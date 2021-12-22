'Pop' Williams Elementary School

Ms. Tenison's First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My nam is Abigail. I am 6 years old. This year I want calbr. I need numrs. I would wear a rob. I like to read tits.
Love Abigail R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ben. I am 6 year old. This year I want prodigy membr. I need cufee socs. I would wear cufee ovrols. I like to read heree potr. I need a new fishing pole.
Fream Ben T.
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Boston. I am 6 years. This year I want wuh in the pazwhn. I need tcroos. I like to read tdcker oinep.
Love Boston S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlotte. I am 6 years old. I want a ul iv bune. I need wanm socs. I would wear teshrt. I like to read vivl.
From Charlotte M.
Dear Santa,
My name is david. I am 6 years old. This year. I want robux card. I need money. I would wear nike. I like to read roblox books.
From David S.
Dear Santa,
My nam is Emma. I am 6 yers old. This year I wont a cat hows with a cat. I need sum noo tinushoos. I would wear a swimsuit. I like to read cat boocs.
From Emma N.
Dear Santa,
My name is Grady. I am 7 years old. This year I want a toy modere sickle. I need new shoes. I would wear a hoodie. I like to read spongebob books.
From Grady D.
Dear Santa,
My name is Gunner. I am 7 years old. I want a roob. I need rian boots. I would wear shos. I like to read minecraft.
from Gunner T.
Dear Santa,
Mi name is Jace. I am 7 yeaers old. I wunt a mungus. I need a laptop. I would wear a rolblox shrt. I like to read minkraft book.
From Jace S.
Dear Santa,
My nam is Kynzey. I am six. This year I want a thazin dolrz. I need a shrt. I would wear hube. I like to read princess duk.
Love Kynzey F.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lailani. I am 7 years old. This year I want a bapac. I need a swedr. I would wear a shrt. I like to read yonucorn buc.
From Lailani R.
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily. I am 6 years old. I want more candy. I need more healthy food. I would wear a cute dress and shirt . I would like to read more comics chapters and seris is all of teaching/nonfichin books.
From Lily W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Mateo. I am 7 years. This year I wunt a ipod. I need wodr bodll. I would wear sum hos. I like to read dom a his.
From Mateo V.
Dear Santa,
My nam is Murphy. l am 7 yeerz ld. This yer l wunt a nu fichn pol. I ned to wrck. l lik to spel are.
Luv Murphy B.
Dear Santa,
My nam is Paige. I am 6 years old. This year I want a plastic Unicon Toy. I need a noo per of boos. I would wead a unicorn pjomus. I like to read siinse book.
From Paige S.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryan. I am 6 years odl. This year I want fon ckas pop it. I need swtur. I would wear swut pants. I like to read sonic book.
Love Ryan W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sadie. I am 6 years old. I want Kara the 2021 american gril dol. I need tenashos that have long strings. I would wear a bra. I like to read dr soos books.
From Sadie H.
Dear Santa,
Mi name is Seth. I am 6 years old. This year I want a noo car. I need noo stoc stockings. I wud ware a noo te shrt. I like to rede godzilu comix.
From Seth O.
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxson. I am 7 years old. This year I want nrf gun. I need fasor. I would wear jaet. I like fo read rafu dpj.
Love Jaxson G.
Dear Santa,
My name is Ziggy. I am 6 years old. This year I want stof too ken. I need food. I would wear stofsoks. I like to read chapter books.
Love Ziggy S.
Der Santa,
My hame is Mackenzie. I'm a 6 yean old. This year I want lugij. I need a cot. I would wear blacit. I lik to read buc.
Lov Mackenzie W.
Dear Santa,
My name is Eleanor. I am 6 years old. This year I want a camra. I need noow ipod. I would wear a long dres. I to read comic books.
Love Eleanor F.
Dear Santa,
My name is Claire. I am 6 years old. This year I wont a fone. I need a ipad. I would wear ran boos. I like to red mrsy wosn books.
