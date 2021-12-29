Running 4 Heroes Honors Officers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A Florida teen ran a mile for all first responders in Arkansas last week, but his primary reason for being in town was to present a $10,000 grant to Prairie Grove officer Tyler Franks, who was shot multiple times in the line of duty on May 4 and lost part of his left leg.

Zechariah Cartledge, 13, and his nonprofit organization called Running 4 Heroes, Inc., also presented officer Andrew Gibson with the Heroes Hero Award for saving Franks' life that night.

In recognizing Gibson, Zechariah told him, "We appreciate the efforts you did to save your fellow officer's life, and I hope that whenever you look at this you know that what you did was a truly lifesaving effort."

Zechariah, who has been a runner since first grade, started the nonprofit organization in 2019, after running in several 5Ks for the Tunnels for Towers Foundation that helps Gold Star families, families of fallen first responders and injured veterans and first responders.

He said he wanted to use his own passion for running to honor police officers and firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities.

Zechariah mainly runs one mile for every fallen police officer or firefighter. Since January 2019, he has run 1,094 miles. The 1,095th mile in Prairie Grove was to show appreciation to all first responders in the state.

In 2020, Running 4 Heroes started its program to give one grant per month to help police officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty. The organization has given $10,000 grants to 27 people in the past year and a half.

In December, Zechariah handed out two grants, one to Franks and another to a firefighter in Richmond, Va., who had his hands burned off while responding to a fire.

On May 4, Franks and Gibson, along with other officers, responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in Prairie Grove. While attempting to enter a bedroom in the house, the suspect opened fire on the officers, striking Franks in the legs.

Gibson immediately returned fire and was able to move Franks to safety where he applied tourniquets to stop the bleeding. Gibson is credited with saving Franks' life with these measures.

Franks was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, and the decision was made to amputate part of his left leg above the knee because of irreparable damage to the vascular system. Franks was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional for about eight days and then moved to a rehabilitation facility in Fayetteville before going home to finish his recovery.

Franks now has a prosthetic leg and continues with physical therapy and doctor visits.

Last week, Franks said he and his wife, Amber, had been following Zechariah's Running 4 Heroes Facebook page previous to his incident because they thought it was a great organization.

"I didn't know I would be a recipient of one of their grants or that I would actually get to meet him," Franks said.

The organization had reached out to check on him over the months since the shooting.

"I'm very grateful," he said. "Zechariah is an amazing young man. I'm thankful for what they do."

Franks said he hopes to return to the city of Prairie Grove in a working capacity, either part-time with the police department or with the fire department. For now, he is still employed with the city as a full-time police officer on inactive duty.

"The city is definitely looking out for me and they want me to make a good decision," Franks said.

Zechariah said he spends most weekends traveling to run but still is a "normal kid at heart." He is in seventh grade and attends Indian Trails Middle School at Winter Springs, Fla.

He said it gives him a "sense of joy" to give back. He said he also hopes the organization will inspire the next young generation, including himself, to respect first responders, give back and help others.

The organization is able to help present grants and run in honor of fallen police officers and firefighters through donations. For now, everyone who helps with Running 4 Heroes is volunteer. Zechariah's father will take over as a paid employee in 2022, according to Zechariah.

Zechariah left for home from Prairie Grove, but after returning to Florida, two more officers were killed in the line of duty. He ran his 1,096th mile in honor of officer Mia Goodwin of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and his 1,097th mile in honor of officer Zachary Cottongim with Louisville Metro Police Department.

