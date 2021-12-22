Mrs. Landrum's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Barrett and I am 7 years old. I want a dr bik, nintindo and Xbox6 for Christmas. Thaku fu the sim and the elf on the shelr.

Love, Barrett

Dear Santa,

My name is Madison and I am 6 years old. I want a dirtbide, nintindo, and poku for Christmas. I wot a er on dloh the shelf.

Love, Madison

Dear Santa,

My name is Remington and I am 7 years old. I want a bag of dimis, presit pet, and a tablit for Christmas. I wan for my dad is a video gam. I want for my mom I hart dres.

Love, Remi

Dear Santa,

My name is Tera and I am 6 years old. I want a makup sat dal has, and ulktrik skoar for Christmas. Are you mrded to misis kl? I love you!

Love, Tera

Dear Santa,

My name is Basin and I am 7 years old. I want a pocemon cordz, opl neclis, and rock tublr for Christmas. Mi dad camru and a erua for mom.

Love, Basin

Dear Santa,

My name is Arlis and I am 6 years old. I want a gumball thing, steelers hat, and steelers shoes for Christmas. What is your favrite color? how old are you? What is your favrite thing to eat?

Love, Arlis

Dear Santa,

My name is Reese and I am 7 years old. I want a ultra rare pokimons, new nintindo game and a iPad for Christmas. Thank you for every thing and is your beerd real?

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

My name is Ariana and I am 6 years old. I want a fon, hos, and rebos bo for Christmas. Vago fr miy presit.

Love, Ariana

Dear Santa,

My name is Shelby and I am 6 years old. I want a brbe his, mi pilo, and slim for Christmas. I lstbc. Idlkhdi.

Love, Shelby

Dear Santa,

My name is Trace and I am 6 years old. I want a nutcracr, a stak of cat in the hat, and a big shathnc. Kan yr toys of 10000?

Love, Trace

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddox and I am 6 years old. I want a soccr, nintindo for mi mom and camra for Christmas. How do you have magic?

Love, Maddox

Dear Santa,

My name is Lincoln and I am 6 years old. I want transformers, elf, and a tablit. Is elfy a good name?

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli and I am 6 years old. I want pokumon ohrfr, plashth 5 and xbintlhd for Christmas. Thak u fr evreth.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery and I am 6 years old. I want a teleskop, beach ball, and new sand for Christmas. how old are you how do your riander fly?

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

My name is Gemma and I am 6 years old. I want a dol has, micup, and fasy clos for Christmas. Thac you for all tho bos.

Love, Gemma

Dear Santa,

My name is Matthew and I am 7 years old. I want a dirt bike, and a play stasin and pokemon kit for Christmas. How do you delver all the presins in less than 8 hors?

Love, Matthew

Dear Santa,

My name Hendrix and I am 6 years old. I want 5 golden rengs, sumgyre yom, and a lol has for Christmas. I love every theg you bo so I love you so much. I love you with all I am.

Love, Hendrix

Dear Santa,

My name is Harry and I am 7 years old. I want nintndo gams, no shos, and v bux gft cod. R you rel?

Love, Harrison

Dear Santa,

My name is Everly and I am 7 years old. I want a citen and a ramdoe fijit spinr and a dimind neclis. I want a Krismas swedr fro my Dade. I want a Santu sox for my Mome. You r the jolliest man evr!

Love, Everly

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie and I am 6 years old. I want a tablet, phone watch, and a blue Barbie doll for Christmas.

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckett and I am 6 years old. I want a play stashen, and a drt dike, and cftharson pokeeemn for Christmas.

How do you make the elf on the shelf?

Love, Beckett

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am 6 years old. I want a bord gams, green screen and u cas for my mom for Christmas. haw do you make the rander fliy?

Love, Lily

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack and I am 7 years old. I want 8 ipads, 1000 xbox, and a nintindoe for Christmas. Is elf on the ulive?

Love, Jack

Mrs. Pinkley's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is AJ and I am 7 years old. I want Netbdswich game, Fnafte shrt and Fnafplu shu for Christmas. Haw is yor Christmas goring

Love, AJ

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter and I am 6 years old. I want Iafourn, Pokemon and Big badawug for Christmas. Wut do yr lef Wut do ride Wut do yr lif.

