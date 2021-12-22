Turkey Shoot Tournament Roundup

LINCOLN -- Elkins handed Lincoln a 66-45 nonconference loss in the semifinals of the Turkey Shoot Thanksgiving Tournament at Lincoln's Wolfpack Arena on Nov. 22. The Elks got the bulk of their points from Aiden Underdown (25) and Braedon Welch (23) who combined for 48 points.

Lincoln erased an early 5-0 deficit with a trio of 3-point plays beginning with Drew Moore's trey from the top of the key. Rylee Remington followed Kyler Calvin into the paint and caught his innovative pass off the backboard which looked like a shot to Elkins. Remington laid the ball in and converted a hoop-and-harm when he was fouled. Moore drilled another three out top on an inbounds play underneath the basket, giving Lincoln a 9-5 lead with 2:22 left in the first quarter.

Underdown scored for Elkins and Remington hit a jumper for the Wolves and Lincoln took an 11-7 lead into the second quarter. The Elks outscored Lincoln 24-12 in the second quarter to capture a 31-23 halftime lead.

Moore knocked down an 18-footer and a 3-pointer plus got a basket inside and converted a pair of free throws to keep the Wolves within 43-32 after quarters. The third quarter was more evenly matched with the Elks getting 12 points to Lincoln's nine. Moore had seven points in the period and led the Wolves with 13.

Sophomore Jace Birkes scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth but the Elks pulled away by outproducing the Wolves 23-13 in the final quarter to win 66-45.

Moore led the Wolves with 15 points while Calvin added 12 for the Wolves.

Elkins whitewashed Kingston 69-37 to win the championship. Underwood led the Elks with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

"He's extremely hard to match up with," Lincoln coach Tim Rich said. "He can go inside, outside, he can handle the ball and he can jump out of the gym. That's hard on any team going against him, conference or nonconference, 3A to 5A."

The loss Nov. 22 dropped Lincoln into the consolation of the Turkey Shoot Tournament against Alma.

Elkins 66, Lincoln 45

Elkins^7^24^12^23 -- 66

Lincoln^11^12^9^13 -- 45

Lincoln (2-2): Drew Moore 4 2-2 13, Kyler Calvin 1 10-10 12, Jace Birkes 5 1-2 11, Rylee Remington 1 1-2 3, Trey Reed 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Morphis 1 0-0 2, Eric Skogen 1 0-0 2, Bryce Dye 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 14-18 45.

Elkins (5-0): Aiden Underdown 10 5-8 25, Braedon Welch 8 2-2 23, Sean Boddie 3 0-o 8, Steve Holland 3 0-0 6, Trace Keller 2 0-1 4. Totals 26 7-11 66.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 3 (Moore 3), Elkins 7 (Welch 5, Boddie 2).

Lincoln 65, Shiloh Christian 63 (Overtime)

LINCOLN -- Lincoln held off Shiloh Christian, 65-63, in overtime during a nonconference boys basketball game played on Nov. 20 at the Turkey Shoot Tournament.

The Wolves rode the 3-point shooting of Trey Reed, who finished with five treys and a game-high 25 points including a pair of huge 3-pointers in overtime. Calvin made a pair of crucial free throws in the bonus session and Moore had a bucket as the Wolves put two more points on the board in overtime than Shiloh.

The Saints jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead but Lincoln turned things around in the second quarter out-scoring Shiloh 19-11 to make it a tie game, at 28-all at halftime. Reed and Calvin scored seven points apiece in the second quarter. Moore got going in the third by making two 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the period.

Lincoln led 45-44 going into the fourth quarter. Shiloh forged a tie and forced overtime. The Saints made nearly twice as many threes in the contest, 13, as Lincoln had with 7, yet the Wolves found a way to withstand that barrage and win.

Connor Menifee led the Saints with 15 while J.C. Phillips had 14 and Tanner Neil 12.

Lincoln 65, Shiloh Christian 63 (Overtime)

Shiloh Christian^17^11^9^18^8 -- 63

Lincoln^9^19^17^10^10 -- 65

Lincoln (2-1): Trey Reed 10 0-0 25, Kyler Calvin 5 5-8 15, Drew Moore 5 0-0 13, A.J. Garner 1 2-2 4, Jace Birkes 1 1-3 3, Rylee Remington 1 1-2 3, Bryce Dye 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-15 65.

Shiloh Christian: Connor Menifee 5 0-0 15, J.C. Phillips 4 6-6 14, Tanner Neil 4 0-o 12, Walker Shankie 4 0-0 10, Josh Burt 3 0-0 6, Ben Holler 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 6-6 63.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (Reed 5, Moore 3). Shiloh Christian 13 (Menifee 5, Neil 4, Shankie 2, Burt 2).