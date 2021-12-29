Late Rally Can't Save Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove made a 15-3 run to close within 47-44 but couldn't score over the final 2:15 against Lavaca and lost 51-44 on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Tiger Arena.

The fourth quarter run began with Ryder Orr's bucket on the low block followed by sophomore guard Eric Henderson flashing out for a 3-pointer from the left wing. Senior forward Landon Semrad asserted himself, scoring the next seven points featuring a breakaway slam dunk with a Lavaca defender trying to climb his back. Semrad shed the defender like water running off a duck's back and jammed the ball through the hoop despite taking a hard foul.

He and the defender both looked up and saw the ball go through the net while crashing to the hardwood. Laying flat on his back near the Tiger cheerleaders on the baseline Semrad pumped himself up as teammate Cole Cash came over to congratulate him, expressing the type of fighting spirit Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston sought in his halftime talk about overcoming an early 17-7 surge by the visitors who made five 3-point shots out of the gate.

"To get a situation like that where you build that big deficit early, it's real easy to say 'oh well, we got next time out,' but a credit to the kids we kind of made up our mind in the second half we're going to come out. We're going to basically just try to chip away at this thing and do it with [defensive] stops and understand and realize we can't trade baskets with them and I thought we got some key stops," Steve Edmiston said.

An intentional foul was called on the slam dunk and Semrad made 1 of 2 free throws. The technical foul awarded possession to Prairie Grove and Steve Edmiston took time-out. When play resumed Prairie Grove ran its half-court offense and Henderson nailed another trey, making the score 47-44 in favor of Lavaca.

Steve Edmiston credited a defensive switch and offensive execution with keying the run.

"They did not shoot it well once we went to man-to-man and we were able to take advantage of the size inside and took advantage of Ryder down in low and Landon down in low and once we got that we kind of started to get over the hump and next thing you know it's a three point game with a couple of minutes left," Steve Edmiston said.

The Golden Arrows pulled off a 51-44 nonconference boys basketball win, but they could not breathe easy until scoring the last four points from the foul line in the final 30.4 seconds.

Prairie Grove trailed 9-0 to start the game with Lavaca hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first 1:46. The Golden Arrows grabbed a 25-9 first quarter lead and were up 34-16 at halftime and 42-29 at the end of three quarters.

"It's all about your mentality and your mindset to not give up and just to keep battling and do what you can," Steve Edmiston said.

Semrad topped the Tigers with 14 points with Orr adding 12 and Henderson 9. Avery Walker made four 3-pointers including a pair in the game's initial 3:38 and led Lavaca with 18.

Lavaca 51, Prairie Grove 44

Lavaca^25^9^8^9 -- 51

Prairie Grove^9^7^13^15 -- 44

Prairie Grove (8-2): Landon Semrad 5 4-6 14, Ryder Orr 6 0-0 12, Eric Henderson 3 1-2 9, Cole Edmiston 2 0-2 5, Austin Henry 1 0-0 2, Braden Hudgens 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 44.

Lavaca (12-1): Avery Walker 4 6-6 18, Kolby Glidewell 2 2-4 8, Luke Watson 2 2-2 6, Jetson Wagner 2 0-0 5, Alex Hobbs 2 0-0 4, Maddox Noel 2 0-0 4, Drake Grantham 2 0-1 4, Parker Owen 1 0-2 2.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Henderson 2, Edmiston). Lavaca 7 (Walker 4, Glidewell 2, Wagner).