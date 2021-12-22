Henry Sizzles Against Lavaca

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove sophomore guard Lexi Henry caught fire, scoring 19 points in the second quarter and 25 in the first half to lead the Lady Tigers past Lavaca, 76-39.

Prairie Grove improved to 8-2 overall by winning the Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, nonconference game at Tiger Arena against the Golden Arrows. Henry had six points in the first period but the Lady Golden Arrows led 12-11 with a minute to play. Trinity Dobbs scored three straight points to push Prairie Grove into the lead and Charity Stearman took a steal from mid-court in for a layup posturing Prairie Grove into a 16-12 lead.

Forty-six seconds into the second quarter Henry nailed a trifecta from the right wing to begin her 19-point outburst in the period. She had five steals, playing very effectively in the full-court press. She was fouled driving hard to the bucket coming off a steal and made both free throws, then swiped the inbounds pass and laid the ball in, culminating seven points in 18 seconds.

Prairie Grove senior Olivia Kestner blocked three shots and one of those triggered a fast break that ended with Kenleigh Elder's old-fashioned 3-point play as the Lady Tigers doubled Lavaca's point total, leading 26-13 with 6:36 remaining in the second quarter.

Lavaca senior Selena Shelly interrupted the flurry with a 3-pointer but Prairie Grove sophomore Rayleigh Bartholomew chased down a loose ball and scored. Henry added another bucket off a Lady Golden Arrow turnover at the 4:40 mark then checked out with Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud rotating in five fresh players.

Foul trouble brought her back into the lineup 54 seconds later. She ran the floor as Ella Faulk pushed the ball up the floor off a steal and spotted up for another 3-pointer.

In the last two-and-a-half minutes Henry seemed to be everywhere and Lavaca couldn't contain her. She scored nine points to close out the half, driving to the middle and getting the ball in the hoop but missing the free throw on another 3-point play opportunity.

She made up for that by hitting both ends of a 1-and-1, took a steal in for a layup and busted a trey out top to widen the gap to 49-25 with Prairie Grove leading at halftime.

Lavaca never got back in the game. Midway through the third Bartholomew and Elder knocked down consecutive threes to make it a 30-point game with the Lady Tigers up 55-25. Trinity Dobbs connected on a 3-point shot then scored off a steal which kept the margin over 30 at 62-31 at the end of the third.

With a running clock implemented throughout the fourth Prairie Grove continued to produce points with reserves scoring. Autumn Spatz sank a 3-pointer as did Reany White. Bre Chambliss assisted Ava Nall to finish a fast break. Chambliss then banked in a short-range shot. Chambliss' putback at the buzzer concluded the scoring with the Lady Tigers routing Lavaca, 76-39.

Henry finished with 27 points to lead all scorers. Rylie Green had 12 for Lavaca.

Prairie Grove 76, Lavaca 39

Lavaca^12^13^6^8 -- 39

Prairie Grove^16^33^14^13 -- 76

Prairie Grove (8-2): Lexi Henry 10-16 3-5 27, Trinity Dobbs 3-9 3-4 10, Kenleigh Elder 3-6 1-1 8, Rayleigh Bartholomew 2-6 0-0 5, Arianna Harrel 2-2 0-0 5, Zoe Hubbs 1-4 2-2 4, Bre Chambliss 2-2 0-0 4, Autumn Spatz 1-2 0-0 3, Reany White 1-2 0-0 3, Charity Stearman 1-2 0-0 2, Ella Faulk 1-5 0-0 2, Ava Nall 1-1 0-0 2, Camryn Cash 0-2 1-1 1, Torie Price 0-6 0-0 0, Olivia Kestner 0-1 0-0 0, Halsey Hunt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 10-13 76.

Lavaca (5-8): Rylie Green 4 4-8 12, Emerson Schaefer 1 4-4 6, Madison Proctor 3 0-0 6, Berkley Marriott 2 0-1 5, Anna Todaro 1 0-3 3, Selena Shelly 1 0-0 3, Anna Davis 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Morgan 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-15 39.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 10-25 (Henry 4-7, Dobbs 1-1, Harrel 1-1, Elder 1-2, Spatz 1-2, White 1-2, Bartholomew 1-3, Hunt 0-1, Faulk 0-2, Price 0-4). Lavaca 3 (Marriott, Todaro, Shelly).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 29 (Elder 6), Assists -- Prairie Grove 16 (Dobbs 2, Henry 2, Stearman 2, Bartholomew 2, Hunt 2), Steals -- Prairie Grove 21 (Henry 5), Blocks -- Prairie Grove 5 (Kestner 3). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 14.