Love Claire C.
Dear Santa,
My name is Rowan. I am 6 years old. This year I want a cat. I need warm socks. I would wear candle srat. I like to read bovt.
Love Rowan W.
Mrs. Phillips' First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Tristan. I am 7 years old and this year I want pokemon toy. I need woddr. I would wear a wintr hat. I like to read dino books. I have ben a good boy.
Love, Tristan
Dear Santa,
I am Junive. I am 6. This year I want omg dol. I need a wntr cot. I would wear a nu masc. I like to read cat in the hat. Is rudofs noz glowg?
Love, June
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinley Braziel. I am 6 years old. In Dec I am turning 7. How is it in the north pole this year? I want a dog. I need more night gowns. I would wear a reley prity dres. I like to read Nonficion Books. I love you Santa.
Love, Kinley
Dear Santa,
I am Lexie. Im 7 yers old. I wont a popit. I need a noo prs. I would wear a swedr with a fuze hat and gluvs. I like to read nonficshin books. How good are the randeers Santa?
Love, Lexie
Dear Santa,
I am Joseph. I am 6 yes ud. Haw is roodof? This year I want a VR. I need wintr shoos. I would wear a swedr. I like to read ubawt dragins. I hop you hav a grat flit. Wuts yr fafrit cooke?
Love, Joseph
Dear Santa,
I'm Austin. I'm 6 on November 21 I will be 7. How is the elf doing? This year I want a ntido. I need clos. I would wear glofs. I like to read spider-men. Are the elfs being good?
Love, Austin
Dear Santa,
l am Kamri. I am 6. This year I want hrshe br. I would wear a cot. I like to read cat and dog boocks. Bi Santa!
Love, Kamri
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Charlotte. I am 6. How is the noth pol? This year I want slim. I need natendo swit. I would wear a ciddy cat jakit. I like to read chaptr buks. Santa I luv u.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Aiden. I want a rabbit. I need a meatloaf. I would wear a shrt wif a shrck. I like to read frog books. Wut is yr fafrt rander?
Love, Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Natalia. I am so good at school. I am a litl good at home. This year I want a kid wach and slime and a natando switch. I need worm pants of unicorn! I like to read the pigeon has to go to school. I hop rodof is good.
Love, Natalia
Dear Santa,
I'm Katie. I'm 7 years old. This year I want a unucorn note pad. I need worm cloths. I would wear worm hat. I like to read wut wude danne do? books. Thacs for the presens.
Love, Katie
Dear Santa,
My name is Ainslee. How are the elves? This year I want a purse that blinks. I need gloves so I can build a snowman. I would wear a hat and scarf. I like to read unicorn and mermaid books. I love you Santa.
Love, Ainslee
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Bristol. I am 7. I am in frst grad. I want ulat of lol baby. I need a noow par of jeans. I would wear a noow wintr boots. I like to read yuno corn books. How is roodof doo in?
Love, Bristol
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Liam. I am 6 yers old. This year I want a dron. I need srts. I would wear a hat and gluvs. I like to read nonfiksun buks. I wud lik a pules cor wif a remot and a hat.
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
Mi name is Jacob. This year I want popix, a tablit, and a nrf blastr. I need cloz. I would wear a sno cot. I like to read go dog go. R the elvs be good?
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayson. I am 7 years old. How are the reindeer? This year I want chapter books. I need jeans. I would wear horse shirts. I like to read nonfiction books. I wish I had a pet reindeer.
Love, Kayson
Dear Santa,
My name is Lilly. I am 6. Is rudolph good? This year I want a dog. I need a noo par of jens. I would wear my big soot for krismis. I like to read chaptre books. I love you Santa.
Love, Lilly
Dear Santa,
Mi nam is Kross. I am 7. This year I want a hangeg sweg. I would wear a braslit and jen jacit. I like to read Jo Jo buk. I wut a siins kit.
