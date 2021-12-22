'Pop' Williams Elementary School

Ms. Tenison's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My nam is Abigail. I am 6 years old. This year I want calbr. I need numrs. I would wear a rob. I like to read tits.

Love Abigail R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ben. I am 6 year old. This year I want prodigy membr. I need cufee socs. I would wear cufee ovrols. I like to read heree potr. I need a new fishing pole.

Fream Ben T.

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Boston. I am 6 years. This year I want wuh in the pazwhn. I need tcroos. I like to read tdcker oinep.

Love Boston S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte. I am 6 years old. I want a ul iv bune. I need wanm socs. I would wear teshrt. I like to read vivl.

From Charlotte M.

Dear Santa,

My name is david. I am 6 years old. This year. I want robux card. I need money. I would wear nike. I like to read roblox books.

From David S.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Emma. I am 6 yers old. This year I wont a cat hows with a cat. I need sum noo tinushoos. I would wear a swimsuit. I like to read cat boocs.

From Emma N.

Dear Santa,

My name is Grady. I am 7 years old. This year I want a toy modere sickle. I need new shoes. I would wear a hoodie. I like to read spongebob books.

From Grady D.

Dear Santa,

My name is Gunner. I am 7 years old. I want a roob. I need rian boots. I would wear shos. I like to read minecraft.

from Gunner T.

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Jace. I am 7 yeaers old. I wunt a mungus. I need a laptop. I would wear a rolblox shrt. I like to read minkraft book.

From Jace S.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Kynzey. I am six. This year I want a thazin dolrz. I need a shrt. I would wear hube. I like to read princess duk.

Love Kynzey F.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lailani. I am 7 years old. This year I want a bapac. I need a swedr. I would wear a shrt. I like to read yonucorn buc.

From Lailani R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily. I am 6 years old. I want more candy. I need more healthy food. I would wear a cute dress and shirt . I would like to read more comics chapters and seris is all of teaching/nonfichin books.

From Lily W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Mateo. I am 7 years. This year I wunt a ipod. I need wodr bodll. I would wear sum hos. I like to read dom a his.

From Mateo V.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Murphy. l am 7 yeerz ld. This yer l wunt a nu fichn pol. I ned to wrck. l lik to spel are.

Luv Murphy B.

Dear Santa,

My nam is Paige. I am 6 years old. This year I want a plastic Unicon Toy. I need a noo per of boos. I would wead a unicorn pjomus. I like to read siinse book.

From Paige S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryan. I am 6 years odl. This year I want fon ckas pop it. I need swtur. I would wear swut pants. I like to read sonic book.

Love Ryan W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie. I am 6 years old. I want Kara the 2021 american gril dol. I need tenashos that have long strings. I would wear a bra. I like to read dr soos books.

From Sadie H.

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Seth. I am 6 years old. This year I want a noo car. I need noo stoc stockings. I wud ware a noo te shrt. I like to rede godzilu comix.

From Seth O.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxson. I am 7 years old. This year I want nrf gun. I need fasor. I would wear jaet. I like fo read rafu dpj.

Love Jaxson G.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ziggy. I am 6 years old. This year I want stof too ken. I need food. I would wear stofsoks. I like to read chapter books.

Love Ziggy S.

Der Santa,

My hame is Mackenzie. I'm a 6 yean old. This year I want lugij. I need a cot. I would wear blacit. I lik to read buc.

Lov Mackenzie W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eleanor. I am 6 years old. This year I want a camra. I need noow ipod. I would wear a long dres. I to read comic books.

Love Eleanor F.

Dear Santa,

My name is Claire. I am 6 years old. This year I wont a fone. I need a ipad. I would wear ran boos. I like to red mrsy wosn books.

Love Claire C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Rowan. I am 6 years old. This year I want a cat. I need warm socks. I would wear candle srat. I like to read bovt.

Love Rowan W.

Mrs. Phillips' First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Tristan. I am 7 years old and this year I want pokemon toy. I need woddr. I would wear a wintr hat. I like to read dino books. I have ben a good boy.

Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

I am Junive. I am 6. This year I want omg dol. I need a wntr cot. I would wear a nu masc. I like to read cat in the hat. Is rudofs noz glowg?

Love, June

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinley Braziel. I am 6 years old. In Dec I am turning 7. How is it in the north pole this year? I want a dog. I need more night gowns. I would wear a reley prity dres. I like to read Nonficion Books. I love you Santa.

Love, Kinley

Dear Santa,

I am Lexie. Im 7 yers old. I wont a popit. I need a noo prs. I would wear a swedr with a fuze hat and gluvs. I like to read nonficshin books. How good are the randeers Santa?

Love, Lexie

Dear Santa,

I am Joseph. I am 6 yes ud. Haw is roodof? This year I want a VR. I need wintr shoos. I would wear a swedr. I like to read ubawt dragins. I hop you hav a grat flit. Wuts yr fafrit cooke?

