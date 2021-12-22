Semrad Does "Dr. J" Number On Opponents

LINCOLN -- Senior forward Landon Semrad imitated Julius Erving, making a sensational field goal, throwing down a dunk and taking a hard foul as Prairie Grove beat Lincoln 66-55 on Dec. 7.

The rivalry nonconference boys basketball game featured Semrad filling up a highlight reel for Prairie Grove. In a spectacular play with the third quarter expiring, Semrad came right to left across the baseline, timed his leap perfectly to secure an offensive rebound and somehow threw it back into the goal while hanging in the air to beat the buzzer.

Basketball Legend

The basket was reminiscent of Julius "Dr. J" Erving's spectacular field goal against the Los Angles Lakers in the 1980 NBA Finals. Erving caught a pass from Philadelphia's other forward Bobby Jones at the free-throw line on the right side. He immediately drove hard towards the goal but was forced to go underneath it. As he went airborne the shot wasn't there with LA forward Mark Landsberger right on top of him.

Erving improvised, bringing the ball up on the right side of the goal only to be challenged by both Landsberger and Laker 7-feet-2 center Kareem Abul Jabbar so he brought it back down, defying gravity and seemingly floating in the air as both defenders returned to earth, then extended his arm again and flipped the ball off the glass on the left side of the goal.

Later Lakers' guard Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who was on the court, would say he thought there was no way "Dr. J," named because of his frequent penchant of operating with the basketball in hand, could stay in the air that long.

The spinning ball kissed off the backboard and went in the basket as Erving crashed to the hardwood well outside the box to the left of the lane. Spontaneous pandemonium erupted among Philadelphia fans witnessing the feat.

Sensational Field Goal

Semrad's shot seemed equally improbable with a sliding scale difficulty level challenging a small town high school athlete akin to Dr. J's historic basket while playing professional basketball.

In a lane clogged with Lincoln defenders determined to keep Prairie Grove junior center Ryder Orr, who scored 19 points off the boards they lost track of Semrad who wasn't boxed out. He darted across the baseline underneath the goal then timed his leap to gain possession of the ball.

With the third quarter clock fast running out, he didn't have time to come down, plant his feet and go back up. So, like Erving, Semrad improvised. With his back to the basket Semrad didn't have a good angle to use the backboard. Letting go with his left hand, he flung the ball back across his body with his right hand and made a thrilling over-the-shoulder field goal that brought the house down as the horn went off, giving Prairie Grove a 48-36 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"Coach was like, 'shoot it,' so I just threw it up and I was lucky enough to get it to go in," Semrad said.

Semrad's legs had as much to do with making the basket as his upper body. Without hang time there's no way he would have been able to convert the offensive rebound into an impromptu bucket. He works out his legs regularly.

"Just in the offseason, lots of jumping in football and stuff and lots of leg workouts making sure I'm ready for basketball and track," Semrad said.

Breakaway Slam Dunks

For an encore Semrad thwarted a Lincoln in-bounds play underneath the Wolves' basket by poking the ball away then picking it up and dribbling in for a slam dunk that revved up Tiger basketball fans even more. The skywalk at the 5:44 mark of the fourth quarter stretched Prairie Grove's advantage to 53-38.

"It felt great. I had to keep my calm and play to the best of my ability and I'm happy that we did get the win tonight," Semrad said.

He also attributed that basket to Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston, who instructed him to "make someone throw it over the top of you."

"I'm glad we were able to execute that. I'm happy with my teammates with that. I appreciate them a lot but obviously I couldn't do it without God and I'm very, very blessed for all these abilities," Semrad said.

The following week Semrad did another "Dr. J" number on the Lavaca Golden Arrows. He stole the ball and set himself taking to the air off the dribble and slammed the ball through the hoop. Lavaca's Kolby Glidewell Hammered Semrad from behind but couldn't prevent the dunk.

Taking Hard Fouls

Photos of the incident show both Semrad and Glidewell looking up at the net as they fell. Glidewell was whistled for an intentional foul and Semrad could be seen rejoicing while laying flat on his back after crashing near the Tiger cheerleaders as teammate Cole Cash ran over to congratulate him.

Semrad was awarded two free throws and Prairie Grove retained possession because of the technical foul. The Tigers turned the opportunity into a 6-point play with sophomore Eric Henderson swishing a 3-ball.

A very similar incident transpired at Lincoln. After Semrad's dunk Trey Reed momentarily quieted Tiger fans by busting one of his trademark deep 3-pointers six seconds later. Orr countered by sinking a pair of free throws, stretching the margin back to 14 points.

Semrad made another steal and had every intention of slamming the ball home again, but Lincoln senior forward Rylee Remington prevented the basket and wound up undercutting Semrad, who crashed hard into the padded base of the basket support.

The officials instantly ejected Remington because of the potential danger of the hard foul from behind when Semrad had a clear path to the basket. In a postgame interview Semrad stated he felt like divine intervention combined with the football mentality of taking hard hits as a pass receiver worked in his favor and protected him during the incident.

"For sure, on that fall, yeah, there's no doubt [God protected me]," Semrad said. "But I'm glad that I got back up. I think that the football instincts kicked in a little bit on it."

Critical Contributions

Semrad made both free throws, extending the Tiger lead to 57-41 with 4:55 remaining. Lincoln continued to fight and cut their deficit to 10 on a putback by Jace Birkes and back-to-back 3-pointers from Bryce Dye and Kyler Calvin. Semrad scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth and utilized another Dr. J trait with an explosive first step to get to the basket and lay the ball in which pushed the Tiger lead back to 12 at 61-49 with 3:18 left.

"We were doing our press offense. Coach was like 'give them a little fake and just go," Semrad said.

Sophomore guard Eric Henderson who led the Tigers with 20 points drilled a 3-pointer, one of five he made in the game, to keep Lincoln at bay with the clock down to 2:56.

For Prairie Grove basketball fans watching Semrad's personal highlight reel that contributed to the Tigers' 66-55 nonconference win over their U.S. 62 rival amounted to taking in an early Christmas present.

"Merry Christmas to everyone. Everyone stay safe out there and happy new year," Semrad said.

Sportsmanship Evident

After the Lincoln game both Wolves' head boys basketball coach Tim Rich and athletic director Deon Birkes, whose son, Jace, competed against Semrad, clarified in separate apologies no harm had been intended by the hard foul and they were thankful Semrad didn't sustain injury. Deon Birkes stated it was the only way that their player could stop the dunk.

Semrad graciously entertained both conversations assuring the Lincoln personnel he left with no bad feelings.

Steve Edmiston likes the added dimension and rugged mindset the football guys bring to the basketball program.

"Just simply with the size and the athleticism like a Semrad and an Orr bring to you and then a [Conner] Hubbs it's huge for us. It just gives us that extra element," Steve Edmiston said. "We've got some guys that have been in the gym since August. We've got some guys that are still trying to figure it out so it's a work in progress and we just got to keep going in the right direction."

