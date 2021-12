Bob Folsom Elementary School

Mrs. Wisdom's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I want rolrscas and a amarucin grl dol and a guitar.

from, Locklyn A.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I wood like a gaby dol hows. I wood love in my stoking suqishys and a poly pokit ice cream.

from, Maria E.

Dear Santa,

i have been so good. i haveint hit my sistr...lately. i waunt dino toys and scwushes and a magic hat.

from, Noah M.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I want a scarde dude drone, a horse, and a powr ragr castume.

frum, Ryan W.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I want a nooy boots and bacpac.

from, Nevaeh V.

Dear Santa,

I hav ben good. i want a capten Iciclb costoom and a donatello costume and a phone.

from, Preston C.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I whant a ds, and a goojesoo, and a The dnoegg but not a rel wun.

from, Tripp E.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I want a cardnl back pack. I want the new spidre man game.

from, Bray S.

Dear Santa,

I have ben sortuh good. I want a hoovrbrd.

from, Aubrey F.

Dear Santa,

I have nem ok. I want a fon. I want hed fonz for my ex box. I want a dog.

from, Tessa C.

Dear Santa,

I have tride to be good. I whant a gum boll mushene. I whant minecraft tooys.

from, Parker H.

Dear Santa,

I have ben gud. I whant a hampstr and I whant a huvrbord. I want noow par of clozs.

from, LeahKate W.

Dear Santa,

I have ben gud. I want a fon and 10 dolors and a wotorgun.

from, Graham C.

Dear Santa,

I have ben chring to be good. I want a game that wen you spel it goz on. I want a cat.

from, Lennox B.

Dear Santa,

I have ben a good boy. I want a xbox.

from, Kordall R.

Dear Santa,

I have ben gud. I want a ps5.

from, Aiden N.

Dear Santa,

I have ben gud. I want a tablit, a cat, and a ordmint.

from, Blythe N.

Dear Santa,

I have ben gud. I wat a cat. I wat which. I wat shoz.

from, Blakely H.

Dear Santa,

I have ben well. I want a chrallr hich to my jeep. I want a football with a hog on it. I want a mote cin chal monstr truk.

from, Abram S.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good. I want a forweler. I want a treserx gold. I want a intindo swich.

Love, Easton J.

Dear Santa,

I have ben so good. I want slime and $$$.

from, Jayden E.

Dear Santa,

I have ben ok... I want a lambo. I want a manchin.

frum, Jaxon G.

Mrs. Vitale's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I bin good. I ned a cher. I whunt a pink yoonacorn end a gam ckolld bet the perins. I will llev yoo ckoockez end millck.

Lluve, Josiah

Dear Santa,

Santa I have bin grdr. Santa I wut a hat. I wut a LOL, wut a big sistr LOL, nou par uv tin shoh. Shesheshe. I wut to budrfiz ther nam canmin min magin

Love, Layton

Dear Santa,

I have ben a good boy. I ned a noo pare of gluvs I whold like a hot whelz play set, and I whold like a grasik wrold play set, I whold like a zipline toy I whold like a sqidr man wed shootr gluv

Love, Maddux

Dear Santa,

I have bin a good frend I want a ipad I wood luv a squishe I wantd a laqloq I want manbls I want didendo swich I want a tuoey I want a popit I want cloz

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

i whas a good grle i wunt a Afmao maa maa plushe and Afmao jore and sume Robux on a ipad and a Nu surt toy and and a Nu BrBe dol and sum Nu plado and sum Nu plado toy sum Nu books for kiys.

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I have bin good I ned ney shoz I wut a 5 mede sprizis, and togun, I wut dosor, fucoz.

Lov, Alex W.

Dear Santa,

I hAve beee goob doy. i ned A jacit, i wont lego, And i wont boox of crArnewrc i wont nrth guns, And Pokemon crds.

Leo

Dear Santa,

I ben good this year. I need some soxe. I wold Love to have a barbie hames, I wold Love to have a tranr swich, I wold Love to have a tablit, I wold Love to have 2 omgs I wold Love to have 2 LoLs, and a omg hames, I wold Love to have 2 pop it a Santa pop it and the udr 1 will be a SNOWMEN

Love, Maia

Dear Santa,

I HAV BiN A gu BUWAY. I NeuD A NUH foN. Yelow foN cAS Beg foor iN A gcmug. i wut A RUBR DUK A POD iT SATU A HOT WeAl 50. A BlHPit A oth Pit BOS A NiDtiDo SWiCH

luv, Huxley

Dear Santa,

I thank that I ben good gril, I whant a tv for my room, I whant a toy dragin and a LoL doll dogy toy and a toy coth I whill Leve you sumting.