Love Hunter

Dear Santa,

My name is Gael and I am 6 years old. I want pocemo and fame for Christmas. I luv Christmas.

Love, Gael

Dear Santa,

My Name is Rayleigh and I am 6 Years old. I want stufpuge and stuf whitecitin for Christmas. I luv you Suatakios. I like toopin the prez its you giv us.

Love, Rayliegh

Dear Santa,

My name is Layton and I am 6 ears old. I want a dog and fish for Christmas. I fonRed. I Kom hab Chirstmas.

Love Layton

Dear Santa,

My name is Addison and I am 7 years old. I want a sufe santa I what a LOL gem I what ale has Christmas. Santa how is it at yr led I saw you in ckingrgr I no wat yo lik lik

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabelle and I am six years old. I want snow glob, doll houce and dolls for Christmas. Whar are your ranedee names? I hope you have a greate yer! Do you have a feell name?

Love Isabelle

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson and I am 7 years old. I want a fish, a neotshft and a toy car for Christmas. What is your rele name. What is the Christmas sperite.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma and I am six years old. I sant deusetili and nomdudehos. for Christmas. Wiye you sad I hop you have fun.

Love Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Paislee and I am 7 years old. I want rioliyr , Ifon and hors for Christmas. I lik yor rabers. I love Santa. Wut is yor favoret rabers.

Lover, Paislee

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli and I am 7 years old. I want 100 popis, a nowtos and aklo skatbod for Christmas. Haw wuz you elf. Haw wuv you. Haw wuv raders.

Love, Eli

Dear Santa,

My name is Amaryllis and I am 6 years old. I want a dog, cat, and popit for Christmas. Christmas how do your elfs whrck?

I love you Santa,

Amaryllis

Dear Santa,

My name is Connor and I am six years old. I want mindcraf and a Christmas cande can. I wut to see u.

Love, Connor

Dear Santa,

My name is Kai and I am 7 years old. I want pokmon, bog, and liztb for Christmas. Santa you file goob r you fele goob.

I love you, Kai

Dear Santa,

My name is Lily and I am 6 years old. I want babalive ponesicol and puperodot for Christmas. Hiy shata haw are yow radander, have a give Christmas.

Love Lily

Dear Santa,

My name is Marci and I am 7 years old. I want a lot pokemon , logoms and a lot bokogan. Hape Krismis!

Love, Marci

Dear Santa,

My name is Nazareth and I am 8 years old. I want prizs.

Love, Nazareth

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam and I am 6 years old. I want slime, popit and candy for Christmas. How dus rodoff fly?

I love you! Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver and I am 6 years old. I want a bokogunse and pokemon and a robot for Christmas. Satu I hopi I can see a wradir? I hop you roka.

Love Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Addie and I am 7 years old. I want a prs, a batin fon and butin lipstick for Christmas. Have a grat Christmas I love Satu Clos

love Addie

Mrs. Ezelle's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma and I am 6 years old. I want Dna ball, a whackys, and art supliss for Christmas. How are the randear? How is Mrs. Kloss? How are you do wing?

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayden and I am 6 years old. I want rolr scates, elf and a cur for Christmas. Hal are you doeg?

Love, Kayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Dakota. I am 6. I want a bakugon, legos and skutr for Christmas. Hal r the elfs?

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler and I am 6. I want Hot wels, big doptruk and munne. Hal you dowen? Hal the rander? Hal is the vilf?

Love, Tyler

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson and I am 6 years old. I want a slide, whistle and drum. I like you.

Love, Jackson

Dear Santa,

My name is Sawyer and I am 6 yers old. I want legos, plushe and pokemon for Christmas. How are the raneders? How are you? How are the elfs?

Love, Barnett

Dear Santa,

My name is Zachary and I am 6. I want Candy Land, mikaf torj and pokeon krd for Christmas. Haw are the radir and haw are you doin and haw are the elfs?

Love, Zachary

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaiden and I am

7 years. I want a big chafdrmr set, sodu and Legos. I like your rander. I want a monsters. I want a robot spider.

Love, kaiden

Dear Santa,

My name is CJ and I am 6 years old. I want a drone, a cat and dog. How are you? How are the randir?

