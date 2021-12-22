Farmington Council Approves Compromise To Rezone Land

FARMINGTON -- In a compromise reached between city officials and Cox Development to settle a lawsuit in circuit court, Farmington City Council approved an ordinance last week to rezone 10.5 acres on the east side of South Hunter Street from R-1 to R-2, with the assurance that the development will be limited to 30 single-family lots with an average lot size of 9,368 square feet.

The vote to approve the rezoning request was 7-0, with one abstention. Council member Keith Lipford has property that is adjacent to Cox's land, located off the intersection of South Hunter and Wolfdale Road, and abstained from voting. The council also approved an emergency clause for the ordinance.

In a letter to the mayor and city council, Robert Rhoads, Cox's attorney, provided a Bill of Assurance signed by Kent and Carla Cox with a suggested layout for the subdivision.

Rhoades points out that Farmington's R-1 zone requires lots with a minimum square footage of 10,000 square feet, while an R-2 zone has a 7,500-square-foot lot minimum.

"This Plat and Bill of Assurance, which the city can easily enforce, is a long way from what was originally requested for this tract of land," Rhodes said.

The Bill of Assurance and attached plat provides the square footage of each lot. The document will be filed for record in the Washington County Circuit Clerk's office so that all requirements will stay with the land, in case it is not developed and sold in the future.

The plat shows there would be two lots with more than 11,000 square feet, 10 lots with at least 10,000 square feet, six lots from 9,000-10,000 square feet, six lots with more than 8,500 square feet, five lots that have 8,100 square feet and one 7,500-square-foot lot.

The suggested layout shows the subdivision would have one entrance/exit off South Hunter Street.

"The Bill of Assurance is the result of compromise, and more importantly my clients and our engineer listening to the neighbors as well as the City officials, Planning Commission and Council and addressed all the concerns," Rhoads said.

City Attorney Steve Tennant addressed council members Dec. 13 about Cox's proposal. He recommended the council approve the rezoning request, noting, "This is far closer to being an R-1 (zone) than a R-2."

Tennant also explained that a Bill of Assurance filed in court is a document that's "written in stone."

The Bill of Assurance gives the city of Farmington the right to enforce the terms of the agreement in circuit court. According to the document, the terms of the Bill of Assurance can only be released through a resolution approved by the City Council.

"This is a very good compromise, and I would hope we can get this resolved and put the lawsuit behind us," Tennant said.

Tennant was referring to a lawsuit filed April 6 by Cox Development in Washington County Circuit Court against the city of Farmington on two rezoning decisions.

Since then, one of the issues has been addressed. The city council on April 12 voted to rezone 2.61 acres at 325 and 357 S. Hunter St., from R-1 to MF-2. Previously, the council voted against this rezoning request. Cox has dropped this part of its lawsuit.

For the second issue in the complaint, Cox originally asked the Planning Commission in February to rezone the 10.5 acres near South Hunter from R-1 to R-2/MF-2. Many residents in the area spoke out against this request at the commission's meeting. The commission turned down the request.

Cox appealed the decision to the City Council on March 8 but amended its request, asking to rezone from R-1 to R-2, removing a request to use some of the land for multi-family units.

The council voted 4-3 on March 8 to suspend the rules for reading the rezoning ordinance at three separate meetings. A motion to pass the ordinance was then made and this failed.

One month later, Cox filed its lawsuit against the city, City Council, Planning Commission, mayor and city clerk, alleging that the defendants were "capricious and arbitrary against the city's own zoning ordinances, land use, maps and plans, prior rezoning decisions."

More recently, it was pointed out to Tennant by Rhoads that the council actually needed six votes at its March 8 meeting to suspend the rules. Since the motion did not get six votes, it remained on first reading.

"We made a procedural error," Tennant told council members last week, which is why the rezoning request was back on the agenda for second reading but with the compromise as presented.

Rhoads, who attended the meeting through Zoom last week, said Kent Cox wants to build "nice homes" on the property and does not want to be at odds with the city of Farmington. Cox said he hoped the council would support the compromise so "we all move on and get some nice homes built there."

As far as building the homes, Rhoads said the owners will adhere to all city ordinances for development of the property, including drainage and other infrastructure requirements. These plans will go through the city's tech review process and then go before the Planning Commission.

Tennant handed council members copies of an email from Rhoads, where Rhoads confirmed that Cox Development would dismiss its lawsuit with prejudice upon the effective date of the property being rezoned.