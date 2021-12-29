Colloborating For Others

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRSE-LEADER Farmington Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Collaborative drops off donations made around the community for the food pantry and Blessing Boxes hosted by Farmington United Methodist Church. Pictured, Pastor Dee Harper, Brian Howard with Farmers Insurance, Ryan Crawford with Arvest Bank, Sherri Gansz with Cardinal Care Center, Jennifer Wing with Massage Worx, Beth Plumlee with Bespoke Realty, City Council member Diane Bryant, Dr. Brendon Cox with Farmington Eye Care and David Smiley with Bytesize Solutions. The wrapped boxes were set up in local businesses in Farmington for people to donate to the pantry. The Small Business Collaborative started in Farmington as a way to support small businesses in the community. The group meets at noon on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Jims Razorback Pizza in Farmington. Guests are welcome.