Love, CJ

Dear Santa,

My name is Blake and I am 6 years old. And I want a stufee kreppe and a mren reskuchrke chip and gloinge shoes. How are the randerse? I left you sum kakese and sum milk.

Love, Blake

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella and I am 6 years old. I want a towe doll and slime and babey yodu. How are you Santa? Okay I want a cat and I want a makupe.

Love, Isabella

Dear Santa,

My name is Kennedy and I am 7 years old. I want a jackit, gum and Benefor. Haw are you? Bye

Love, Kennedy

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiya and I am 6 years old. I want a plush cat and a shirt and a plush Santa. How are radears and Elvz?

Luve, Aiya

Dear Santa,

My name is Bethany and I am 6. I want a toy dog and cat. How are you? How are efls? How are you doog?

Love, Bethany

Dear Santa,

My name is Jed and I am 6 years old. I want Gozilu, babe Yod and Pigchuw for Christmas. How arethge radrer? I like Santa. I love Mis Kluz.

Love, Jed

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinsley and I am 7 years old. I want a begle dog and a culring boock and a lether jakit for Christmas. How are you? Have a grate Christmas. I hope you like the cokeze.

Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

My name is Rhett and I am 6 years old. I want roluskas, brokostshr and wrul chapench belt for Christmas. How are your elfs?

Love, Rhett

Dear Santa,

My name is Abner and I am 6 years old. I want football hlmit, kles and Brogos jrse for Christmas. Hal are you doen? Wut is your slad like? Merry Christmas. I like you.

Love, Abner Hegre

Dear Santa,

My name is Gwyneth and I am 6 years old. I want pocemones, bunny and shoes for Christmas. Hao are you? Tudaye day?

Love, Gwyneth

Dear Santa,

Hi, my name is Rilynn. I wunt a LOL and a ranbo Hidol and shirts for Christmas. I am six years old and I left you milck and kuces.

Love, Rilynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Tori and I am 6. I want Unkrn, shoes and a cat. Fradre. Rlifrke. I mik a kre.

Love,Tori

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia and I am 6 years old. I want a Drone, a crepy Doll and a fluffy chair for Christmas. How are you? Did Snowflake miss me? My baby sister could use a baby doll.

Love, Olivia

Mrs. Dickey's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

my name is Ezra Teague and I am 7 years old. I want a lego set, toywodo and dinusas for Christmas. Sauta cum to mi hous and ples giv presunts.

Love, Ezra

Dear Santa,

my name is Isaac and I am 7 years old. I want ulechrikgtar, rc coat and Pokemons for Christmas. I am sory for taceng my sisters tigrbuc.

Love, Isaac

Dear Santa,

my name is Amelia and I am 6 years old. I want a sut amni and awasi and jo jo sewo tesht for Christmas. How can I see you how r you santa? I am gully arurabe.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa,

my name is Brantley and I am 6 years old. I want bakla pokewan and dinochrs for Christmas.

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

my name is Hadleigh and I am 7 years old. I want stuft animull elf, uvitzr dinojor prez and rell cupudr piez for Christmas. Santa haw is rudoff tuday?

Love, Hadleigh

Dear Santa,

my name is Chassidy GrasRex and I am 6 years old. I want a puy a peprope and rocetor for Christmas. How are you Santa Clos. How is MisClos is she oka? I am good.

Love Chassidy GrasRex

Dear Santa,

my name is Aaron and I am 6 years old. I want cat, caron and Tristan for Christmas. Dr Saut, i wusi Tristan a richrina na thoshi.

Love, Aaron.

Dear Santa,

my name is Tristan and I am 7 years old. I want a vr had set, a relkin putr and verb for Christmas. Can I see Rudof.

Love, Tristan

Dear Santa,

my name is Morgan and I am 6 years old. I want a scate bord, slame and bois for Christmas. Do you like cucees? Is Rodofs nos brite? Santa do you still like red?

Love, Morgan

Dear Santa, my name is Naomi and I am 6 years old. I want a phone, huvrbord, and snake for Christmas. A phone and snake and huvrbord.

