MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington sophomore Caleb Blakely tumbles on the hardwood while trying to keep up with Prairie Grove senior Sloan Smith, who scored 14 points during the Tigers' 55-49 loss in the boys basketball rivalry on Friday.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington stretched its win-streak to 12 games in the rivalry series with Prairie Grove, hammering out a 55-49 boys basketball win Friday at Tiger Arena.

Conference seeding added to the game's significance, which went down to the final seconds. Farmington survived missing the front end of a 1-and-1 and allowing Knox Laird to control an offensive rebound. Laird made 1-of-2 free throws to pull Prairie Grove within 50-48 with 26.4 seconds to go. Layne Taylor then made 4 straight foul shots for the Cardinals with the clock down to 17 seconds.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor explained a time-out called with 3.6 seconds left with the Cardinals leading 55-48.

"We're tied with Berryville, we're playing for points and that 10 points matters in our league. I know no one understands why we use a time-out to try to get a stop, but that's what we were doing," Johnny Taylor said.

Layne Taylor (22 points), Roman Carlson (19), and Carson Simmons (12) combined for all but two of Farmington's points and Prairie Grove couldn't get a needed basket in crunch time.

"I felt like if we could get that lead, maybe it turns the game, but they're a good team. There's a reason why they're 7-1 [in 4A-1 play]," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston. "They're solid, they can score the ball. They're another team that applies a lot of pressure."

With the win, Farmington remained atop the 4A-1 boys standings while Prairie Grove slipped to 6-3 in league play.

"This was big for our community because they're so close. Obviously this didn't feel like a covid game because there was a lot of people here tonight so our guys getting to play in front of a crowd I think was good for us getting us ready for a district championship, a Regional championship or state tournament appearance. Games like this where you've got pressure and if you don't step up and handle the ball or make free throws late you're going to go home," Johnny Taylor said. "

Prairie Grove's last win in the series came Feb. 22, 2014, in the District 4A-1 championship when the Tigers, powered by Iowa State tight end Dylan Soehner and minor league baseball pitcher Ty Tice, upstaged Farmington, 52-46, in Myrl Massie Gymnasium.

"We knew we needed that one to make this one count tonight. We didn't play poorly, I just think there were some opportunities missed," Edmiston said. "We had some unforced turnovers and we missed some shots that we can typically count on making. In a game of this magnitude the littlest things seem to add up and really count like we were kind of chasing uphill all night."

Timely 3-point shots by Carlson either erased a Tiger lead or extended Farmington's advantage. He hit a trio of trifectas in the first quarter giving the Cardinals a 12-8 lead. The Tigers countered with four points from Sloan Smith sandwiched around Ethan Gross' putback to go up 14-13, but gave up a Layne Taylor alley-oop pass to Simmons, who banked in the shot and Farmington led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Farmington led throughout the second quarter but was hurt by turnovers in the last 1:24. Laird's driving bucket kept the Tigers within 27-24 at halftime. The Cardinals maintained a three-point advantage, 36-33, going into the fourth quarter which began with both teams trading 3-pointers.

Carlson hit from the left corner for Farmington. Laird answered from the top-of-the-key. Simmons was good from the right wing for the Cardinals. Marco Martinez nailed a trifecta out top for the Tigers.

Farmington then gained separation with consecutive treys by Layne Taylor and Carlson engineering a 48-39 lead at the 4:07 mark.

"Carson Simmons hit a huge shot late in the game. We're up three, he hits a three, we go up six. Roman hits one to put us up nine," Johnny Taylor said. "Our defense was really good, our length was great."

Johnny Taylor acknowledged the efforts of trainer Malinda Rector and intern Hannah Letow laboring to keep the team healthy and fit to compete.

Prairie Grove rallied with a 10-2 run over a 2:39 span. Smith contributed four points. Blake Gardner made a reverse lay-in and Landon Semrad put in a missed three.

The Tigers couldn't finish, however, and Simmons' free-throw with 7.1 seconds remaining iced the game giving Farmington a 55-48 lead.

After the loss, Edmiston told the Tigers maybe they'll get a chance to see Farmington a third time, which potentially could materialize if both teams advance to the District 4A-1 championship.

Smith led Prairie Grove with 14 points with Laird adding 10. Gardner and Gross both finished with 7 points.

Farmington 55, Prairie Grove 49

Farmington^15^12^9^19^--^55

Prairie Grove^14^10^9^16^--^49

Farmington (7-1): Layne Taylor 6 9-12 22, Roman Carlson 7 0-1 19, Carson Simmons 4 3-4 12, James Payne 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 12-17 55.

Prairie Grove (6-2): Sloan Smith 4 5-7 14, Knox Laird 3 3-4 10, Blake Gardner 3 1-4 7, Ethan Gross 3 0-0 7, Landon Semrad 2 0-0 4, Ryder Orr 2 0-0 4, Marco Martinez 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 9-15 49.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Smith, Laird, Gross, Martinez), Farmington 7 (Carlson 5, Simmons, Taylor).