA Technical School course in clowning.

Stan's last church home was his beloved Main Street Baptist in Farmington, with Pastor Preston Beeks as a dear friend and comfort. Because of being a diabetic for more than 50 years and being insulin dependent, Stan knew his health would decline with age and it was his wish to die at home in his sleep, which he did after a brief hospitalization.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Ken Mott.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Mott of the home; sons, Seth Mott and his wife Julie of Fayetteville, Ark., Douglas Mott and his wife Monica of Richmond, Ky., Bradley Woolsey and his wife Cheryl of Lincoln, Ark., and Brian Woolsey of the home; grandchildren, Teddy Mott, Piper and Isla Mott, Jayden Blanton, Jay Blanton, Tyler Blanton, Tyler Franks and his wife Amber, Shea Woolsey, and Grace Woolsey; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Inez Peterson and her husband George; many extended family members and friends.

Stan's favorite charities are St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Arkansas Baptist Children's Ministry, and all Veterans charities especially DAV.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, 1 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St., Farmington. Masks and spacing of seats will be available.