Love, Naomi

Dear Santa,

my name is Bentley and I am 7 years old. I want Pok ciy mon gote tay and sord for Christmas. I been gode. How have you bin? How has my life bin?

Love Bentley

Dear Santa,

my name is Brody and I am 7 years old. I want a phone, jrone and otbpoos for Christmas. Hi I am Brody how are you doing.

Love , Brody

Dear Santa,

my name is Audrey and I am 6 years old. I want a puppy lego set and hactml for Christmas. How is cooke?

Love Audrey Maye

Dear Santa,

my name is Vivienne and I am 6 years old. I want a frends lego set, skate bord and lechric scudr for Christmas. Is Rudoffs nose sining? How is miss Clos doing? How is Donr?

Love, Vivienne

Dear Santa,

my name is Kynlee and I am 7 years old. I want a lego set, peano and bike for Christmas. How are you? How is Mis Klos? How are yor rindere? I have ben good.

Love, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

my name is Addison and I am 6 years old. I want a elechrick gtar, barbys and a fastr skatbord for Christmas. I have ben gud how are you duwing? Do you still like cukys?

Love, Addison

Dear Santa,

my name is Sam and I am 7 years old. I want Bad Riale ut ms nab Jroe gam for Christmas. How are yuo? Roodof nose snine? I hav bin good.

Love, Sam

Dear Santa,

my name is Liam Sullivan and I am 7 years old. I want a puppy haylo set and a set for Liam for Christmas. Hi Sata.

Love Liam

Dear Santa,

my name is Evelyn and I am 6 years old. I want a rell puppy , elf and doll for Christmas. Santa can I see you? How is you? How are toy made?

Love, Evelyn

Mrs. Ogle's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden K. and I am 6 years old. I want GTA5, VR headset, and Mindcraft 3D Nit Light for Christmas. I hope you are doing well.

Love, Aiden K.

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi S. and I am 6 years old. I want VR headset, Mindcraft, and Nintendo 3D nite lite for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Levi S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Noble D. and I am 6 years old. I want a tinee gold pirate ship, Iphone 11, and Nintendo for Christmas. Hope you are doing wel.

Love, Noble D.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emerie H. and I am 6 years old. I want a hover bord, popit, and LOL deram house for Christmas. I hope you are doing well.

Love, Emerie H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery R. and I am 6 years old. I want a Iphon 12, fidget, and LOL drem house for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Avery R.

Dear Santa,

My name is Leila H. and I am 6 years old. I want a laptop, painting set, and LOL dreem house for Christmas. I like you. You are the best.

Love, Leila H.

Dear Santa,

My name is Victor I. and I am 6 years old. I want a Nintendo, Xbox, and a set of bay blades for Christmas. Tell Rudolp hello fo me!

Love, Victor I.

Dear Santa,

My name is Maritza and I am 6 years old. I want Alexa Kids, slime, and LOL dreamhouse for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Maritza M.

Dear Santa,

My name is Madalynn T. and I am 6 years old. I want Iphone 12, LOL, and slime for Christmas. I hope you are bing well.

Love, Madalynn T.

Dear Santa,

My name is Denzo and I am 6 years old. I want Mindcraf, Alexa, and popits for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Denzo C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden and I am 6 years old. I want a hoverboard, Xbox, and FortNit for Christmas. I hope you are doing well. Merry Christmas!

Love, Brayden A.

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton S. and I am 7 years old. I want popits, jumbo popits, and IPhone13 for Christmas. I hope everyone is being good.

Love, Braxton S.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ellaina J. and I am 6 years old. I want slime, hover board, and LOL dremhouse for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Ellaina J.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cesar and I am 7 years old. I want a tablet, video game shark, and toys for Christmas. Merry Christmas!

Love, Cesar

Dear Santa,

My name is Fen C. and I am 7 years old. I want a Xbox, Fortnite, and AKDO for Christmas. I hope yo are doing well.

Love, Fen C.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucy and I am 6 years old. I want chocolate, a scooter and laptop for Christmas. I hope you are doing well!

Love, Lucy M.

Dear Santa,

My name is John W. and I am 7 years old. I want GTA5, Iphone 12, aand a laptop for Christmas. Have a good day.

