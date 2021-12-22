Lincoln Elementary School

Miss Ashtin Calico's First Grade Class

Dear Santa

I wont tow get hot weels. Lucy wont barbeds. Vladmeeir wont a toy.

CJ

Dear Santa

How are you do ing at the Noth Pol. I wnt a drtbick. I wunt a PS5. I wunt a babedol. I wunt umugus.

I luve you Jax

Dear Santa

I wish I had a baby yoda

Samuel

Dear Santa

How r u dwe. I wut LOL. Baby Yoda. Gab Dols. Nw clow.

Merry Christmas Hannah

Dear Santa

I hope you bring me many things. I wot a wit yoyo. I wot a red tramprlen.

Merry Christmas Jackson

Dear Santa

How are thing. I wot lisabr and playstation and ba blads.

Fum Jacob

Dear Santa

I wowt pow pektl nerf gun, elsa mir.

Merry Christmas Gerardo

Dear Santa

How are thing. I wot ifon. ranbo pilo. minni gabe dulhs. majik fitez. makep. I bee good thid year

Ray

Dear Santa

Happy crismis. I wunt LOL Dol hous. Mackup. Ranbo pilo. Majik mixes. ifon. helo kidy cor. gogo my dansing pup.

Frum Lexi

Dear Santa

How are the randrs. Thes is wut I wot. Hos pop it. PS5. T rex. Lit sabr that is blue.

Luv

Lennox

Dear Santa

How are the randeer? Can I have a spitrman hicl. Can I have a babee yodu. Can I have a eve. Can I have a transformrs. Dig Dinsor. You are the best santa

Gavin

Dear Santa

How are the lfs and raindeer! I want these toys for Christmas. A nintendo swich and minecraft games for swich. I have been realy realy good this year! Merry Christmas

From Karalyna

How are things in the Nof Pol. I wut babyod. Lit Sab. Ju Jit su. Ntedo.

Christmas Merry

Zach

Dear Santa

Happy Crismis. I wunt ifon. Chedu clos. Nuntendo swich. Scatbord. Bablas.

Merry Christmas Jayden

Dear Santa

Happy Crismis. I wot a PS5. Heavbard. Ne hot weevs. Baketball. a switch. Dank u fr bing pesints.

Kameron

Dear Santa

Hi Santu can I have 1. PS5 2. nrf gun. 3. goldin bade. 4. babe doll. Bie santu

Merry Christmas Caruso

Dear Santa

Haw ar the randur. I wot a PS5. red halo. to bopr cars. a nirf gon. Ntindoswis.

Merry Crismis Kylen

Dear Santa

I hav ben god this year. I wut makup and umngus

Lily

Dear Santa

Santa how is it in the nuf pl. I wot squimelo. espeon pluse. joteon fleron plushe. LOL dol. OMG set.

Merry Chrisimas Clara

Dear Santa

How are things in the North. I wut hoverbod and go kart. PS5. futball. bumpr crs.

Levi

Dear Santa

How are you I wut Star wars. I wut nrf gun. Very Krisms Santa.

Fum Eli

Dear Santa

I wunt 5 xbox. I wunt i fun. pop it. I wunt nw wil gun. I wut nw sof baby yodu. I wut u mne nf gun.

Braxton

Dear Santa

How are things in the nol poo. I wt thes LOL. Princess. STA Wars. FRsn. Gabbys Doll hose figur set.

Merry Christmas Delila

Dear Santa

How are du els! I wut xbox. skatebord and a uno and 10 amungis. Im doit too set chocit cip cooces.

Lev you John.

Mrs. Anita Calico's First Grade Class

Dear Santa

I wot a PS5. My sitr wot a doll I wot a tou car. and I tri to get a car for my mom and I love the wrld. The day is good?

Your fred Jeffrey

Dear Santa

I wot a truk. Sentu I wot sum bowts. I wot a bo an arero. I wot a to jep. I wot a fr weelr. A trgit bo an arero. Lots stuf fr crsis.

Love Dallas

Dear Santa

Hal es ms cos? Hal r yo? I wot 3 pupes. Toys fr mi pupes.

Love Rosey

Dear Santa

I hope i get a ninedrand pies get me a tigr. I want a tiny magnets. Can I have bouncy balls. and PS5.

Fabian

Dear Santa

Haw is Mis Cloz? Santa haw is the rndur? I ril wot you santa to brig mi pik jeep. I wili wot you to brig me a lazr game.

Luv Izbella

Dear Santa

How hav you ben? How r the randr. I wot a hovrbod. I wot a nu bik.

Lov Lucciano

Dear Santa

How r you satu? I wod luv a ntndo swich. I wut a spitrman blastr. I oso wut a pupe.

Luv Garett

Dear Santa

How is the rinedoar? How is miss clos? How ar you? I wodd love a snek pp Ek cam. I wodd love a ramot cunchroll car. And craon humuins. I wodd love a jeep. And a doll.

Love Maddison

Dear Santa

I wt to go to tu nof pol. I wt a XBox 5. I wt 100 hot wls. I wt mastr truk ad remt kutrl cr. I wil get yo santa cukes.

Hunter

Dear Santa

Hi Santa! I wud lik a Mreo Plushrs. I wt a remot kutrl truk. I wt legos. I luv yu Santa.

