What's Happening

LINCOLN

Senior Center Christmas Party

Lincoln Senior Center will have a Christmas dinner followed by a Christmas party at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15. Cost for the dinner will be $4 for those 60 and older and $6.59 for those under 60. Guests are asked to bring a wrapped Christmas gift for no more than $20 to play Dirty Santa.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Christmas At The Mill

Christmas at the Mill, hosted by First Baptist Church of Prairie Grove, will be held 3:30-5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Washington County Milling Co., Event Center, 501 S. Mock St. (The time for this was incorrect in last week's newspaper). The free event is open to the public and will include a live nativity and the story of Jesus drama, pony rides, petting zoo, live music, photo booth, refreshments and build your own ornaments.