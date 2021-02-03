LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Planning Commission approved a front variance from 35 feet to 3 feet for Pedal Pops to add a covered porch to this side of the building. Because the porch will be close to the highway, the commission also is requiring some protection measures along the north side of the property.

FARMINGTON -- Pedal Pops received a variance and the go-ahead last week to add a covered deck to its existing building at 161 S. Main St., in Farmington.

Farmington Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve a front setback variance from 35 feet to 3 feet, with member Chad Ball voting against the request. The motion approved also requires owner Mike Thompson to provide some type of fencing or other protection measures off Main Street as a safety precaution from traffic on the highway.

These measures will have to be approved by city building official Rick Bramall and city engineer Chris Brackett with Olsson Inc.

Commission members Gerry Harris, Judy Horne, Bobby Wilson and Keith Macedo voted in favor of the variance. Two members, Howard Carter and Jay Moore, were absent from the meeting.

Ball said he preferred the covered deck be built on the back of the building for safety reasons, and also said he thought the variance request was too great.

Ball noted that the Planning Commission had already approved one setback variance for Thompson and now he was asking for another one.

"From 35 feet to 3 feet, that's asking a lot," Ball said. "I'm concerned with the overall safety."

Several planning commission members had safety concerns with the expansion and variance because it would be so close to the highway, and this was discussed throughout the meeting before they arrived at a consensus for addressing their concerns.

In his application for the variance, Thompson said he thought the variance was justified because of existing conditions along U.S. Highway 62.

Commission Chairman Robert Mann pointed out the commission has made some concessions for buildings along Main Street because of the widening of the highway years ago. The widening negatively affected businesses and buildings along the highway, Mann reminded commission members.

Horne said her concern is a vehicle out of control crashing into the covered porch with customers in it.

Jessica Lewallen with Polk, Stanley and Wilcox architectural firm in Fayetteville said the covered deck will have a slab foundation with support columns and panels along the sides. The covered deck, which will be about 15 feet by 40 feet, the length of the building, will face Bois D' Arc Street.

Thompson said he and the architectural firm looked at different ways to use the existing building and extend it out and decided the proposed plan was the best option.

"With the widening of the road, it limits what we can do," Thompson said. "This is a way for us to use it year-round. We looked in the back, but it doesn't work as well."

Commissioners had several ideas for safety protections, including bollards, fencing and landscaping.

Horne said she wanted Pedal Pops to be successful but also wanted a guarantee for strong enforcement to protect customers from a vehicle accident.

Lewallen said she understood the commission's concerns and thought the firm could find a way to work within the guidelines and still build an extension that doesn't "look ugly."

The overall plan for the site is a covered deck attached to the existing building and designated places for four food trucks with green space available for each truck. Parking would be in the rear of the property.

Wilson said he agreed with some safety measures but did not think the commission should take it to "another level." He noted he's lived in Farmington his whole life and has yet to see a vehicle hit the building at that location.

Ball responded that three feet from the highway right-of-way is a safety concern. Macedo added, "I see it as a due diligence."

Thompson opened Pedal Pops in 2019. The business offers all natural frozen fruit pops that are created on site.

Two rezoning requests on the commission's Jan. 25 agenda were pulled because the applicant did not meet the city's time requirement for a public hearing advertisement.

Cox Development has submitted a request to rezone property on the east side of Highway 170 and north of 170/Wolfdale intersection from R-1 to R-2 and MF-2 (multi-family).