Cardinals Suffer First Loss

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Farmington endured a lousy shooting performance while Siloam Springs slowed the tempo to a crawl in the fourth quarter in handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

Farmington dropped the Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, game by a 55-45 score with its leading scorer, 5-feet-8 sophomore guard Layne Taylor, managing a mere five points -- all in the first quarter.

Size difference proved a major factor in the Panthers' favor on both ends of the court. Siloam Springs played a box-and-one shadowing Layne Taylor everywhere he went on the court and double-teaming him when he got the ball.

"Their length really affected us and gave us a lot of problems. We talked about after the game the one thing we're going to try to learn and grow from is not jumping to pass the ball against length ... I didn't think it was our defense. I thought our offense wasn't great," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Siloam Springs took a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter. The Panthers upped their lead to 14 points on Carter Winesberg's driving layup.

Farmington didn't score for almost three-and-a-half minutes and their highlights down the stretch all occurred on the defensive end of the court.

Farmington senior Nathan Monroe shut off a Winesberg drive, causing a three second violation.

Mateo Carbonel drew his first foul at the 5:26 mark of the fourth since drawing his third 23 seconds into the second quarter. Coach Johnny Taylor continued to play him and Carbonel provided valuable minutes.

"We need him out on the court defensively for us and he does such a good job of crashing the offensive boards too," Johnny Taylor said.

Even while playing with four fouls, Carbonel remained aggressive and forced a Panther time-out by Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart to avoid a five second call with 4:46 showing.

"His five starters, there isn't anybody that you can completely no guard. They're all about 6-3 or 6-4 and obviously they all can shoot it. Jedidiah Hunter is the one kid that we tried to help off of but they all are capable," Johnny Taylor said.

Caleb Blakely broke the ice for Farmington with a layup with 4:26 left and the Panthers turned the ball over with an offensive foul at the other end.

Farmington couldn't get shots to go down and by the time Monroe, who led the Cardinals with six 3-pointers, knocked down a free-throw line jumper, narrowing the gap to 54-42, only 2:04 remained. His last basket, a step-back trifecta from the wing, cut the final margin of loss to nine points, at 54-45. Monroe finished with 20 points.

"Nathan Monroe for us played great. He had 20 points."

Farmington trailed 20-13 after the first quarter. Blakely threw down a slam dunk off a breakaway steal in the second quarter to begin a 7-2 Cardinal run over the last 4:33 of the first half. Layne Taylor had at least four assists before halftime including a dish to Monroe, who drained a three at the buzzer to pull Farmington within 31-26 at halftime.

Logan Burch opened the third quarter, scoring with a 3-pointer and drawing Farmington within two points, but Siloam Springs went on a 12-1 run to reestablish a double digit lead of 43-30.

Winesberg led the Panthers with 17 points while Dalton Newman added 13 and Nathan Vachon 11.

Johnny Taylor anticipated Berryville, in the Cardinals' first league game of the season, would play the Cardinals a lot different in a Friday, Dec. 17 matchup at Bobcat Arena.

"We'll learn from this one and try to get better and start a whole new season really. We're 9-1 going into conference play. If you would have told me that starting the year I would have took that in a heartbeat," Johnny Taylor said.

Siloam Springs 55, Farmington 45

Farmington^13^13^12^7^--^45

Siloam Springs^20^11^19^5^--^55

Siloam Springs (4-4): Carter Winesberg 7 1-1 17, Nathan Vachon 4 1-2 11, Dalton Newman 6 1-2 13, Jedidiah Hunter 4 0-0 8, Josh Stewart 2 0-0 6.

Farmington (9-1): Nathan Monroe 7 0-0 20, Caleb Blakely 4 1-3 9, Logan Burch 2 0-0 6, Layne Taylor 2 0-0 5, Mateo Carbonel 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 2-5 45.

3-Point Goals -- Siloam Springs 5 (Newman 2, Winesberg 2, Stewart). Farmington 9 (Monroe 6, Burch 2, Layne Taylor).