Firefighters Awarded For Saving Lives

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard recently recognized six firefighters for their actions on three calls in 2021 that saved a person's life.

Life Saving Awards are given to firefighters who respond to a call where a person is in cardiac arrest, and the treatment given results in a return of pulse, Hellard said. That treatment may be CPR or defibrillation.

"This means that that person lives and is able to walk out of the hospital," Hellard said in presenting the awards during the Dec. 13 city council meeting. "That's not a small task. To have three in a year's time speaks highly of our firefighters."

The three incidents occured March 2, May 21 and Nov. 29. In each case, the fire department received a call about a person who was unresponsive.

Hellard presented a Life Saving Award to firefighters Capt. Peter Oxford, Capt. Keith Andrews, Aaron Spahn and Rudy Ayala (who was not able to be at the meeting). Hellard presented two Life Saving Awards to firefighters Capt. Logan Hattabaugh and Cody Green.

Hellard also introduced his three newest firefighters to council members. The firefighters -- Garrison Pruitt, Tyler Miller and Colby Brewer -- started with the department Dec. 1.

As Hellard sat down, Farmington Police Chief Brian Hubbard quickly got up at the council meeting and said he wanted to share about a call where Hellard saved someone's life. Hubbard said an emergency call came in about someone who appeared to be unresponsive from an opiod overdose.

Hellard responded to the call and used a Narcam nasal spray to save the woman, Hubbard said.