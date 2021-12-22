The 12 Days Of Christmas

The Cane Hill Christmas Tree has been through a lot, a major ice storm, drought, flooding, disease and infestation, but it keeps on coming back. It must have something to do with starting life in Cane Hill with a miracle.

When the tree was ordered, there were very specific instructions on the size of the hole, and they were carried out to the letter. However, when the tree arrived, the crew declared the hole too big. The backhoe guy could not be reached and we were about to start gathering shovels when there was this enormous explosion on the nearby highway. A truck towing a trailer had suffered a blowout on the trailer. One guess as to what was on that trailer...a backhoe. Larry Valentine graciously unloaded the backhoe and assisted with the planting. He was the guest of honor at the tree lighting party that year.

Sadly, due to covid concerns, there has been no Christmas tree party for the last two years, but in the spirit of the Twelve Days of Christmas, the Cane Hill Christmas Tree will be lit evenings through Jan. 6.

Following is the meaning of those twelve days.

Contrary to popular belief, the Twelve Days of Christmas are not the 12 days leading to Christmas, but the 12 days from Christmas to the beginning of Epiphany. Depending on church traditions and differences in calendars, the 12 days starts on either Christmas day or Dec. 26.

The Epiphany is celebrated as the arrival of the Wise Men or Magi; hence, the Twelve Days of Christmas lead to the Day of Kings or the Feast of Three Kings. In some cultures, gifts are given just as the Magi brought gifts. Sometimes, small gifts are given on each of the 12 days, and on the twelfth night, there is feasting and removal of Christmas decorations.

Some believe the song "The Twelve Days of Christmas" is more than a silly verse from the 16th century and that it makes references meant to teach the catechism.

"On the First Day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, a partridge in a pear tree." As a partridge would fake injury to draw predators from her offspring, Christ says "Jerusalem! How oft would I have sheltered you under my wings, as a hen does her chicks, but you would not have it so..." Luke 13:34

On the Second Day of Christmas, two turtle doves represents the Old and New Testaments.

On the Third Day of Christmas, the three French hens are the three theological virtues of faith, hope and love.

On the Fourth Day of Christmas, four calling birds are the four Gospels of Mathew, Mark, Luke and John.

On the Fifth Day of Christmas, five golden rings are the five books of the Old Testament, Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.

On the Sixth Day of Christmas, six geese a laying are the six days of creation.

On the Seventh Day of Christmas, seven swans a swimming are the seven gifts of the Holy Spirit, prophecy, ministry, teaching, exhortation, giving, leading and compassion.

On the Eighth Day of Christmas, eight maids a milking are the eight beatitudes: Blessed are the poor in spirit, those who mourn, the meek, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the merciful, the pure in heart, the peacemakers and those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake.

On the Ninth Day of Christmas, nine ladies dancing are the nine fruits of the Holy Spirit, love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

On the Tenth Day of Christmas, ten lords a leaping are the Ten Commandments.

On the Eleventh Day of Christmas, eleven pipers piping represent the eleven faithful apostles, Simon, Peter, Andrew, James, John, Philip, Bartholomew, Mathew, Thomas, James/Alphaeus and Simon the Zealot.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas, twelve drummers drumming are the 12 points of doctrine in the Apostles' Creed: 1. I believe in God, the Father Almighty; 2. I believe in Jesus Christ; 3. He was conceived by the Holy Spirit and born of the Virgin Mary; 4. He suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried; 5. He rose again; 6. He will come again to judge the living and the dead; 7. I believe in the Holy Spirit; 8. The Holy Catholic Church; 9. The communion of saints; 10. The forgiveness of sin; 11. The resurrection of the body; 12. Life everlasting.

Springfield Ranch would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been instrumental in the joy of the Cane Hill Christmas tree. A special thank you to Ken Phillips who helped save the tree from a bagworm infestation two years ago. Ken passed recently, so we dedicate this year's lighting to his memory.

As people drive on Arkansas 45 through Cane Hill and see the tree, it is hoped they remember to keep a little bit of Christmas in their hearts all year 'round.

God Bless.

T. A. Sampson is owner of Springfield Ranch at Cane Hill. She has been a Cane Hill resident for 22 years.