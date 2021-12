State Fair Results

The follow students from western Washington County placed in the 2021 Junior Livestock Show of the Arkansas State Fair:

Champion Hereford Female

Champion: Jill Emerson, Prairie Grove

Champion Main Angus Female

Reserve Champion: Justin Calhoon, Farmington

Champion Maintainer Female

Reserve Champion: Justin Calhoon, Farmington

Overall Market Lamb

Reserve Champion: Addison Harlow, Prairie Grove

Natural Colored Market Lamb

Champion: Addison Harlow, Prairie Grove

Champion Division 6 Goat

Champion: Addison Porter, Prairie Grove

Champion Angus Influenced Steer

Champion: Collin Fields, Prairie Grove

Champion Maine-Anjou Influenced Steer

Jason Calhoon, Farmington

Overall Champion Steer

4th Overall, Jason Calhoon, Farmington