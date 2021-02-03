MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Logan Burch returned to the lineup just in time to help the Cardinals rack up a come-from-behind, 72-66, win at Harrison on Friday, Jan. 8. He had a big 3-point shot that played a role in the Cardinals' overcoming an early 10-0 deficit.

FARMINGTON -- After spotting Harrison an early 10-0 lead, Farmington steadily worked its way back into the game and pulled off a 72-66 win at Harrison on Friday, Jan. 8.

The Cardinals made a nuisance of themselves defensively, harassing Harrison with athletic plays all over the court. Roman Carlson blocked a pair of Goblin shots in the first quarter, erasing a 3-point attempt on the wing and blasting a baseline jumper to allow Farmington to stay in the game despite a slow start offensively.

The Cardinals missed a layup, but Mateo Carbonel stole the outlet and found Carson Simmons slicing across the lane for a left-handed bucket keeping Farmington within, 20-12. Logan Burch delivered a 3-pointer when his teammates found him trailing. The long-range basket trimmed Harrison's lead to 27-23.

Back-to-back treys by Carlson, the second of which came off Caleb Blakely's offensive rebound and assist from the baseline, drew the Cardinals even in the third quarter at 41-41. Blakely took a long outlet from Layne Taylor and drove for a layup to push Farmington ahead.

With Harrison leading by two, 51-49, Carlson blocked his third shot in the fourth, rotating over as help defender to prevent a driving layup, then claimed the rebound.

Simmons blocked a shot, but Harrison's Abe Glidewell got the rebound and scored, giving the Goblins a 56-53 lead.

Farmington shot 53 percent from the field to 41 percent for Harrison with 3-point shooting fairly close. Farmington shot 25 percent with Harrison at 27 percent. Neither team shot particularly well at the free-throw line with Farmington at 61 percent and Harrison at 56 percent.

Farmington out-rebounded Harrison 35-32. Both teams handed out 8 assists. The Cardinals had 7 steals while Harrison had 8. Farmington blocked 4 shots.

Farmington 72, Harrison 66

Harrison^14^11^19^20^--^66

Farmington^17^26^14^12^--^72