Love, Joseph

Dear Santa,

I'm Austin. I'm 6 on November 21 I will be 7. How is the elf doing? This year I want a ntido. I need clos. I would wear glofs. I like to read spider-men. Are the elfs being good?

Love, Austin

Dear Santa,

l am Kamri. I am 6. This year I want hrshe br. I would wear a cot. I like to read cat and dog boocks. Bi Santa!

Love, Kamri

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Charlotte. I am 6. How is the noth pol? This year I want slim. I need natendo swit. I would wear a ciddy cat jakit. I like to read chaptr buks. Santa I luv u.

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Aiden. I want a rabbit. I need a meatloaf. I would wear a shrt wif a shrck. I like to read frog books. Wut is yr fafrt rander?

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalia. I am so good at school. I am a litl good at home. This year I want a kid wach and slime and a natando switch. I need worm pants of unicorn! I like to read the pigeon has to go to school. I hop rodof is good.

Love, Natalia

Dear Santa,

I'm Katie. I'm 7 years old. This year I want a unucorn note pad. I need worm cloths. I would wear worm hat. I like to read wut wude danne do? books. Thacs for the presens.

Love, Katie

Dear Santa,

My name is Ainslee. How are the elves? This year I want a purse that blinks. I need gloves so I can build a snowman. I would wear a hat and scarf. I like to read unicorn and mermaid books. I love you Santa.

Love, Ainslee

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Bristol. I am 7. I am in frst grad. I want ulat of lol baby. I need a noow par of jeans. I would wear a noow wintr boots. I like to read yuno corn books. How is roodof doo in?

Love, Bristol

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Liam. I am 6 yers old. This year I want a dron. I need srts. I would wear a hat and gluvs. I like to read nonfiksun buks. I wud lik a pules cor wif a remot and a hat.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Jacob. This year I want popix, a tablit, and a nrf blastr. I need cloz. I would wear a sno cot. I like to read go dog go. R the elvs be good?

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayson. I am 7 years old. How are the reindeer? This year I want chapter books. I need jeans. I would wear horse shirts. I like to read nonfiction books. I wish I had a pet reindeer.

Love, Kayson

Dear Santa,

My name is Lilly. I am 6. Is rudolph good? This year I want a dog. I need a noo par of jens. I would wear my big soot for krismis. I like to read chaptre books. I love you Santa.

Love, Lilly

Dear Santa,

Mi nam is Kross. I am 7. This year I want a hangeg sweg. I would wear a braslit and jen jacit. I like to read Jo Jo buk. I wut a siins kit.

Love, Kross

Dear Santa,

Im Shane. I want a orangutan mask. I need noo close. I wud wear a Santa hat. How is yor elfs dooing?

Love, Shane

Dear Santa,

This year I want a mini brand. I need pink wintu boots. I like to read japtr buks. Haw is nrf pol?

Love, Gia

Dear Santa,

Mi name is Maggie. I am sicx. Whin yuw tac mi ledr? This year I want 1 hulip rop yuw spin. I need Jo Jo shoos. I would wear sox. I like to read mrmad bux. I lik win yr elf is crase at mi haws.

Love, Maggie

Dear Santa,

I am Steven Tee! I am 6 years old! Is rodolf leaving? This year I want a epic toy. I need new shorts! I would wear new pants! I like to read fictin. I have bin a good boy.

Love, Steven

Dear Santa,

Is roodalf leeding the other reindeer? I am 7. My name is Claire. This year I want a pokemon sword. I need a pokemon shirt. I would wear pokemon boots. I like to read pokemon. I hope your elfs are doing hard wirk.

Love, Claire

Mrs. Lewis' First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name i s Harley Mae Mills. I am 6 years old. What are your f avorite cookies and milk Santa? This year I want dinosaurs and an i ce cream box t oy. I need a soft new pair of pajamas. I would wear a soft Rudolph sweater. I l ike t o read Christmas books. Happy Christmas Santa!

Love Harley

Dear Santa,

My name i s Annie Martin. I am 7 years old. Do you have a wife? This year I want a popit. I need warm shoes. I would wear a outfit. I would read i vyt been.

Love Annie

Dear Santa,

my name i s sawyer my age i s 6 how do you eat 1m t his year i want a parit i need a shert i would weara hedee i l ike t o read a book i hope you l ike my cosess

love sawyer.

