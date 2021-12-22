WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 22, 2021

Adrian Lee Holt, Sr.

Adrian Lee Holt, Sr., age 78, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born November 15, 1943, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the son of James and Millie Arlene (Little) Holt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, one grandson, Shane Morton, two great grandchildren, Emmalin Lindsey and Jace Smoots.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Jean Holt; his children, Donna Kay Cecil, Adrian "Chip" Holt and his wife Johnna, Douglas Holt and his wife Audra, Teresa Morton and her husband Steven, and Sheila Hall and her husband Scott; grandchildren, Ann (Gator), Christopher, Priscilla (Wheelie)," Dustin (D), Michael (Fred), Clifford (Hawkeye), Scott, Aaron (Airhead), Patience, Matthew, and Nicole; his great-grandchildren, Lexi, Bo, Courtney, Alyssa, McKynzie, Gavin, Hayley, Braxton, Aubrey, Cole, William, Lillyean, Layla, Paisyn, Lexus, Tristan, Caliopy, and Avery.

Memorial service was held Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

Juanita C. Hulet

Juanita C. Hulet, age 95, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born December 3, 1926, in Wedington, Arkansas, the daughter of Floyd and Ollie (Holland) Collins.

Juanita was a member of the Wedington Missionary Baptist Church, the Wedington Quilting Club and had served on the FHA Board. She was a lifetime dairy farmer in the Rhea Community.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Loyd Hulet; one grandson, Timothy Waldrip; one brother, Harold Collins; and three sisters, Lovetta Yocum, Irene Bartles, and Betty Adair.

Survivors include one son, Jack Hulet and his wife Nancy of Lincoln, Arkansas; two daughters, Jeannie Tomlinson and her husband Larry of Springdale, Arkansas, and JoAnne Waldrip and her husband Luke of Rogers, Arkansas; one sister, Deanie Harp of Westville, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Amy Atkins and her husband Kraig, Julie Adams and her husband Scott, Laura Hall and her husband Travis, Lisa Peck and her husband Duaine, Jacqueline Perea and her husband Al, and Samantha Adams and her husband Tim; ten great grandchildren, Ella and Evie Perea, Emalee Peck, Baylor, Barrett, and Brecken Adams, Evelyn and Ethan Adams, Ariah and Adalyn Childress; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held December 20, 2021, at the Wedington Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial was ine the Wedington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Circle of Life Hospice 901 Jones Rd. Springdale, Arkansas 72762, Wedington Missionary Baptist Church or the Wedington Quilting Club.

Alfred (Shug) Reed

Alfred (Shug) Reed, 91, a resident for Canehill, Arkansas went to be with his Lord on December 15, 2021, at his home in Canehill, Arkansas. He was born June 28, 1930, in Quails, Oklahoma, the son of Clyde and Elizabeth Bacon Reed.

He was a member of the Lincoln Church of Christ. He wore many hats: Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Fat Papa, Papa Bear, Papa Shug, Brother, and Uncle Shug. He loved his big ole family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; 10 brothers, Frank, Bob, Clyde, George, Clarence, Charlie, Albert, Donnie, Jack, and Grover Reed; four Sisters, Mabel Petitt, Goldie Reed, Barbara Atha and Minnie Fielding; one son, Alfred Reed, Jr; one daughter, Sharon Roberts; one grandson, Joshua Hale; and one great-grandson, Hudson Yancey.

He is survived by one son, Alan Reed and wife Lori of Checotah, Oklahoma; one daughter, Tammy Hale and husband Richard of Canehill, Arkansas; one brother, Harvey Reed of Brandon, Mississippi; nine grandchildren, Cindy Quick and her husband Jacob, Cathy Story, Chad Roberts and his wife Christine, Julie Woods and her husband Kyle, Taylor Reed and his wife Bethany, Holly Gale, Ari Reed, Matthew Hale and his wife Amanda, and Sawyer Hale and his wife Madison; 21 great-grandchildren, Jason, James, Jaxon, Damon, Lexa, Haden, Lucas, Lilly, Lynlie, Landen, Baylor, Taylen, Emma Claire, Mia, Ava, Reed, Caleb, Lainey, Silas, Quinzy, Joshlynn and one on the way; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Luginbuel Chapel.

Burial was in the Beaty Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chad Roberts, Matthew Hale, Taylor Reed, Sawyer Hale, Kyle Woods and Dewayne Bagwell.

Irene Reed

Irene Reed, age 80, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home. She was born September 17, 1941, in Phoenix, Arizona, the daughter of Jess "Buster" and Leorra S. (Kennedy) Janes.

Irene was a faithful member of the Clyde Community Church where she had served as the Secretary-Treasurer and the VBS Director for 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son-in-law, Keith Cox; three sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Archie Leonard Reed; one son, Archie Leon Reed and his wife Sandi of Cane Hill; one daughter, Sandra Cox of Summers; two sisters, Maxine Winningham and her husband Louis of Evansville, and Christine Albright and her husband JC of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Tom Reed and his wife Erin, Jessica Bower and her husband Billy, Ashley Gartside and her husband Michael, and Amanda Bowman and her husband Tyler; six great-grandchildren, Waylon and Avery Reed, Boston Bower, Madison Bowman, Jason and Laci Gartside; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Monday, December 20, 2021, at Clyde Community Church in Cane Hill, Arkansas.

Burial was in Cox Cemetery.

Terri Lynn Stricker

Terri Lynn Stricker, age 72, of Farmington, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, in Fayetteville. She was born on April 4, 1949, to James F. and Geraldine A. (Walker) Smith in St. Louis, Missouri, the eldest of five children.

In 1967, Terri committed her life to know and serve her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She and her husband, Eric Stricker, together with their children, worked for 22 years in overseas Christian missionary service, primarily in missionary children's education and church planting. They completed long-term assignments in Germany, Austria, and Argentina, and short-term assignments in China, Russia, and the Ukraine. After their ministries overseas, Terri and Eric returned to the United States and served as college professors until their retirement back to Northwest Arkansas in 2019. Now "absent from the body, present with the Lord," Terri Lynn Stricker maintained a singular purpose in life, to praise, honor, and glorify her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Terri is survived by her husband, Eric C. Stricker; her adult children, Nadja M. Gardner, Nathan M. Stricker, and Tylie N. Prince; her grandchildren, Aarika Gardner, Ethan Gardner, Annalee Gardner, Bennett Stricker, Zachary Stricker, Emmy Stricker, Nina Prince, Maren Prince, Pippa Prince, Del Evergreen and Ede Evergreen; and her siblings, Kathi Welner, Lona Grimm, Lisa Jeffs, and James M. Smith.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 20, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Chapel with Steve Barthelemy officiating. Interment followed at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to Mission Ministries, Fellowship Bible Church, P.O. Box 92, Springdale, Ark., 72762, or Mercy International, P.O. Box 960436, San Antonio, Texas, 78269.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home, 479-751-2444.