Love, Zara

Dear Santa,

I Wil chri to git in the gud List. I ned a NW car for Mi Dad, I ned NWO socks nad Shos for me, I ned a NOW jacket for Mi MoM, I ned SOM NOW PiLiW Cases for Mi Brs. I WiL Lev cockecs out for you

Love, Alekx

Dear Santa,

I have ben sort of good, I wood need a no back back, i wod want a lit up watr dragon, and wane of mk, on labtop and I wod want to get my mom some no sox and a bade squiking frth and a cn nals

louv, Clayton

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy i need a new par of socs. i want a nintidido swich, and my on labHot, I aso a scarf, for winttr, my on hamstr, and a cat I aso want to have my an some puncins sop and I will lev out some koces and some milk I Lov yow

love, Callen

Dear Santa,

I HaV Bin good. I net a noo HaWS With Stars can I Hav a scatboorD a noo gamdorD. My Brthta IZ Bfoor crIsmIs can I Hav gLUVS I wI Le yoe cocez anD melc

Lov yoo AlaNI

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a nis grl I wood look a sQuishe fr crmis Satntu popit and pandu stuft ano. And budf id to Satu to theg. I hop that yor rad r doen gd I wood lev cev.

luv, Chapel

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I need a now pear of fluffy socs that have a poler bear fase on it. I whold like a barbe dream hous, and a hot wheels track, and snow tiger furreals.

love, Hannah

Dear Santa,

i hav ben a gid Lsnr. i ned Whotr. i ned craos. i ned a toy. i ned cade. i whut shopcis. i whut ni clos.

McKenzie

Dear Santa,

i Hav Bin a guD lisnr i music

Mi B n a Jon

i n a fon

i luv t Hav a Jon

i luv t Hav a waD BoDol

Santa I lev uo ckes

Luv, Jaylon

Dear Santa,

I have been a good grl. I neeb a pare of glasiz with garitt on thin, anb a huwe calaco critr sett.

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

I bin a gd buo dis yer. I ned a Ntrnat. I wunt a datman cath. I wunt a spidrman fjy. I wunt a jrasikuh dindo misrey.

ZacHary

Miss Davis' First-Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been good this yer. I wanta lego set. I need some plad shrts. Hauh has you ben this yer.

From, John K.

Dear Santa,

I wish I want a pokemon box with cards in it. It's all I have been wanting for a year, it also has two big cards in it. And santa this has been the greatest day I also wish for clothes. It is the best,

From, Payton

Dear Santa,

I have been good I wunta xbox and a big slinky, and a drone plez.

From, Brett

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a drone and lovy. I need new shoes. Have a merry Christmas.

From, Henry

Dear Santa,

I have been okay. I want pokemone pak I need pjomuss. Merre crismiss cooke mshene.

From, John B.

Dear Santa,

I have been good I wut a huvir bood. I howpe yoow hav a good time at yrw has.

Luve u santa, Ben L.

Dear Santa,

I have been good but kid of bad. I want 2 tings teev and slim and lego sets and I need new clotz have a mere crissmiss tiss yerr.

From, Layla

Dear Santa,

I have been good I want mine craft lego sets and Minecraft mineing set I need cloze.

From, Harvey

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I wont a baskit ball gole. I need sox. I hope you have a good Christmas.

From, Ben P.

Dear Santa,

I have been good and bad I want 2 things for Christmas a squrtool plush and a sucker and I need food

From, Dessa

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a elf on the shelf. I need a pair of boots. I also need air?

Merry Christmas, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I have bin good and I want a fon 4 crissmiss and I want a roomo control trck, A hood wheek grol too.

From, Carter

Dear Santa,

I have been goob I want cloze, hot wheels, cups, robt fish.

From, Jacen

Dear Santa,

I want a star wars lego set.

From, Gunner

Dear Santa,

I have bn bab and good. I won a fon and a Minecraft game. You're the best santa I hope you cumb and plezz forgive me for being bad I will be good.

Braxton

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. I want a Lego frinds set. I need now close merry Christmas for when it is Christmas I hope your elves are doing good.

From, Zoe

Dear Santa,

I have been bad at my hows good at skool I wunt mariotrabids dokekug DC more drinks I hope you are being good I luve you so much

Xoxo, Cason

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want transformers and mickey mouse jacket.

From, Ismael

Dear Santa,

I have bin good I wunt a RC car, 100 pokemon cards, and box. Dimond necklace for my mom. I love you Santa.

From, Dakota

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home, and okay at school. I want a xbox series X.

From, Logan

Dear Santa,

I want a noo toy and sak. I have bin good.

