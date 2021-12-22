Lincoln Elementary School

Miss Ashtin Calico's First Grade Class
Dear Santa
I wont tow get hot weels. Lucy wont barbeds. Vladmeeir wont a toy.
CJ
Dear Santa
How are you do ing at the Noth Pol. I wnt a drtbick. I wunt a PS5. I wunt a babedol. I wunt umugus.
I luve you Jax
Dear Santa
I wish I had a baby yoda
Samuel
Dear Santa
How r u dwe. I wut LOL. Baby Yoda. Gab Dols. Nw clow.
Merry Christmas Hannah
Dear Santa
I hope you bring me many things. I wot a wit yoyo. I wot a red tramprlen.
Merry Christmas Jackson
Dear Santa
How are thing. I wot lisabr and playstation and ba blads.
Fum Jacob
Dear Santa
I wowt pow pektl nerf gun, elsa mir.
Merry Christmas Gerardo
Dear Santa
How are thing. I wot ifon. ranbo pilo. minni gabe dulhs. majik fitez. makep. I bee good thid year
Ray
Dear Santa
Happy crismis. I wunt LOL Dol hous. Mackup. Ranbo pilo. Majik mixes. ifon. helo kidy cor. gogo my dansing pup.
Frum Lexi
Dear Santa
How are the randrs. Thes is wut I wot. Hos pop it. PS5. T rex. Lit sabr that is blue.
Luv
Lennox
Dear Santa
How are the randeer? Can I have a spitrman hicl. Can I have a babee yodu. Can I have a eve. Can I have a transformrs. Dig Dinsor. You are the best santa
Gavin
Dear Santa
How are the lfs and raindeer! I want these toys for Christmas. A nintendo swich and minecraft games for swich. I have been realy realy good this year! Merry Christmas
From Karalyna
How are things in the Nof Pol. I wut babyod. Lit Sab. Ju Jit su. Ntedo.
Christmas Merry
Zach
Dear Santa
Happy Crismis. I wunt ifon. Chedu clos. Nuntendo swich. Scatbord. Bablas.
Merry Christmas Jayden
Dear Santa
Happy Crismis. I wot a PS5. Heavbard. Ne hot weevs. Baketball. a switch. Dank u fr bing pesints.
Kameron
Dear Santa
Hi Santu can I have 1. PS5 2. nrf gun. 3. goldin bade. 4. babe doll. Bie santu
Merry Christmas Caruso
Dear Santa
Haw ar the randur. I wot a PS5. red halo. to bopr cars. a nirf gon. Ntindoswis.
Merry Crismis Kylen
Dear Santa
I hav ben god this year. I wut makup and umngus
Lily
Dear Santa
Santa how is it in the nuf pl. I wot squimelo. espeon pluse. joteon fleron plushe. LOL dol. OMG set.
Merry Chrisimas Clara
Dear Santa
How are things in the North. I wut hoverbod and go kart. PS5. futball. bumpr crs.
Levi
Dear Santa
How are you I wut Star wars. I wut nrf gun. Very Krisms Santa.
Fum Eli
Dear Santa
I wunt 5 xbox. I wunt i fun. pop it. I wunt nw wil gun. I wut nw sof baby yodu. I wut u mne nf gun.
Braxton
Dear Santa
How are things in the nol poo. I wt thes LOL. Princess. STA Wars. FRsn. Gabbys Doll hose figur set.
Merry Christmas Delila
Dear Santa
How are du els! I wut xbox. skatebord and a uno and 10 amungis. Im doit too set chocit cip cooces.
Lev you John.
Mrs. Anita Calico's First Grade Class
Dear Santa
I wot a PS5. My sitr wot a doll I wot a tou car. and I tri to get a car for my mom and I love the wrld. The day is good?
Your fred Jeffrey
Dear Santa
I wot a truk. Sentu I wot sum bowts. I wot a bo an arero. I wot a to jep. I wot a fr weelr. A trgit bo an arero. Lots stuf fr crsis.
Love Dallas
Dear Santa
Hal es ms cos? Hal r yo? I wot 3 pupes. Toys fr mi pupes.
Love Rosey
Dear Santa
I hope i get a ninedrand pies get me a tigr. I want a tiny magnets. Can I have bouncy balls. and PS5.
Fabian
Dear Santa
Haw is Mis Cloz? Santa haw is the rndur? I ril wot you santa to brig mi pik jeep. I wili wot you to brig me a lazr game.
Luv Izbella
Dear Santa
How hav you ben? How r the randr. I wot a hovrbod. I wot a nu bik.
Lov Lucciano
Dear Santa
How r you satu? I wod luv a ntndo swich. I wut a spitrman blastr. I oso wut a pupe.
Luv Garett
Dear Santa
How is the rinedoar? How is miss clos? How ar you? I wodd love a snek pp Ek cam. I wodd love a ramot cunchroll car. And craon humuins. I wodd love a jeep. And a doll.
Love Maddison
Dear Santa
I wt to go to tu nof pol. I wt a XBox 5. I wt 100 hot wls. I wt mastr truk ad remt kutrl cr. I wil get yo santa cukes.
Hunter
Dear Santa
Hi Santa! I wud lik a Mreo Plushrs. I wt a remot kutrl truk. I wt legos. I luv yu Santa.