Love, John W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Megan and I am 6 years old. I want LOL OMG Campers, slime, and LOL dreamhouse for Christmas. Happy Holidays!

Love, Megan F.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hayden W. and I am 7 years old. I want a VR headset, Xbox, and GTA5 for Christmas. And remote control car you can ride in.

Love, Hayden W.

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery F. and I am 7 years old. I want LOL dremhouse, 1000 popits, and 1000 toys for Christmas. I hope you are doing well.

Love, Avery F.

Mrs. Walton's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? My name is Jamie. I am 7 yers odd. I wut sum nuw shus for cissmiss. Can you bring my mom sum mony? Thack you!

Love, Jamie

Dear Santa,

How are the raderz? My name is Abby and I am 6 yers od. I wut a polepocit for krismis. Can you giv Mya a brbdol? Hav a grat day.

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

Haw are yu doing? My nane is Rowan and I am 6? I wut a dog for crisms? Can yu bring my sistr a dol? Tel the rade hi.

Love, Rowan

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? I am 7. My name is Keaton. I have deen good this year. I rile wut a renjle chorzortd. My techr needz a fly swot. I cant wate to see you.

Love, Keaton

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? My name is Cloey and I am six yers old. I have been good this year. I what a ese bake uvin. Can you git my sistr a lol dol? I will lev you cukes and milk.

Love, Cloey

Dear Santa,

How are the randear? My name is Gaius. I am 7 yers od. I have been good this yere! I wut ba blaz. My cat wuts a choo toy. I wil giv you milk and cuese.

Love, Gaius

Dear Santa,

How are the rades? Mi nam is Carson. I am 7. I wat the bm cind of gup. I wat a gziwu to.

Love, Carson

Dear Santa,

How are you duing? My name is Harper and I am 6 yerse old. I have been good this yere. I rile wut lidolpet shop. Can you giv Cloey pokemon crts. I luv you!

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

How are yor elvs? Miy nam is Noah. I am 6 yis od. I heve been cind of gld. I wot a pokmon cods for mi tesa fsod. I wev you.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My name is Evie. I am six yerse old. I have been vere good this year. I want a mine brand set and for my bruth he wants a dinsur drasik purck. Mare cris mis Santa.

Love, Evie

Dear Santa,

Haw are you? My name is Eleanor. I am 7 yers old. I have been good this yere. I rile wut a toking babedol and a pate set. My sistr wus a macup set. Fli saft!

Love, Eleanor

Dear Santa,

How are you duing? My name is Wesley. An I am 6 yeyrzz odl. I have bin so gud thss yere. I rile wont a bike I osoe wont a nrf gun. Get my sistr a dol. Hapee crismis.

Love, Wesley

Dear Santa,

Hi are you good? My name is Paul and I am 6 yars old. I have been supper good this year. Can I plaes sorry if I sed dat last word by the way I want the chrisscros crash track. My sisther wants the ahchanto move. We will give cookces.

Love, Paul

Dear Santa,

Are you rede for Crismis? I am 6 yers old. My name is Pierson. I have ben good this yer. I what a pet cat and a lego set. Fliye safe.

Love, Pierson

Dear Santa,

Haw is roodoh? My nane is Vivianne ed I em 6 yerz ob. I have bin good this yere. I wut a fexubl brbe ed I wood oso a ltle pupy dog. Mi sistr wood like sm dinsoor jemes. I luv you santa.

Love, Vivi

Dear Santa,

Haw are you doing? My name is Emma and I am 7 years old. I have been good this year. I want this for crismiss a bff braslit and I want this for crismiss this year. For my sis Ava a omg doll. My bruthr a truck. My dad a ben bag char. My mom a ben bag char. I love you santa.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

How are your radere? My name is Toby. I am 7 yerse old. I have been good this year. I rile what a all gold bade blad. I what my mom to have a cup and this clulr blue. I love you!

Love, Toby

Dear Santa,

Du u lik ranbos? My nam is Katelynn ad I am 7 yrs od. I hav bn gd. I wt a bik.

Love, Katelynn

Dear Santa,

How are your arctic fox? My name is Chris and I am 6 yese old. I have been vere good this hool yer. I want a bade bade set. And I want a wild cras set for crismis. My sits want a moshlfire trucke the big truke. Have a good flite.

