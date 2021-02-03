FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board hired JR Eldridge as the new head football coach during its Jan. 25 meeting, held at the high school commons area.

Eldridge led North Little Rock to a Class 7A State Runner-up finish in 2020 after coaching nine seasons at Arkadelphia. Athletic director Beau Thompson introduced Eldridge, noting he fielded hundreds of inquiries regarding the position following the resignation of Mike Adams in December, and received 40 applications from various states including Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Louisiana, Ohio, New Mexico, California, Missouri and Tennessee.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity; my family is really excited," Eldridge said, explaining his mission statement is to give his players the best high school football experience they can have.

Eldridge's contract at Farmington began Feb. 1.

The board also approved the hiring of Madison Spears, Virtual Arkansas Online Coordinator, retroactive to Jan. 4.

The board accepted resignations from Meaghan Dill, Virtual Arkansas Online Coordinator, effective Jan. 4; and Sheila Scott, janitor, effective Jan. 15. Maternity leave was approved for Kodi Murphree beginning Dec. 9 and a change to the superintendent's contract approved.

The board received recognition from superintendent Jon Paul Laffoon on behalf of the staff.

"I want to thank you for the time you put in and for critical decisions you guide this district with," Laffoon said.

Laffoon read a proclamation by Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, which recognized board members as strong advocates for public education, and which designated January as Arkansas Board Appreciation Month.

The board approved an Energy Service Company Internal Grade Audit contract with Entegrity, which scored 371 compared to another firm, Brewer-Garrett, which was scored at 327 out of 400 possible points.

"We went through a process with a committee where we took proposals," Laffoon said, explaining how the scoring was arrived at.

Entegrity scored higher in the category where personnel and additional resources align with the needs and goals of the district including a dedicated team for post project local support, and was 31 points better in demonstrating a successful track record for similar projects within the state. Brewer-Garrett scored higher on positive feedback from reference base.

In other action, the board approved 10 days of paid covid leave for district personnel, subject to certain conditions.

"The state ran out of emergency covid for our staff, so we felt like that was something we needed to provide," Laffoon said.

Approval is retroactive dating back to Jan. 1, 2021.

The board also amended Policy 7.13, management and disposal of district property and approved a junior high custodial position addition to an SG360 contract in the amount of $32,525.52.

Laffoon said the employee can be moved around as needed within the district. Other duty stations listed on the agreement show junior high gym, baseball/softball indoor facility and the football fieldhouse.