Egypt
Dear Santa
I wont a scutr. I wont a dol and a web shutr. I wont a clekshun uv shelz. I wont a gold fish. I wont a makup set. How are the elvz?
Luv Bethany
Dear Santa
I rile wit a batmento. I rile wit a PS5.
Love Anthony
Dear Santa
I wold love if you ples breg me a PS5. I wold love if you breng me a bike. I wold love if you breng me a pokemon plese.
your frend Leonel
Dear Santa
Haw is mis cloz? Santa mabe you can bring me a sootkase. How are the elvz? I wont a brbe dreme cr. and hows.
Luv Lilian
Dear Santa
How the redee doing? Santa I wod love a PS4. Santa I wod love a pokmon. Sant can you ples cood you bring me a bade blae. I love you
Trey Clark
Dear Santa
How are you doing? For crimise to day can you get me a wodr botl and can you olso get me a lip glos and a LOL doz
Thik you Anastacia
Dear Santa
How are you do ing. I want a PS5. I want a care and a bik. I want a holk. I want a spidrman.
Solomon
Dear Santa
How hov you ben? How hov mir cloz? How the rader bin? I wld love you to bring me a PS5. I wld love you to bring my litl bit bruthe dinsur. Cod I git a box for box fut.
Your friend Jazmyne
Dear Santa
I relly wunt a bey blade set. I love a pokmon plushys. and I love you. Huggy Wuggy plushys. I love you santa you r the best. and a best I love you.
Chi Lin
Dear Santa
How are you dowing? How are the rainder? I wolde love it if you cold bring me a viulin. I hope you not bisie but can you plese bring me a new bike? I wold love it if you cold bring me a new woder bottel.
Your dear frend Blazen
Dear Santa
How r you? I love you can you giv me a xbox and a PS5 and a pin and a LOL dol and a big dol and a gum bol mshen and thats al. I love you Santa
Jazlyn
Dear Santa
I wt ps5 an xbox
Ian
Dear Santa
I wt 2 legoz
Carl
Ms. Kalee Bates' First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hw r u? I wnt a hello kity car and pow putrol pupets and a pet dog.
Yr frind, Rose
Dear Santa,
Haw r u? I wot a dinosor and a yoyo and a tran.
Yur Frind, Dominic
Dear Santa,
Haw r du randr? I wunt a brbe, LOL Pup, LOL Puzl, and a yoyo.
Luv, Aubri
Dear Santa,
How r u? I wunt a Brbe a LOL and a wotch.
Luv, Brianna
Dear Santa,
How have u bin? I wnt a unicorn twist end a huvrbrd.
Yr Frind, Darcey
Dear Santa,
Haw r u doing? Plez can I hav gabe dol haws and mrmad and a unicorn.
Luv, Marley
Dear Santa,
Hal is the randir! I want xbox and mak truk.
Yr frind, Jerimiah
Dear Santa,
Haw is mis cloz? I wunt a car ber and a LOL dol.
Yur frind, Jaslynn
Dear Santa,
Haw r you? I wunt a batman cr and a swing.
Luv, Tristan
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrstmos this yeir I wut a huvrbord a dol cr a pacpac a babedol also a haus.
Yur frind, Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
How have you been? How is mis Klos nd randir? I wnt Elsa vanite nd swingset. Oslo nerf gun wit drts.
Luv, Reagan
Dear Santa,
Merry Chrstmas. I wut Lego and Nintendo . I wut Xbox. I wnt a hundred. I wnt cmpuder.
Luve, Jase
Dear Santa,
Haw is mis clos. I wunt xbox bb gun gutons ninjstr. I luv yu santa.
Yr frind, Eduardo
Dear Santa,
Santa I wut a Xbox. Merry Cristmas. I wnt a hoverboard. I wnt a nerf blast.
Luv, Hayden
Dear Santa,
How are the randerz? I wut I wunt for cristmis is skatbard. I wunt spidrman web slinger. I wunt huverbard.
Yur frend, Georgia
Dear Santa,
How hav you been? Can I hav a pupp. Oso can I hav a bune rabait.
Tank u for prezints,
Tessa
Dear Santa,
Hal is Misis cloz. I wt a playstaton 5 pokemon crds Zuru Robo Alive Dragon.
Chaseton
Dear Santa,
I Luve you I really want a play station and a skateboard and a beyblades. Hop you hov a happy holiday.
You BFF
Trevor
Dear Santa,
Haw are the redirs you. I wut a raya the last dragon toy. Dart blaster. Nerf. Ril puppe. Mini surprise tuy. Easy Bake. Magic Mixies. Prines suitcase vanite.
Love you, Molly
Dear Santa,
Hal are you doing? I wnt hoverbord. I wnt PS5 and Nerf blastr. I wnt xbox and spiderman web slinger. I wnt skatebord. Pease thank you.
Love, Kaden
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I wnt xbox, tresur manstr coffin, scootr.
Kacen
Dear Santa,
How are you? I wunt a hot set of bokebons. I wunt a bayblade. I wunt a cat ples.
Charlie
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. Can you git me my life as Jojo Doll and Easy Bake and kitn and pines vanity and mini supris toy.
Your my frend, Adalyn
Dear Santa,
I wunt bumblebee and Thomas and Hettckr.
Jaden