Love, Chris

Dear Santa,

How are your radere? My name is Caroline. Im 7 yerse old. I have been prite good this year. I rile what a five spris. I rile what a borbe buke. Can you giv my mom a crismis shrt? I hop you have a god flit.

Love, Caroline

Ms. Brazell's First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Aspen and I am six years old. I want cat bike, cat macup, and cat supefes for Christmas. How is roodof? How is the rane?

Love, Aspen

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson and I am 6 years olf. I want a bike, Rcror, and cone boce for Christmas. Who old are you? Who are yor radiir? Who is Miss. Cosz?

Love, Hudson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jack and I am sefin years old. I want chan chark, stuf ber and dinstr for Christmas. How is Mrs. Clause? How are you feeling? How old are you?

Love, Jack

Dear Santa,

My name is Dixie and I am six years old. I want bike, stuftanmooll, and smele stickirs for Christmas. Thank you Santa! How is Mrss. Clause? Thank you Santa!

Love, Dixie

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshua and I am 7 years old. I want a PS4, bike, and fone for Christmas.How old are you? How do your elfs make toys? How is Mrs. Clause?

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

My name is Mariah and I am 7 years old. I want a macupset, a rele gret britol, and stuf anmol for Christmas. How is Mrs. Clause? How is Rodof? How are you?

Love, Mariah

Dear Santa,

My name is Caleb and I am 6 years old. I want Ifon 13, bike, and jron for Christmas. How old are you? How are your reindeer? How are you feeling?

Love, Caleb

Dear Santa,

My name is Natalie and I am 7 years old. I want popit, mak box, and makum for Christmas. How is Mrs. Clause? How old are you? How do your elfs make toys?

Love, Natalie

Dear Santa,

My name is Amariah and I am 6 years old. I want popit, and a LOL, and thats all for Chrismis. How old are you? How is MrsClause?

Love, Amariah

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper and I am 6 years old. I want a stufey yunucon, a pec chl, and a loma stufeye for Christmas. How is Mrs. Clause? How are your reigndeer? How old are you?

Love, Harper

Dear Santa,

My name is Addsyn and I am 7 years old. I want a bik, a big stuf anaunl, and a gd Chrismis for Christmas. How old are you? How are your reigndee? How do your elfs make toys?

Love, Addisyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Kirin and I am 7 years old. I want a spiderman and kay hat niexpot for Christmas. Kan i hav a fornit x box to?

Love, Kirin

Dear Santa,

My name is JJ and I am 6 years old. I want bate, becrashid, and a nyu rod for Christmas. I love you Santa. How is yor rander? How is ms is koz?

Love, JJ

Dear Santa,

My name is Colin and I am 7 years old. I want a fake sord, won pes kostom, and keshrad for Christmas. How old are you? How are you reindeer? How do your elfs?

Love, Colin

Dear Santa,

My name is Karolina and I am 7 years old. I want bbcap, rdp, and pet cat for Christmas. Is miss chke. Lego Becnhas.

Love, Karolina

Dear Santa,

My name is Donoven and I am 6 years old. I want imagnex, fonit costom, and fotnit hrf gun for Christmas. I want swish mincraf gam. I luiv you. You are the best.

Love, Donoven

Dear Santa,

My name is Khloey and I am 6 years old. I wnat pla stashin, and a lego set and a seqin for Christmas. How are you? I luto fo the prezis.

Love, Khloey

Dear Santa,

My name is Jude and I am 6 years old. I want bon, ubam, and suhgh for Christmas. How old are you?

Love, Jude

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden and I am 6 years old. I want a shrk ship for Christmas.

Love, Brayden

Ms. Orr's First Grade Class

Dear Santu

I want a macup kit and a dol hos for Christmas. I would also want Barbie dolls, an American Girl doll, an apple watch, a frozen Elsa cup, a singing Elsa doll and a singing Ana doll. I want like a Elsa 2 costume and unicorn and some Hatchamals.

Love, Zella Boyd

Dear Satu,

I would like a poly poeokis, a pick me pops, a singing Esu doll, Calico Critters, and a gigrbred hos for Christmas please.

