Farmington Board Appoints New Member

Letter from Mark Vaughn to Farmington School Board:

“Dear Farmington School Board,

I, Mark Vaughn, would like to formally submit my name for consideration of the open school board position recently vacated by Mr. Oxford. As you interact with the town of Farmington and its people we have a culture of community, resilience and dedication that is confidently expressed everyday.

As a member of the school board, I want to give taxpayers an unbiased voice while working confidently to develop and expand the school system and the needs of this rapidly growing environment. I have owned my own businesses and work with business professionals every day from the executive in the boardroom to the hard working farmers and factory workers. Using my skills and influences as a professional businessman, local community leader apparent I will represent our students, parents, staff and faculty with the greatest integrity in servant leadership. I genuinely care about what is best for our growing school district, will advocate for all students, will confront hard issues and will always listen to the concerns of the community while balancing that against the school budgets, projects, requirements and desires. Thank you for your time. I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience.”

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board on Dec. 13 unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Vaughn to fill the unexpired portion of Jeff Oxford's Position 2 seat.

Oxford, who stepped down following the Nov. 22 school board meeting, was recognized during the board meeting. Later on in the meeting, the board voted to accept Vaughn as the newest board member.

Endings

During the student recognition portion of the meeting, board President Travis Warren said a few words about Oxford.

Warren spoke about Oxford's 19 years of service on the school board and how Oxford was instrumental in the planning, development and fruition of several school buildings.

"He's been a great leader, been president of this board for several years and has helped me as much as anything to know about school districts," Warren said of Oxford.

Following Warren's recognition, Oxford spoke about how he spent 32 years of his life in the Farmington School System. Oxford also said this was a great place with great staff and leadership.

Test scores and the number of people who want to come to Farmington show what a great school district Farmington has, Oxford said, adding he looks forward to sitting back and watching the district grow.

"I appreciate everyone of y'all," Oxford said. "I appreciate y'alls friendship and thank you for letting me be a Cardinal for a long time."

New Beginnings

Following the passing of the consent agenda, Superintendent Jon Laffoon moved to the recommendation of appointing a new member to the school board. The district had 30 days to choose a candidate and Laffoon said he believes the board had a recommendation.

Warren said the board had some interest in the position but noted that Vaughn stood out because he has expressed interest for several years.

Vaughn ran for the Position 3 seat in 2020 but lost to Josh Petree, according to an article in the Enterprise-Leader on March 11, 2020.

Warren read a letter (see breakout box) from Vaughn, in which Vaughn spoke about his passion for the school board and how he will use his skills in business and as a community leader and a parent to represent students, parents, staff and faculty with the greatest integrity in servant leadership.

"I genuinely care about what is best for our growing school district," Vaughn said in his letter.

After reading the letter, Warren recommended the board appoint Vaughn to the school board. Vaughn will serve out the remainder of Oxford's term through the May school election.

School board members also voted and approved the following items:

• A Memorandum of Understanding for mental health services with Burrell Behavioral Health.

• The resignation of high school teacher Joseph Armendariz, (ending Jan. 14, 2022) and Kelsey Bentley, child nutrition cook.

• Added Brian Dean as interim assistant soccer coach for the 2021-2022 school year and hired Mary Miller as a child nutrition cook.

Meeting date

• The next regularly schduled board meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

Marc Hayot Enterprise-Leader As the newest member of the Farmington School Board, Mark Vaughn (left) and his daughter Addison pay attention to the meeting of the school board on Dec. 13. Vaughn was appointed to the school board during that meeting.