Dear Santa, my name i s addy i 6 rsod nay do uandens i want dog3 i need wodr i would wear sos3 I l ike t o read dog3 mare crismis

leva addy

Dear Santa,

my name i s dustin pirofalo i am 7 year old santa wut i s your rel name i his year i want a pop i t i need a new bed i would wear my crismis srt i l ike t o read my hello nebr maree crismis

love dustin

Dear Santa,

my name gracelynn 6 i wunt a cop i wunt a hape napr i wunt a dlacint i wunt a smol f an i hop you hav a marcrismis

love gracelynn

Dear Santa,

my nama i s kason i am 6 yrs old wey do you giv pizit t heis year alago agod asuoo achadr wiy do you l ove coco

love kason

Dear Santa,

bsad s i x l ilie boj shows exbox 6 blw mlwgism

luf l ilie

Dear Santa,

minamis cameron i am 6 yrs old h wo r t he elf i n e d brastr cho gam box

luv cameron

Dear santa

Mi nam i z miller ames mi namst wbvwcvcez camru brokle batm

love miller

Dear santa

my name i s caleb i am 6 yers old hal doo you git i n are hals? i wunt a gasp plushe budrfre shrt chrmanar shrt f li gi i n a soop crepr plusne.

luove caleb

Dear Santa,

my name karissa j ansson. i um 7 yrs old. how minee rain deer do you have. i wont a hach anmol. i need a cootee. i wood war a scrf . i wood read owl direes . i wont a stuft anmol yoonucrn.

love karissa j ansson

Dear Santa,

My name i s Nathan. I am 7 years. how do f ly. t his year I want t oy Devil. I Need new boots I wold wear a swetar . I l ike t o read mostor books . eat bat cookes

Love Nathan

Dear Santa,

mi name i s madaleena i am 6 how mene coocees do you eet t his year i want dols i need f ood i would wear a gown i l ike t o read chapdr books t hank you f or crismis do you get sik f rom coocees

From madaleena

Dear Santa,

my nam i s dana. i am 6 yrs old how old are you t his year i wont a grat dan dog i need a hows i like t o reed uonucorn books how mine kokes do you et i wis you mare crismis

love dana

Dear Santa,

mi nam i s j amison haw i s yrabirs I i m 7yirsob I wunt a poobl need afroot wi hiils I t o read odlade

love j amison

Dear Santa, my name is maverick barrett i am 6 yers old for crismis i want utindoswiehe i need a j acit i want t o wer new pants and new swetshrt i wont t o reed j oonebjonts i wont t o have a rumotcnchrol cor hwamine randers do you have i wish you a merecrismis

love maverick

Dear Santa,

my name i s emeri my oge i s 6. t his year i want a dow t hat has prpl hare. i need wotr. i would wear a dress i l ike t o reed chaptr book

Love emeri

Dear Santa,

hadessah poeoik wa hat hrb hkcdot i am6ye

lovn hadessah

Dear Santa,

Iam sixyear l diwutai f oniwuntaql ahawhusdr slfon

love remi

Dear Santa,

my name i s hope cooper. i am 7 yis old . this yil i wont a whil cat t hast smol this yil i nede a noo pil of shoosh sise t hrting. t his yil i wer wolre scase sise t hrting. this yil i rede j oonee d j one. bo you l ike crismis.

love hope

Dear santa,

my name i s sofia my age i s 7 years old how many elf,s do you have. t his year I want a real poodle t his year I need a silvre cote t his year I would wear a blue dress. t his year I would read a itty bitty princess kitty chapter book 5 can I have your rainder

love sofia

Dear Santa,

my name i s ava woody i m 6 yrs old i s zowk kuming bak i wunt a ble dog i need a wodr bodl i wel wir shoos i wel rid van piyrs dont wir poc a dots do you l ove crismis do you l ove t o eat cuces

love ava

Dear Santa,

my name i s hunter I am 6 yrs old. doo you l ike milk and ckoocis? I want xbox. I need f ood. I wood wear shorts. I wood reed no david! Meree christmas!

louv hunter

Dear Santa,

mi meez harper i wut a rrt i ned bol i wud war bneis i l ik corlio

harper

Ms. Polly's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Thack you santa for the presets. Will wey see roodof this yer? I have been good. Please bring me apootl santa that is black and bran. I also wont a jewelry box. I also wont a floot and a cry babby and a pano. I will set owt cookes and milc.

From, Cheyenne

Dear Santa,

I am so exitid tu see you. I hav ben good. I want exbox and a pupe. I wont a techer pointr. I also wont a nerf gun and a guitar. I will set milk ad cookes on the cofe tabl. Hape Christmas.

From, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I love you. I ben good. I want xbox and a controler and a real baby dog. I also want a toy baby yoda. Bring me presets to my new house in Fayetteville. I love you.

From, Mason

Dear Santa,

How is rudof? I have bin mostle good. Please bring me a roblox gam. I also want a minkraft gam and Pokemon stufd animal. I wont bocugon. merry crismus.

