Ferocious Competitor Hailed As Athlete Of Year

FARMINGTON -- Family, friends, coaches and the student body celebrated Farmington senior Remington Adams signing a national letter of intent to play collegiate softball at Ouachita Baptist Nov. 10 at Cardinal Arena.

For all of her experience playing two sports (softball and volleyball) throughout high school, Adams found herself in the midst of an unprecedented situation with the whole gym lined up end-to-end with 10 Farmington student athletes signing to continue their careers at the next level.

"It was an honor to be out here with these nine other athletes. There were 10 of us this year and I wouldn't want to represent Farmington any other way, so excited to go to OBU next fall to be a Tiger," Adams said.

During the signing ceremony Coach Greg Pair lauded Adams and said she and her comments reflect why she was chosen by the "Enterprise-Leader" as Female Athlete-of-the-Year at Farmington for 2021.

"As a coach she is the epitome of what you want. She's a high character young lady ... She is a ferocious competitor, probably one of the most competitive people I've ever been around," Pair said.

Pair related witnessing first-hand Adams' tenacity when she would will herself to get back up and continue no matter what was going on or how bad her knee may have been hurting. She'd hold the tears back and keep going. She wanted to maximize every opportunity.

"It doesn't matter who was across the court. If we were going to beat them by 15 she didn't care. She wanted to be on the floor and that makes the job as a coach easier because it means she's a great leader," Pair said.

Retired Farmington coach Randy Osnes, who stepped down as head softball coach June 30, hailed Adams and classmate Grace Boatright, who signed with Oklahoma Baptist for softball, as two of the greatest softball players in program history.

"Not only are they great people but they are great athletes and they represented this community and did it with great passion and we appreciate that," Osnes said.

Volleyball Contributer

In the past rumors floated that Adams might try to play two sports in college but she's now settled on concentrating on softball.

"I will only be going to play softball. I ended my volleyball career here at Farmington. I played my last game the other day in my Farmington Cardinal jersey and I wouldn't want it any other way," Adams said.

Adams capped her volleyball career with noteworthy performances during the District 4A-1 Tournament where she helped the Lady Cardinals attain a state tournament berth with a third place finish as well as a 25-14, 25-20, 25-17 first-round loss to eventual Class 4A State Runner-up Brookland on Tuesday, Oct. 26. Adams had 12 assists for the Lady Cardinals in the state tournament match.

Adams became a difference-maker during a Thursday, Oct. 21, consolation match against Pea Ridge won by the Lady Cardinals, 25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19. Adams' rang up 34 assists to go with 20 digs, an amazing double-double.

Pair wanted to avoid having to use Adams that much on defense but it couldn't be helped with the way Pea Ridge was hitting. Still, he marveled at her productivity.

"That's a very big night for a setter," Pair said while noting she had help with Morgan Brye collecting 18 digs and Zoe Nix 16.

Adams walks away from volleyball with her head held high.

"I think that as a team this year that we grew together and we showed Farmington what volleyball here is about and as a team we met our goals. We had a tough game first-round at state and we did take a tough loss but together as a team we played our hearts out and we left it all out there on the court so no regrets in that," Adams said.

Coaching Transition

She's also enjoying the transition from Osnes to new coach Jason Shirey in softball.

"Coach Shirey this year has been phenomenal. I could not have asked for a better coach to fill in for the legend himself, Coach Osnes. Me and Coach Osnes had a really close relationship so it was hard to kind of come in and adjust to somebody new, but Coach Shirey has done a really good job of making sure that it's about us and not causing any sudden changes, making sure that everything is very much that there's nothing that he is trying to push on us. It's nothing forceful," Adams said.

Adams plans to major in Elementary Education and become an elementary teacher.

"I'd love to come back here to my home roots in Farmington and be a teacher at Jerry Pop Williams [Elementary] and there are coaching possibilities in her future.

"Very much so. That's something I would love to do, come back here and be a coach. It would be volleyball or softball either one," Adams said.

There are a lot of people she wishes to thank for helping hone her skills and increase her productivity along the way from her coach from her summer ball team, Erica Dayberry, who has done numerous things on Adams' behalf like help send emails and contact coaches.

"She made sure to get me to all the tournaments. She went out of her way to make sure that I was going to go play college sports," Adams said.

Last but far from least, Adams expressed appreciation to her family.

"My parents, my mom and my dad, all the road trips in the summer, we were gone almost every single weekend to a softball tournament and I could not have been here today without them," Adams said. "My grandparents, my Poppa and my Nanna, they have been tremendous support and just always coming to all the softball games, all the volleyball games, everything."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Remington Adams, shown covering first on a bunt and making an out by catching a throw from pitcher Carson Griggs, recorded 38 outs during her junior season. Adams was playing second when this play began and rotated over to first to make the play. She signed a national letter of intent to play women's college softball for Quachita Baptist University. Adams has been named Female Athlete-of-the-Year at Farmington by the Enterprise-Leader.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Remington Adams has been named Farmington's Female Athlete-of-the-Year for 2021 by the Enterprise-Leader. A two-sport athlete she played second base in softball and setter in volleyball helping the Lady Cardinals qualify for state in both sports. She hit six home runs during her junior softball season and signed a national letter of intent in November to continue her softball career at Quachita Baptist University.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Remington Adams serves during the 4A-1 District volleyball tournament. Adams, a two-sport athlete who also plays softball, has been named Farmington's Female Athlete-of-the-Year for 2021 by the Enterprise-Leader.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Remington Adams (right), shown making a throw to shortstop Shayley Treat at second during her junior season. recorded two double plays in 2021. Her fielding and throwing skills led her to sign a national letter of intent to play women's college softball for Quachita Baptist University. Adams has been named Farmington's Female Athlete-of-the-Year for 2021 by the Enterprise-Leader.