Egypt

Dear Santa

I wont a scutr. I wont a dol and a web shutr. I wont a clekshun uv shelz. I wont a gold fish. I wont a makup set. How are the elvz?

Luv Bethany

Dear Santa

I rile wit a batmento. I rile wit a PS5.

Love Anthony

Dear Santa

I wold love if you ples breg me a PS5. I wold love if you breng me a bike. I wold love if you breng me a pokemon plese.

your frend Leonel

Dear Santa

Haw is mis cloz? Santa mabe you can bring me a sootkase. How are the elvz? I wont a brbe dreme cr. and hows.

Luv Lilian

Dear Santa

How the redee doing? Santa I wod love a PS4. Santa I wod love a pokmon. Sant can you ples cood you bring me a bade blae. I love you

Trey Clark

Dear Santa

How are you doing? For crimise to day can you get me a wodr botl and can you olso get me a lip glos and a LOL doz

Thik you Anastacia

Dear Santa

How are you do ing. I want a PS5. I want a care and a bik. I want a holk. I want a spidrman.

Solomon

Dear Santa

How hov you ben? How hov mir cloz? How the rader bin? I wld love you to bring me a PS5. I wld love you to bring my litl bit bruthe dinsur. Cod I git a box for box fut.

Your friend Jazmyne

Dear Santa

I relly wunt a bey blade set. I love a pokmon plushys. and I love you. Huggy Wuggy plushys. I love you santa you r the best. and a best I love you.

Chi Lin

Dear Santa

How are you dowing? How are the rainder? I wolde love it if you cold bring me a viulin. I hope you not bisie but can you plese bring me a new bike? I wold love it if you cold bring me a new woder bottel.

Your dear frend Blazen

Dear Santa

How r you? I love you can you giv me a xbox and a PS5 and a pin and a LOL dol and a big dol and a gum bol mshen and thats al. I love you Santa

Jazlyn

Dear Santa

I wt ps5 an xbox

Ian

Dear Santa

I wt 2 legoz

Carl

Ms. Kalee Bates' First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Hw r u? I wnt a hello kity car and pow putrol pupets and a pet dog.

Yr frind, Rose

Dear Santa,

Haw r u? I wot a dinosor and a yoyo and a tran.

Yur Frind, Dominic

Dear Santa,

Haw r du randr? I wunt a brbe, LOL Pup, LOL Puzl, and a yoyo.

Luv, Aubri

Dear Santa,

How r u? I wunt a Brbe a LOL and a wotch.

Luv, Brianna

Dear Santa,

How have u bin? I wnt a unicorn twist end a huvrbrd.

Yr Frind, Darcey

Dear Santa,

Haw r u doing? Plez can I hav gabe dol haws and mrmad and a unicorn.

Luv, Marley

Dear Santa,

Hal is the randir! I want xbox and mak truk.

Yr frind, Jerimiah

Dear Santa,

Haw is mis cloz? I wunt a car ber and a LOL dol.

Yur frind, Jaslynn

Dear Santa,

Haw r you? I wunt a batman cr and a swing.

Luv, Tristan

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrstmos this yeir I wut a huvrbord a dol cr a pacpac a babedol also a haus.

Yur frind, Mackenzie

Dear Santa,

How have you been? How is mis Klos nd randir? I wnt Elsa vanite nd swingset. Oslo nerf gun wit drts.

Luv, Reagan

Dear Santa,

Merry Chrstmas. I wut Lego and Nintendo . I wut Xbox. I wnt a hundred. I wnt cmpuder.

Luve, Jase

Dear Santa,

Haw is mis clos. I wunt xbox bb gun gutons ninjstr. I luv yu santa.

Yr frind, Eduardo

Dear Santa,

Santa I wut a Xbox. Merry Cristmas. I wnt a hoverboard. I wnt a nerf blast.

Luv, Hayden

Dear Santa,

How are the randerz? I wut I wunt for cristmis is skatbard. I wunt spidrman web slinger. I wunt huverbard.

Yur frend, Georgia

Dear Santa,

How hav you been? Can I hav a pupp. Oso can I hav a bune rabait.

Tank u for prezints,

Tessa

Dear Santa,

Hal is Misis cloz. I wt a playstaton 5 pokemon crds Zuru Robo Alive Dragon.

Chaseton

Dear Santa,

I Luve you I really want a play station and a skateboard and a beyblades. Hop you hov a happy holiday.

You BFF

Trevor

Dear Santa,

Haw are the redirs you. I wut a raya the last dragon toy. Dart blaster. Nerf. Ril puppe. Mini surprise tuy. Easy Bake. Magic Mixies. Prines suitcase vanite.

Love you, Molly

Dear Santa,

Hal are you doing? I wnt hoverbord. I wnt PS5 and Nerf blastr. I wnt xbox and spiderman web slinger. I wnt skatebord. Pease thank you.

Love, Kaden

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I wnt xbox, tresur manstr coffin, scootr.

Kacen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I wunt a hot set of bokebons. I wunt a bayblade. I wunt a cat ples.

Charlie

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. Can you git me my life as Jojo Doll and Easy Bake and kitn and pines vanity and mini supris toy.

Your my frend, Adalyn

Dear Santa,

I wunt bumblebee and Thomas and Hettckr.

Jaden