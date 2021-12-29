Recapping Farmington's Volleyball Season

FARMINGTON -- Farmington finished 13-7 overall, took Shiloh Christian to five sets and placed third in the district volleyball tournament, moving up a notch from fourth place in the regular season.

Along with those season highlights the Lady Cardinals qualified for the Class 4A State volleyball tournament hosted by Shiloh Christian at Springdale where they suffered a three set loss (25-14, 25-20, 25-17) to eventual State Runner-up Brookland on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

All that translated into success in the eyes of Farmington coach Greg Pair, who took over the program in the spring of 2020 after former coach Mike Howard resigned to take a job at Haas Hall. Pair has now guided the Lady Cardinals into state tournament berths in both of his two seasons at the helm.

Program Growth

"For us as a program I want to continue to grow every year and getting to the state tournament, being one of the top 16 teams, it's a big deal," Pair said. "It's a big deal for us and it's a big deal for us to continue to get there year-after-year and try to get further every year."

This season the Lady Cardinals didn't end with three straight losses like they did in 2020 after upsetting Berryville to qualify for the 2020 Class 4A State volleyball tournament so Pair did realize progress despite getting swept in the first-round at state.

Pair hoped the Lady Cardinals could consistently direct hits at Brookland freshman setter Chloe Rodriguez to keep her off-balance and force the Lady Bearcats to defend thus taking away from their offense.

Brookland's defense thwarted that game plan by making 55 digs with sophomores Rylee Walker (16), Savannah Pope (14) and Hannah Bass (9) taking turns passing to Rodriguez who racked up 30 assists and 4 digs. Brookland pounded 41 kills off 99 attempts led by Bass with 12 and junior Keeley Beary with 8.

Brookland Runs

Piper Robinson's block-kill made it a 1-point game with Farmington trailing 8-7 in the first set but, fueled by a 15-5 run, Brookland captured the first set, 25-14.

Farmington took an early 5-3 lead in the second set while celebrating freshman Kaycee McCumber's block-kill.

Brookland rallied to even the score at 8-all before Farmington worked on offense with Cailey Ramaker (dig), Remington Adams (set) and Morgan Brye (kill) at right hitter combining to give the Lady Cardinals a 9-8 edge.

McCumber's block-kill postured Farmington into a 15-11 lead but Brookland again closed with a decisive run (14-5) to win game two 25-20 then prevailed 25-17 in the third set to eliminate Farmington from the tournament.

"Obviously it's not easy. We ran into a really good team in Brookland, they were an elite team as they showed getting to the state finals and losing to their conference counterpart, Valley View, but I was proud of the girls. I thought they played hard. They just had more than we did and that's going to be part of it sometimes," Pair said.

Brye had 7 kills and Robinson 3 while Zoe Nix and McCumber had 2 apiece. Lillian Braslavsky and McCumber combined for 3 blocks. Ramaker led the team in digs wih 15 with Nix adding 11. Adams finished with 12 assists for the Lady Cardinals.

"I think that as a team this year that we grew together and we showed Farmington what volleyball here is about and we as a team we met our goals. We had a tough game first-round at state and we did take a tough loss but together as a team we played our hearts out and we left it all out there on the court so no regrets in that," Adams said.

Tough Tourney

To get to state Farmington navigated its way through the choppy waters of the District 4A-1 tournament also hosted by Shiloh Christian on its campus at Springdale.

First up on Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Lady Cardinals tangled with their No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove, which built momentum with tourney wins over ninth-seeded Gentry (25-13, 25-7, 25-14) and a thrilling five set victory over fifth-seeded Gravette (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13).

Farmington's bye into the District 4A-1 quarterfinals could have been dangerous which Pair brought to their attention by pointing out that in 2020 the Lady Cardinals had been the lower seed knocking out a higher seed, Berryville, and reminded them they didn't want to become that team eliminated by a lower seed making a run.

"I wanted our girls to understand it was win or go home," Pair said in the aftermath of a 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 sweep by the Lady Cardinals.

Prairie Grove freshman Emma Kate Vertz turned in an all-around performance, registering 11 kills, 10 digs and 13 assists while junior Kenleigh Elder added 6 kills and 15 digs and senior Lady Tiger libero Kendall Pickett recorded 25 digs.

"They [Prairie Grove] came with a fight and fire. We just made more plays," Pair said.

Pushing Shiloh

The Lady Cardinals advanced into the district semfinals against tournament host, Shiloh Christian, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and forced the Lady Saints into playing five sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4) before fading in game five on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Brye got 60 swings in the match and recorded 14 kills. McCumber nailed 9 kills while Robinson added six kills and Nix four. On the opposite side Braslavsky nailed five kills and Ramaker produced 31 digs, one third of an impressive team total of around 90 according to Pair.

"That's a big night for us. They hit a lot of hard balls right at her and she was able to get them up," Pair said.

Varied Hit Attack

The loss sent Farmington into a Thursday, Oct. 21, consolation match against Pea Ridge which lost to Harrison in the other semifinal. After splitting the first two sets, 25-19 and 20-25 the Lady Cardinals hammered out a 26-24 victory in the third set that was like pulling teeth, then gave the Lady Blackhawks no chance to get back into the match with a fourth set 25-19 win.

Sparked by solid play on the back row, featuring 21 digs by Ramaker and Adams' 34 assists and 20 digs, Farmington produced a varied attack. Brye's numbers showcased a double-double with 18 kills and 18 digs with Nix doing likewise, adding 10 kills and 16 digs. Robinson (7) and McCumber (6) combined for 13 additional kills.

From Pair's perspective there's value for the program to get to state so that the younger girls get experience and feel like they get to be a part of it.

"We had several girls on the court that were younger that had a good taste of it so that next year when we get back, the good Lord willing, it's not so new for them," Pair said. "It's something that, 'hey, this is what we do, this what we're going to be about, we're going to compete at a high level. We're going to win at a high level.' We're going to be back there next year and the year after and the year after and hopefully one day finish at the pinnacle."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington middle hitter Lillian Braslavsky nailed five kills for the Lady Cardinals in the district semfinals against tournament host, Shiloh Christian, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and forced the Lady Saints into playing five sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4) before fading in game five on Wednesday, Oct. 20.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington volleyball coach Greg Pair guided the Lady Cardinal volleyball team into a successful postseason run. After finishing fourth in the 4A-1 regular season standings the Lady Cardinals placed third by knocking off Pea Ridge (25-19, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19) during a Thursday, Oct. 21, consolation match and advanced to the Class 4A State tournament. Farmington finished the season 13-7 overall in Pair's second season as head coach.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior outside hitter Morgan Brye, shown making a defensive play, got 60 swings and recorded 14 kills as the Lady Cardinals pushed tournament host, Shiloh Christian, into playing five sets before losing 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 19-25, 15-4 on Wednesday, Oct. 20. That was the toughest any team in the league played Shiloh Christian all season long.

