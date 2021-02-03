FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Hall is closed to the public for the time being, and the City Council's February meeting has been moved from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16 because of covid-related issues, according to Mayor Ernie Penn.

Tuesday, Penn said three city staff members are working in City Hall right now, and three others are at home. The police department also has several officers at home because of covid-related issues, Penn said.

Those who have covid-19 are experiencing light symptoms, Penn said.

"We're managing the phones and getting information to people," Penn said.

Anyone who needs to pay a court fine, can pay online at www.myfinepayment.com or place the payment in the dropbox at City Hall.

The Public Works building also is closed. Penn said one employee tested positive for covid-19 and is at home, and all the others are being tested.

"No one is at the Public Works building," Penn said. "We're letting them observe (covid-19) protocol. Technically, if you've been exposed, you're supposed to quarantine for so many days if you don't get a test."

Penn said he will evaluate when to open City Hall to the public again after everyone is able to return to work. He said he may decide to keep the building closed through the rest of the month.

"We're going to be real cautious," he said.

The council's Feb. 16 agenda will include a resolution to amend the 2020 budget to show actual revenues and expenses for the year.