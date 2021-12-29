Lincoln Girls Basketball Action

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Alexandra Torres drives the lane switching the ball from her right to her left hand. Torres played a big role in breaking down Thaden's defense during the Lady Wolves' home opener on Nov. 16. Lincoln won 60-42.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Alexandra Torres drives the lane switching the ball from her right to her left hand. Torres played a big role in breaking down Thaden's defense during the Lady Wolves' home opener on Nov. 16. Lincoln won 60-42.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln sophomore Alexandra Torres drives the lane switching the ball from her right to her left hand. Torres played a big role in breaking down Thaden's defense during the Lady Wolves' home opener on Nov. 16. Lincoln won 60-42.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Katie Jones uses a head fake and a Euro step to get past a defender and drive to the basket. Jones led Lincoln with 17 points in the girls basketball home opener, a 60-42 nonconference win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Katie Jones uses a head fake and a Euro step to get past a defender and drive to the basket. Jones led Lincoln with 17 points in the girls basketball home opener, a 60-42 nonconference win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Katie Jones uses a head fake and a Euro step to get past a defender and drive to the basket. Jones led Lincoln with 17 points in the girls basketball home opener, a 60-42 nonconference win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Lily Riherd launches a 3-pointer from the left wing during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 victory over Thaden in nonconference girls basketball action at Wolfpack Arena on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Lily Riherd launches a 3-pointer from the left wing during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 victory over Thaden in nonconference girls basketball action at Wolfpack Arena on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Lily Riherd launches a 3-pointer from the left wing during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 victory over Thaden in nonconference girls basketball action at Wolfpack Arena on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior guard Tabor Lewis gets inside the lane for a layup during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior guard Tabor Lewis gets inside the lane for a layup during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln junior guard Tabor Lewis gets inside the lane for a layup during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

By Mark Humphrey

ENTERPRISE-LEADER

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Lily Riherd launches a 3-pointer from the left wing during the Lady Wolves' 60-42 victory over Thaden in nonconference girls basketball action at Wolfpack Arena on Nov. 16.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Katie Jones uses a head fake and a Euro step to get past a defender and drive to the basket. Jones led Lincoln with 17 points in the girls basketball home opener, a 60-42 nonconference win over Thaden on Nov. 16.