From, Lucy

Mrs. Byrd's First-Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I hav ben jrieg to be good Sato. I wot a hofrbood. I wont stof foo my dogs and my cat. I ned noow kloos. I hop you and missis Clos r doing good.

Love, Kenlie A.

Dear Santa,

I bin chred to be gud too mi sisdr vis yer. I rlle wut a woch vis yer. I olso wut soos. I rile ned soxs. Santa I hop yoo an misi Kos r weem at va nf pol.

Luve, Audrey B.

Dear Santa,

I hav ben a gud bo and I hav ben a litl bad. I wont a tendo swij I wat a ipad. I ned a bab wuf.

Luv, Kaden C.

Dear Santa,

I triune my best I wood like a bat bot and a spridr-man web shoar. Annd I need a spriidr-men bak pak. I hope you gise are ok.

Loov, Bear D.

Dear Santa,

I have bin gud and bad but I chrid to not be bad. I rilly wanted a we and a mosstr truc. I ned a now par of shos Santa. I hoop yu and Ms. Clas or nis to the raddes. I luve Santa.

Luve, Lucas F.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin good and bad and I wunt a go cort and a cull halmit. And I relle ned now skocx. I love you Sata Cloz and Misis Kloz.

Love, Kaden G.

Dear Santa,

I tried my best to be good. I would like a Pekachu popit. And a LOL doll. I would like a cat teashert. I hope you guys are warm and safe. I love you Santa. I hope you are safe on Chismiss day.

Love, Ellie H.

Dear Santa,

I have bin a little good and bad but! Ive bin sooper good at scool. And I wood like for Crissmes a gum ball mushen and a nooe bike. And I need a math book. I hope you flaye saf.

Love, Ava H.

Dear Santa,

I have bin good this year. I what a cimuschre set and a Spider-man plushie and I need new pjs and I hop you and Mis. Clos have a good day.

Love, Pierson H.

Dear Santa,

I did good. I wot a 93 Pawand a tiano rme and crs. I want som crsid and oranj. Thanc u Santa.

Loov, Eli J.

Dear Santa,

I have bin relly good this year. I relly want a cat boy robot and my erse pirst. I need some more pjs to sleep in. I hope you have a good drive to Arkansns. I love you Santu.

Love, Kate K.

Dear Santa,

I have ben prity good this year. I wood relly like a noo ipad and mincraft plushie. And I need a noo shert. I hope you haveint lost eny rande deer.

Love, Landon L.

Dear Santa,

I ben do ing hrd wrk in skool. I went col just to looke at it and 5 gifte crds. I ned mur food I louve you!

Love, Fischer L.

Dear Santa,

I have tried relly hrad to be good this year. I relly like a toy gun and I like toy car. I like glos. Dear Ladoff the red rander dear Santa I love you and Mrs. Closs and yuor elfs and love you elfs.

Love, Silas S.

Dear Santa,

Iv bin gud I wut a PS 5 a C10 user. I ned a par uth shoos. I hop you and misi Clos ar ok.

Love, Wylie M.

Dear Santa,

I had ben a little bad but I will trid to be good today. And whot I whant for Crist-mist is more legos. Wot I need is a noo shirt! I like you santu. Mere-Crist.!

Love, Zaiden M.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin gud vis yer. I wut for crismus izs a hos and cat. I ned crismus coz. I wot a poip ad I wot a fiji.

Luv, Aniylah P.

Dear Santa,

I hav ben grbr to tri mi bes. I wtah a plisr ant a tr. I hepar. I wt mokr.

Love, Estin R.

Dear Santa,

I have ben whrking my haredist this yer! I whood like some new per uv pjamus. And a new per uv shous. And a LOL set whith LOL dolls. And some new per uv soks for my family. Santa you are the best prsin I ever soll. I love you Santa.

Love, Rebekkah R.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin a gld grl fis ye! I wot a rel husp pupe! I want sum nuw dinsne cloz! I ned nuw sox! I hop yowr saf at far!

Luv, Charlee S.

Dear Santa,

I bin scrieng to not sa bad wrz so I wont suprmreodused anda wudin red sled. I ned nu shus. Hava Mere Crimi.

Luv! Elijah S.

Dear Santa,

I been a bit good. I want 40 mustangs pullbacks and I want Crismisas socks and I want the states of the US. I need my brokem toys fixed. I hope you have a wandrfl crismas. You are the greatest guy ever! I love you sooooooooooooooo mush! I'm almost 7!

Love, Keegan S.

Dear Santa,

I hav bin chryen. To get ulog with my bruthr. I rile rile wunt a LOL doll has. And I rile rile rile wunt a umarkin dol set. I neede a now par uv klos. I hope yar stayen saf.

Love, KaLeigha W.