From, Grayson

Dear Santa,

Hape crismas. I luv yu. I wunt a 4 welr and a robot and a pet trtl and a pet rl dog and a reddlack x max and a nrf gun. It iz gren bluo lick mi frend haz. I wunt a dron with a camru. Xo r the best.

From, Marcos

Dear Santa,

I luv yiw santa. I have been good. Please bring me rabohi. I also wat a brbe drem hows. I wont a new popit that is ranbo. I want a supris! I cant wat ot see you!

From, Lindsay

Dear Santa,

I luf you. I have been good. Please bring me a pink pop it. Also want bare bab yobu. I want earmuffs. I want a barie bucc. I like crism!

From, Lillie

Dear Santa,

I love you rodoft the red. noz radoft. I hace been good. Please bring me a stuft Horse and 16 bablads and 14 chicinz. I wil lev some surizis for you satau.

From, Azaylia

Dear Santa,

Thanek you for the presnt. I Love you. I have been good please bring me ear muffs I also want gloves and a kitty thet was brown and it is real it is a baby it is a girl. and I want Snow boots. I will leve owt cookes.

From, Nora

Dear Santa,

I hop you hav a grat crismis santu. I have been good. Please bring me a rill cat ine cutr. I also want a stuft hors. I also want a horse book. I will poot cookes and millck on are eden tebll.

From, Alyssa

Dear Santa,

I love you! how are yow. I have been good. Please bring me a huvrbord. I aslo wont a ranbo popit. Also I wont JoJo sewo shows and bring me a chapstick strobere. I will put cookies and milk on the table.

From, Ryleigh

Dear Santa,

I hop you are feling wel. I have been mostly good. Please bring me a digging juls kit. I also want a hufrbord please. I mostly want sum cash for robuks. I also want, a stuft peret yellow, red, blow. Thwil be a tret.

From, Eleanor

Dear Santa,

Urp thesl yar fat hodny? I have been good. please bing me pokemon. I also want brabz. I oso wout a dogman book and a black dof that stuft. I will lve milk and cokes and caruts.

From, Carson

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I have been good. Please bring me a fone and ear muffs any glove. I also want mincraft. I wil qut millck an coocs on the camit.

From, Deon

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I have been mostly good. Please bring me a pokemon popit. I also want a spiderman webs and blue ear muffs. Please bring me a batmon lego set. I aslo want blue gluvs. Have a nise trip.

From, Zylen

Dear Santa,

I love you! I love yor hrdwrc. I hav bin good. Please bring me a dog. I also want a bike and a fare that flls. I osol so want earengs ples. I will set out melc and cuces. I will have rander food.

From, Braylynn

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I have ben good. Ples bring me a live puppy and a toy pig, a yellow duck a blow toy truck, ear muffs, a fuzzy hat, skarf and gluvs. I wont apples. Too I will leve millk and cucese.

From, Carly

Dear Santa,

I mis you. I have been good. Ples brig me a cnaning culr bray and a babe dog. Can you beig me rnbo sprcle ermufs. I oso wot a brb closit. I will poot aut bols that has choclit.

From, Eli Grey

Dear Santa,

I luv you. I hacve been good. Pleelase bring me ubaland. I also want a roc tamdlr. I will leve sum mllc and chces.

From, Zacrariah

Dear Santa,

I hoqe statu cums to mie hawse. I hau bin good! Plese breg me a jrasikprc game and minchaft geme and a red crw and bluw curw plese I wil put milk and cuces down stairs.

From, Jimmy

Dear Santa,

I love you. I been good. I want x box and a controller and a real baby dog. I also want a toy baby yoda. Bring me presents to my new house in Fayetteville. I love you and hope you have a good day.

From, Mason

Dear Santa,

I hove you haw are you doing?. I have been good. Please bring me rolre scatse I also want er muffs thet are pink and chare chap stick and rel jolse dres up rel teel plrs and a wite dres land loshin and sno boots. I will leve milk and cookes.

From, Evie

Dear Santa,

Thacs for the presis last yer! hav a airate crismis santa!! I have been good!!! and please bring me bike I also want doll and a camru and a woch pleas. Plas can I have a pink soft ear mufs and a chap stick and the cinde is just reglr chap stick and a hat tat is fuse and sum fuse show doos that are care cuftrble and the cuthr I whut is white and brown. I will leev awt milk and cuces

From, Ella

Dear Santa,

Happy crismis santa! I am thingcing of you santa. I have bin good. Please bring me a titanic booc that wood tetcne me. Cood I also have a free ticit to d.Q.? Cood I have a titanic motel. Can I have a game that is cole race to space gam? I will leve you some milv and some cookies.

From, Briggan

Dear Santa,

I love you rodft red. nozro radoet. I love you. I have been good. Please bring me a stuft horse. I wont pokemon yous and pokemon books. I wunt a stuft spotid dog and a eraser ton. I wil set cookeys and milc.

From, Kaysen