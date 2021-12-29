McKenzie Announces For State Senate

Rep. Gayla Hendren McKenzie, of Gravette, announces her bid for the Republican nomination for the state Senate, District 35.

District 35 stretches from the northwest corner of the state to areas south of Fayetteville. Towns and communities in the newly drawn Senate District 35 lines include: Gravette, Sulphur Springs, Maysville, Cherokee City, Decatur, portions of Gentry, Siloam Springs, Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Summer, Wheeler, Cincinnati, Clyde, Dutch Mills, Morrow, Cane Hill, Savoy, Trident and small portions of Fayetteville.

McKenzie, 56, is currently serving her second term in the House of Representatives where she serves on the Education committee and the Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs committee. She is a licensed attorney and small business owner. She founded KBVA-FM, Variety 106.5, in 1991 and owned, managed and programmed the radio station until 2017. After selling KBVA, McKenzie founded and currently operates a stone veneer manufacturing plant, Ozark Stone Designs of Gravette. Gayla's husband, Loyd, has been a farmer for over 25 years. He grows chickens for Simmons and also manages a cattle farm.

A graduate of Gravette High School, McKenzie earned her music education degree from the University of Arkansas and then her law degree from the University of Arkansas Law School. Gayla serves as a pianist, Sunday School teacher and youth director in her church. She is also an active member of the Kiwanis Club and volunteers in her school and community. Loyd and Gayla have been married for 26 years and have two daughters, ages 23 and 21.

Gayla was a Calvin Coolidge award winner and recognized as the top scoring economic freedom house member by Conduit for Commerce. She also received a 100% pro-life voting record recognition from Arkansas Right to Life.

If elected to the state Senate, McKenzie says, "I will continue to seek constituent input, speak up for the people and never shy away from asking the hard questions, taking the difficult stands or being a lone 'no' vote on a bill not supported by my constituents."

McKenzie said she welcomes calls with questions or comments at 479-787-6411.