Love, Kross
Dear Santa,
Im Shane. I want a orangutan mask. I need noo close. I wud wear a Santa hat. How is yor elfs dooing?
Love, Shane
Dear Santa,
This year I want a mini brand. I need pink wintu boots. I like to read japtr buks. Haw is nrf pol?
Love, Gia
Dear Santa,
Mi name is Maggie. I am sicx. Whin yuw tac mi ledr? This year I want 1 hulip rop yuw spin. I need Jo Jo shoos. I would wear sox. I like to read mrmad bux. I lik win yr elf is crase at mi haws.
Love, Maggie
Dear Santa,
I am Steven Tee! I am 6 years old! Is rodolf leaving? This year I want a epic toy. I need new shorts! I would wear new pants! I like to read fictin. I have bin a good boy.
Love, Steven
Dear Santa,
Is roodalf leeding the other reindeer? I am 7. My name is Claire. This year I want a pokemon sword. I need a pokemon shirt. I would wear pokemon boots. I like to read pokemon. I hope your elfs are doing hard wirk.
Love, Claire
Mrs. Lewis' First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name i s Harley Mae Mills. I am 6 years old. What are your f avorite cookies and milk Santa? This year I want dinosaurs and an i ce cream box t oy. I need a soft new pair of pajamas. I would wear a soft Rudolph sweater. I l ike t o read Christmas books. Happy Christmas Santa!
Love Harley
Dear Santa,
My name i s Annie Martin. I am 7 years old. Do you have a wife? This year I want a popit. I need warm shoes. I would wear a outfit. I would read i vyt been.
Love Annie
Dear Santa,
my name i s sawyer my age i s 6 how do you eat 1m t his year i want a parit i need a shert i would weara hedee i l ike t o read a book i hope you l ike my cosess
love sawyer.
Dear Santa, my name i s addy i 6 rsod nay do uandens i want dog3 i need wodr i would wear sos3 I l ike t o read dog3 mare crismis
leva addy
Dear Santa,
my name i s dustin pirofalo i am 7 year old santa wut i s your rel name i his year i want a pop i t i need a new bed i would wear my crismis srt i l ike t o read my hello nebr maree crismis
love dustin
Dear Santa,
my name gracelynn 6 i wunt a cop i wunt a hape napr i wunt a dlacint i wunt a smol f an i hop you hav a marcrismis
love gracelynn
Dear Santa,
my nama i s kason i am 6 yrs old wey do you giv pizit t heis year alago agod asuoo achadr wiy do you l ove coco
love kason
Dear Santa,
bsad s i x l ilie boj shows exbox 6 blw mlwgism
luf l ilie
Dear Santa,
minamis cameron i am 6 yrs old h wo r t he elf i n e d brastr cho gam box
luv cameron
Dear santa
Mi nam i z miller ames mi namst wbvwcvcez camru brokle batm
love miller
Dear santa
my name i s caleb i am 6 yers old hal doo you git i n are hals? i wunt a gasp plushe budrfre shrt chrmanar shrt f li gi i n a soop crepr plusne.
luove caleb
Dear Santa,
my name karissa j ansson. i um 7 yrs old. how minee rain deer do you have. i wont a hach anmol. i need a cootee. i wood war a scrf . i wood read owl direes . i wont a stuft anmol yoonucrn.