Love, Aubri Waddell

Dear Santa,

Can you pless breing me a brbe drem hawss and a citin and a dog. Also please bring me a toy macup kit, a gim, Hatchamals, and a fone. I would like new shoozz and a noo cote and a blanket and a bunk bed.

Love, Emma Ross

Dear Sanu,

I wunt 2 fistepets and a smatwach for Christmas. I would also like a scabord and a macup sat and a Happy Birthday Bad Kitty book and a for real wice. Please also 10 pick me pops and a tablet.

Love, Grace Moppin

p.s. thank you Sanu

Dear Santa,

I wut a ches bord, a pin pong table, and a tine lockr. I would really like a wrestling arenu and an iphone.

Love, Channing Clark

Santa,

Santa first I am going to tell you what top 3 things that I want for Christmas. I want a hoverboard and a ipod, a new apple watch, and a camra. Santa, I've been on my best behavyour I just hope I git on the good list. I love you Santa.

Love, Londyn Haney

Deyr Santa,

I would like LOLS, LOL dols, a new cup, Elsa and Anna dol, a toy dol, a toy cechn, an American girl doll, 2 pick me pops, and a grl lego please for Christmas Santa. I love you Santa.

Hadley Wilton

Santa,

I wont Luigis Mansion and supsmash bros ultimate, supermario maker, Animal crossing New Horizons game, a baby yoda for my little brother JJ, and a Ntedo switch for Christmas please.

Love, Evan Morgan

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Tobi blue watch, Baeblades, Baeblade arena, Pokemon stuff, huverbord, kinetic sand, slime kit, an iphone, and the manduloreine and Baby Yoda. I also would like an invisibility clook from Harry Potter.

Lawson Ross

Dear Santa,

I wut a hotwell, DS3 and a We you. I also wut a lego, straightening iron, and a remote control hotwheel.

Love, Paxton Smith

Santa

This is Gunnar. I wot a Lex Luthr lego robot. I wot a Batman remot ctro cr with Batman. I wot a nuw sgatbord and an invisibility clook. Your ril Satu. I have tried mi besd to bee gud Santa. I love krismas. Mis Kloz is real.

Love, Gunnar Kendall

Dear Santa,

I wt a bed for my American Girl doll and an apple watch and an iphone that's all. Merry Christmas!

Annabeth Shelton

Dear Santa,

How are you Santa? I have been very good this yeer. Pleas Pleas Pleas bring me a new I Phon. I want it so badly. I hope you have fun at the North Pole. I love you! Have Fun!

Love, Brynlee Witherspoon

Dear Santa,

How are you and the Raders doing? I will give you hot chocklit. I hope you fli saf with your Raders. I wut a huvrbd and 10 hot wels. I would like an iphone 11, an apple watch, a hot wheel garage set, and a brand new bike for crismis. I olso wut 10 give cards to help peple who have no money at all. That is all I wut for chismis.

Love, Kannon McKnight

Dear Santa,

How are you? I would like a Thomas the Train, Bendi and the ink machine, and Spongebob for Christmas.

Love, Michael Grubbs

Der Santu,

I am not dowen mi crismis list on here. I always do it at home with my parents. How are you dowen and your randers?

Love, Auden Stolzer

Santu,

What I riley riley whant is a invizuble clok and a huvrbord and an American girl doll and American Girl doll clothes. I also want a Barbie car that you can sit in, a wiki stick pack, and Barbie clothes I can wear.

Love, Katheryn Helms.

Dear Santa,

I wut a monster truck powr wheel, a fake money kit, a new backpack, shoes, and shirt. I also want a new pupe and kitten.

Love, Mason Hudgins

Dear Santa,

How are the randeere and the elfs doing? What I wunt for Christmas is a 50 modol Erector set, and a paw patrol set. I also want a rumot control car and a little car that you can ride in and a toy godzelu.

Love, Adam Aldridge

Dear Santa,

I want a go PRO, Sim 4, the Hunt game, Ryan's World Toys, Mitus costume, an apple watch, and Baby Yoda Santa. Thank you!

Love, Boston Maize

Dear Santa,

I want a cat for Crismis. I oso want a shoels. I osso wat a Shopkins and a giant Poopsie for Crismis please Santa.

Love, Clara Baledge