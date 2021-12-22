FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank associates in Farmington, Lincoln, West Fork and Prairie Grove pay $2 to wear jeans on Fridays, and this money is used to fund projects in their communities.

For many years, one of the projects has been Christmas bags for Meals on Wheels recipients, and the tradition continued in 2021.

Arvest associates provided a total of 248 bags this year, and these were delivered to the Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln senior centers, as well as residents who live at Lincoln Terrace Apartments.

Karen Gray, senior vice president marketing manager, said a committee works together to decide what to put in the bags each year and then deliversra the bags to the communities.

This year's bags included the following items for residents who are homebound: paper towels, tissues, lotion, chapstick, calendars, notepad and pen, bottled water, protein shake, canned soups, ramen noodles, small cans of canned chicken, nonslip socks, back scratcher, fresh fruit and other snacks.

"This is just one of the many projects that Arvest does that promotes community involvement and volunteering among its associates," Gray said.