love karissa j ansson
Dear Santa,
My name i s Nathan. I am 7 years. how do f ly. t his year I want t oy Devil. I Need new boots I wold wear a swetar . I l ike t o read mostor books . eat bat cookes
Love Nathan
Dear Santa,
mi name i s madaleena i am 6 how mene coocees do you eet t his year i want dols i need f ood i would wear a gown i l ike t o read chapdr books t hank you f or crismis do you get sik f rom coocees
From madaleena
Dear Santa,
my nam i s dana. i am 6 yrs old how old are you t his year i wont a grat dan dog i need a hows i like t o reed uonucorn books how mine kokes do you et i wis you mare crismis
love dana
Dear Santa,
mi nam i s j amison haw i s yrabirs I i m 7yirsob I wunt a poobl need afroot wi hiils I t o read odlade
love j amison
Dear Santa, my name is maverick barrett i am 6 yers old for crismis i want utindoswiehe i need a j acit i want t o wer new pants and new swetshrt i wont t o reed j oonebjonts i wont t o have a rumotcnchrol cor hwamine randers do you have i wish you a merecrismis
love maverick
Dear Santa,
my name i s emeri my oge i s 6. t his year i want a dow t hat has prpl hare. i need wotr. i would wear a dress i l ike t o reed chaptr book
Love emeri
Dear Santa,
hadessah poeoik wa hat hrb hkcdot i am6ye
lovn hadessah
Dear Santa,
Iam sixyear l diwutai f oniwuntaql ahawhusdr slfon
love remi
Dear Santa,
my name i s hope cooper. i am 7 yis old . this yil i wont a whil cat t hast smol this yil i nede a noo pil of shoosh sise t hrting. t his yil i wer wolre scase sise t hrting. this yil i rede j oonee d j one. bo you l ike crismis.
love hope
Dear santa,
my name i s sofia my age i s 7 years old how many elf,s do you have. t his year I want a real poodle t his year I need a silvre cote t his year I would wear a blue dress. t his year I would read a itty bitty princess kitty chapter book 5 can I have your rainder
love sofia
Dear Santa,
my name i s ava woody i m 6 yrs old i s zowk kuming bak i wunt a ble dog i need a wodr bodl i wel wir shoos i wel rid van piyrs dont wir poc a dots do you l ove crismis do you l ove t o eat cuces
love ava
Dear Santa,
my name i s hunter I am 6 yrs old. doo you l ike milk and ckoocis? I want xbox. I need f ood. I wood wear shorts. I wood reed no david! Meree christmas!
louv hunter
Dear Santa,
mi meez harper i wut a rrt i ned bol i wud war bneis i l ik corlio
harper
Ms. Polly's First Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Thack you santa for the presets. Will wey see roodof this yer? I have been good. Please bring me apootl santa that is black and bran. I also wont a jewelry box. I also wont a floot and a cry babby and a pano. I will set owt cookes and milc.
From, Cheyenne
Dear Santa,
I am so exitid tu see you. I hav ben good. I want exbox and a pupe. I wont a techer pointr. I also wont a nerf gun and a guitar. I will set milk ad cookes on the cofe tabl. Hape Christmas.
From, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I love you. I ben good. I want xbox and a controler and a real baby dog. I also want a toy baby yoda. Bring me presets to my new house in Fayetteville. I love you.
From, Mason
Dear Santa,
How is rudof? I have bin mostle good. Please bring me a roblox gam. I also want a minkraft gam and Pokemon stufd animal. I wont bocugon. merry crismus.
From, Grayson
Dear Santa,
Hape crismas. I luv yu. I wunt a 4 welr and a robot and a pet trtl and a pet rl dog and a reddlack x max and a nrf gun. It iz gren bluo lick mi frend haz. I wunt a dron with a camru. Xo r the best.
From, Marcos
Dear Santa,
I luv yiw santa. I have been good. Please bring me rabohi. I also wat a brbe drem hows. I wont a new popit that is ranbo. I want a supris! I cant wat ot see you!
From, Lindsay
Dear Santa,
I luf you. I have been good. Please bring me a pink pop it. Also want bare bab yobu. I want earmuffs. I want a barie bucc. I like crism!
From, Lillie
Dear Santa,
I love you rodoft the red. noz radoft. I hace been good. Please bring me a stuft Horse and 16 bablads and 14 chicinz. I wil lev some surizis for you satau.
From, Azaylia
Dear Santa,
Thanek you for the presnt. I Love you. I have been good please bring me ear muffs I also want gloves and a kitty thet was brown and it is real it is a baby it is a girl. and I want Snow boots. I will leve owt cookes.
