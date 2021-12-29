Farmington Girls Basketball Roundup

FARMINGTON -- Tournament championships continue to roll up for the Farmington girls basketball team which won titles at Mountain Home last week and at Hot Springs and Joplin, Mo. earlier in December.

In between the Lady Cardinals posted a 62-26 conference win over Berryville on Dec. 17.

Farmington 66, Rogers 38

Jenna Lawrence hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 33 points as Farmington won the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament title with a victory over Rogers in the championship game. Lawrence had the hot hand early as she hit four shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter and had 16 points as the Lady Cardinals (15-1) led 24-7 after one quarter. Rogers (6-7) did pull within 32-20 at halftime, but Farmington pushed its lead back to 49-29 after three quarters.

Carson Dillard added 18 for the Lady Cardinals, who resumed 4A-1 Conference play Tuesday night at rival Prairie Grove. Ava Maner had 16 points and was the only player in double figures for Rogers.

Farmington 61, Springdale Har-Ber 51

Farmington used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good as the Lady Cardinals defeated Har-Ber for a semifinal victory in the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament at Mountain Home on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Har-Ber had taken a brief 27-25 lead on a Delaney Roller 3-pointer before Farmington (13-1) went on its run. Lawrence tied it with a bucket, then J'Myra London and Reese Shirey hit back-to-back 3-point shots before Lawrence scored again and gave the Lady Cardinals a 35-27 lead.

Farmington led 43-37 after three quarters, and Har-Ber couldn't get any closer than 51-48 after another 3-pointer by Roller, who finished with 19 points to lead the Lady Wildcats. Dillard had 15 points to lead a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack. Lawrence added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Shirey with 13 and Megan Hernandez with 12.

Pacious McDaniel added 17 points and Caylan Koons 13 for Har-Ber.

Farmington 61, Paragould 45

Farmington bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season and defeated previously unbeaten Paragould during the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The Lady Cardinals (12-1) built a 16-2 lead in the first quarter, then outscored Paragould 24-10 in the second quarter for a 40-12 halftime cushion. Hernandez had 19 points, followed by Shirey with 16 and Lawrence with 15 for Farmington, which advanced to take on Springdale Har-Ber in a semifinal game at Mountain Home.

Farmington 62, Berryville 26

Farmington used an 18-4 run in the second quarter to pull away, and the Lady Cardinals opened 4A-1 Conference play with a convincing win over Berryville in Bobcat Arena on Friday, Dec. 17. Lawrence had 18 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for Farmington, whose outburst turned a five-point lead into a 29-10 halftime cushion. The Lady Cardinals continued to pull away by outscoring Berryville 26-14 in the third quarter. Dillard added 15 and Hernandez 10 for Farmington. Hannah Youngblood led Berryville with seven points.

Farmington 76, Marion 58

Farmington's 20-8 run in the third quarter helped the Lady Cardinals pull away from Marion and capture the Hot Springs Invitational title on Dec. 4. Shirey had 20 points to lead five players in double figures for Farmington, whose outburst turned a 42-34 halftime lead into a 62-42 cushion heading into the fourth quarter. Dillard was next for the Lady Cardinals with 18 points, followed by Hernandez with 13 while Lawrence and Morgan Brye chipped in 10 apiece.

Farmington 51, Mena 19

Farmington built a 22-2 lead in the first quarter and rolled past Mena, 51-19, on Dec. 3 to move into the championship game at the Hot Springs Classic. Shirey, Dillard and Lawrence each had 11 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 39-9 at halftime.

Farmington 73, Beebe 48

Farmington erupted for 36 points in the first quarter and cruised past Beebe during the opening round of the Hot Springs Invitational on Dec. 2. Lawrence and Dillard had 21 points apiece for the Lady Cardinals, who led 51-21 at halftime and 69-35 after three quarters.