Happy New Year, Friends

On Dec. 31, 2020, Carol and I spent a quiet New Year's celebration together. It was relaxing because from 2011 through 2020, we had been home on December 31 only four times. We'd been in California on New Year's Eve five times and in Florida once. And this coming New Year's Eve, we'll probably be in New Mexico.

Several friends asked, "Can't sit still, can ya?" My response is normally, "You find no moss under my wheels." And we've driven more than 29,000 miles so far in 2021.

It's well-known by our families, friends and those who read my articles that we enjoy living in Siloam Springs. All cities, towns, and villages have their problems, but we've found this town to be one of the most pleasant places we've ever lived. With that in mind, why do we "hit the road" so often?

One quick answer is: Our five kids live in five different states and my siblings are spread out from the West Coast to the East Coast. We enjoy visiting them. We also have the privilege of preaching and teaching in our travels.

A second answer is: We enjoy seeing God's creation first-hand. Seeing nature in books and on video is great. But nothing beats driving through the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, seeing the Giant Redwoods in northern California, the amazing Oregon Coast, Puget Sound in the Great Northwest, the red granite beaches of Maine, the snow-white beaches of Siesta Beach in Florida, seeing Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks, and hundreds of other places.

We also enjoy seeing the marvels of man's creation, such as Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, the 605-foot tall Space Needle in Seattle, and the 630-foot tall arch in St. Louis.

Historic sites such as the Yorktown, Virginia battlefield, the Gettysburg battlefield and Pearl Harbor cause me to stop and contemplate how different life might have been if the political and military tide had turned the other way.

The third answer is: We're getting older, and someday our travel days will be over. So let's travel while we can.

As we travel, we take thousands of pictures to document where we've been and what we saw. We're grateful for digital photography because that's a lot less expensive than the film we bought in the past. We often get our pictures out (on computer or another device) and through our memory, we take those trips again.

The ability to remember amazes me. When I get to heaven, I want to ask God how He created memory. But I think He'll simply say: That's My secret.

As I mentally gaze on our blessings this past year, I'm fully aware that many people have died, others have gotten sick, many have lost homes and businesses due to pandemics, government mistakes, the natural flow of economics, and natural disasters. But sickness, wars, governmental problems, business failures and all the other problems and catastrophes have been going on since shortly after Adam and Eve left the Garden of Eden. As we read in Ecclesiastes 1:9, "The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun."

The emphasis is: There's nothing new under the sun. We have modern means of traveling, conducting war, studying, and getting work done, but the essence of life hasn't changed throughout man's history. Sickness, death and all other problems related to life on earth will continue until Jesus stops it. And He will return one day.

But if He doesn't return soon enough, I will die too. I don't know by what means, but I will die, and the thought doesn't bother me at all because that's life.

In the same concept as midnight on December 31 starts a new year, or a baby being born starts a new life, when my traveling days are over and I breathe my last on earth, I will start a new year, a brand-new life in heaven. It's part of the Christian's cycle of life.

However, as badly as I feel for those who have been hurt by various events on earth, I feel worse for those who die while not believing in Jesus Christ. We can start over after a catastrophe on earth, but when we die without faith in Jesus, there is no recovery. Think about it.

And I do wish you a Happy New Year.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.