From, Nora
Dear Santa,
I hop you hav a grat crismis santu. I have been good. Please bring me a rill cat ine cutr. I also want a stuft hors. I also want a horse book. I will poot cookes and millck on are eden tebll.
From, Alyssa
Dear Santa,
I love you! how are yow. I have been good. Please bring me a huvrbord. I aslo wont a ranbo popit. Also I wont JoJo sewo shows and bring me a chapstick strobere. I will put cookies and milk on the table.
From, Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
I hop you are feling wel. I have been mostly good. Please bring me a digging juls kit. I also want a hufrbord please. I mostly want sum cash for robuks. I also want, a stuft peret yellow, red, blow. Thwil be a tret.
From, Eleanor
Dear Santa,
Urp thesl yar fat hodny? I have been good. please bing me pokemon. I also want brabz. I oso wout a dogman book and a black dof that stuft. I will lve milk and cokes and caruts.
From, Carson
Dear Santa,
You are the best. I have been good. Please bring me a fone and ear muffs any glove. I also want mincraft. I wil qut millck an coocs on the camit.
From, Deon
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I have been mostly good. Please bring me a pokemon popit. I also want a spiderman webs and blue ear muffs. Please bring me a batmon lego set. I aslo want blue gluvs. Have a nise trip.
From, Zylen
Dear Santa,
I love you! I love yor hrdwrc. I hav bin good. Please bring me a dog. I also want a bike and a fare that flls. I osol so want earengs ples. I will set out melc and cuces. I will have rander food.
From, Braylynn
Dear Santa,
You are the best. I have ben good. Ples bring me a live puppy and a toy pig, a yellow duck a blow toy truck, ear muffs, a fuzzy hat, skarf and gluvs. I wont apples. Too I will leve millk and cucese.
From, Carly
Dear Santa,
I mis you. I have been good. Ples brig me a cnaning culr bray and a babe dog. Can you beig me rnbo sprcle ermufs. I oso wot a brb closit. I will poot aut bols that has choclit.
From, Eli Grey
Dear Santa,
I luv you. I hacve been good. Pleelase bring me ubaland. I also want a roc tamdlr. I will leve sum mllc and chces.
From, Zacrariah
Dear Santa,
I hoqe statu cums to mie hawse. I hau bin good! Plese breg me a jrasikprc game and minchaft geme and a red crw and bluw curw plese I wil put milk and cuces down stairs.
From, Jimmy
Dear Santa,
I love you. I been good. I want x box and a controller and a real baby dog. I also want a toy baby yoda. Bring me presents to my new house in Fayetteville. I love you and hope you have a good day.
From, Mason
Dear Santa,
I hove you haw are you doing?. I have been good. Please bring me rolre scatse I also want er muffs thet are pink and chare chap stick and rel jolse dres up rel teel plrs and a wite dres land loshin and sno boots. I will leve milk and cookes.
From, Evie
Dear Santa,
Thacs for the presis last yer! hav a airate crismis santa!! I have been good!!! and please bring me bike I also want doll and a camru and a woch pleas. Plas can I have a pink soft ear mufs and a chap stick and the cinde is just reglr chap stick and a hat tat is fuse and sum fuse show doos that are care cuftrble and the cuthr I whut is white and brown. I will leev awt milk and cuces
From, Ella
Dear Santa,
Happy crismis santa! I am thingcing of you santa. I have bin good. Please bring me a titanic booc that wood tetcne me. Cood I also have a free ticit to d.Q.? Cood I have a titanic motel. Can I have a game that is cole race to space gam? I will leve you some milv and some cookies.
From, Briggan
Dear Santa,
I love you rodft red. nozro radoet. I love you. I have been good. Please bring me a stuft horse. I wont pokemon yous and pokemon books. I wunt a stuft spotid dog and a eraser ton. I wil set cookeys and milc.
From, Kaysen