PG Shop With A Cop Meets Community Needs

PRAIRIE GROVE -- December is always a busy month for Prairie Grove Police Department when it comes to community outreach and 2021 was no exception.

This year the department, along with help from three Prairie Grove school counselors, met with 76 students and their families for the annual Shop with a Cop program at the Walmart store on Martin Luther King Blvd.

The Christmas shopping trip is in addition to a back to school shopping event that the police department started in 2016.

In all, said Lt. David Faulk, who also is a school resource officer, the department was able to provide for 102 Prairie Grove students this year.

One week later, on Dec. 11, the department sponsored its Shop with a Cop fundraising event at the high school's Tiger Arena and raised $20,643, the second highest ever. This day includes a basketball tournament, lunch, a silent auction and a live auction.

"In general terms, they've all gone great this year," Faulk said. "We had great support from our local community and from the Northwest Arkansas community."

Faulk has seen the Shop with a Cop program grow since he became a school resource officer in 2015.

This year, each student (except for very young children) had $200 to spend at Walmart, with $125 dedicated to clothing and hygiene items and no more than $75 allowed for a gift or toys.

Faulk said community support enabled the department to spend $20,400 to help children in the community from the Christmas and back to school shopping trips.

"I think it's important to note that though I may get all the attention, it has little to do with me because our community leaders and businesses are willing to give," Faulk said. "We know and understand that our success is because of this generous giving of everyone."

These relationships built over the years have created a momentum that helps the Shop with a Cop fundraiser each year, Faulk said, noting it's almost to the point now that when he shows up asking for auction item donations, everyone is already willing to give.

For 2021, businesses, organizations and individuals donated the most items ever for the live and silent auctions. The live auction had 39 items and the silent auction had 75 items.

Money also comes from entry fees for the basketball tournament. Sixteen teams, paying $75 per team, competed in two tournaments, a fun league and a competitive league. Winners of the fun league won cash prizes, and Faulk said they all turned around and donated their winnings to Shop with a Cop.

For the competitive league, winners receive trophies "and bragging rights," Faulk said.

Faulk said, obviously, he gets paid for being a police officer and school resource officer and working day in and day out. But the opportunities to help the community are the fulfilling parts of his career, he said.

"To me, this is my world. It's more than just my job," he said. "We're building relationships in the community and filling needs. It becomes the icing on the cake."

Faulk thanked everyone for participating through a Facebook post. He wrote, "Once again, I know that a simple thank you can never be enough for all that this community does, but from the bottom of our hearts here at the Prairie Grove Police Department, thank you so much. You are helping us change lives as well as building a trusting and respectful relationship between the First Responders and the PG Community."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Auctioneer Steven Fanning looks for bids as Tommy Falkner with Lewis Automotive holds a football signed by UA Coach Sam Pittman during a live auction sponsored by Prairie Grove Police Department for its Shop with a Cop program. The winning bid was $375. The fundraiser was held Dec. 11 at the high school's Tiger Arena.

