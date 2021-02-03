MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior Carson Dillard gets to the basket with Prairie Grove sophomore Kenleigh Elder rotating over to defend. Dillard scored 9 points during the Lady Cardinals' 66-52 win in the girls basketball rivalry on Friday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a repeat of their first meeting Prairie Grove stayed close for a half before Farmington pulled away, sweeping the season series with a 66-52 girls basketball win Friday.

Trinity Johnson hit four 3-pointers scoring 24 points to lead Farmington, which outscored Prairie Grove 37-27 in the second half after leading by four at intermission.

"First of all you got to give a lot to respect for Prairie Grove and for who they are. They've won so many games over here for so long and there's a reason. They have a great basketball culture and they're good at what they do," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson. "Our kids did a nice job of adjusting. The biggest thing I was most proud of was I never thought they panicked."

Prairie Grove jumped ahead 16-14 at the end of the first quarter as the game see-sawed back and forth. After two early ties, Farmington went up, 7-6, on Carson Dillard's 3-pointer. Prairie Grove regained the lead with Kenleigh Elder passing to Zoe Hubbs for a layup beginning a 6-0 mini run capped by Trinity Dobbs' steal of a careless in-bounds pass and laying the ball in for a 12-7 Prairie Grove lead.

Farmington answered with a 7-2 run beginning with Tori Kersey's bank shot and culminated by Trinity Johnson's trifecta. Elder hit a short jumper to end the quarter with Prairie Grove in front, 16-14.

Farmington outscored the Lady Tigers 15-9 in the second quarter using teamwork. Trinity Johnson turned a steal into an assist with Dillard spotting up for a three. Morgan Brye then fed Trinity Johnson cutting for a layup. Trinity Johnson made another 3-pointer pushing Farmington ahead, 28-20.

In the last 3:30, Prairie Grove rallied with a 5-1 mini run. Faulk banked in a shot and Dobbs sank a pair of free throws to close the gap to 29-25 at halftime.

Farmington sped up the tempo scoring 21 points in the first 5:57 of the third quarter, building a 50-35 lead. The pace favored the Lady Cardinals, who got 9 points from Trinity Johnson, including a pull-up 3-pointer. Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud didn't fault his girls, but did say he plans to work on the transition game.

"I've been real pleased the last two games with the girls' effort," Froud said. "We come down and miss some plain shots. They go down and hit some threes. They had us shooting it quick. We'd shoot it and wasn't making it. They'd get a long rebound and have a snowbird down there. I know they got about six points that way."

"It's just little things like that. It's correctable mistakes and the girls are playing hard and haven't quit playing so that's a plus this time of year. We'll just take it a game at a time."

The Lady Tigers fought back by fashioning a 9-3 run of their own to close out the third. Faulk claimed an offensive rebound and made two free-throws followed by Trinity Dobbs' coast-to-coast old-fashioned 3-point play. Farmington reversed the ball and Allie Devecsery snapped a 3-pointer. Dobbs drove deep in the paint scoring easily and Faulk stole the ball and took it in for a layup when Farmington played for the last shot.

The surge brought Prairie Grove within 53-44 at the end of the third period, but Farmington outscored the Lady Tigers 13-8 down the stretch to put the game away.

"We took some on the chin in the first half and had to battle through a little bit of foul trouble, things like that, but for the most part our kids did what they needed to do defensively and then we challenged them to go out in the second half and we had a greater presence on the glass on both sides," Brad Johnson said.

"We kind of went to work and got some second chance opportunities on the offensive end. We began to get the ball in the paint and finish, then on the defensive end we began to lock down and not give up so many offensive rebounds and second chances," Brad Johnson said. "Our hustle picked up and they responded the way that we hoped that they would and I think that's the mark of a good basketball team."

Meanwhile Froud seeks to mold the Lady Tigers into a dangerous, first-round opponent for the upcoming district tournament.

"We hope to be. We got a lot of people getting valuable experience so we'll see what happens," Froud said.

Farmington 66, Prairie Grove 52

Farmington^14^15^24^13^--^66

Prairie Grove^16^9^19^8^--^52

Farmington: Trinity Johnson 9 2-4 24, Megan Hernandez 4 3-4 11, Tori Kersey 4 1-2 9, Carson Dillard 3 1-2 9, Morgan Brye 2 3-7 7, Allie Devecsery 1 0-0 3, Mazzie Carlson 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 10-17 66.

Prairie Grove (7-11, 2-7): Trinity Dobbs 7-21 3-3 17, Ella Faulk 4-14 7-10 15, Elizabeth Stoufer 3-7 0-0 6, Charity Stearman 2-7 0-1 5, Zoe Hubbs 1-4 2-2 4, Kenleigh Elder 1-3 1-2 3, Olivia Kestner 1-2 0-0 2, Arianna Harrel 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Hillian 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 13-18 52.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Johnson 4, Dillard 2, Devecsery, Carlson), Prairie Grove 1-10 (Stearman 1-3, Dobbs 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Elder 0-1, Hillian 0-1, Faulk 0-3 ).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 30 (Elder 7, Stoufer 7). Assists -- Prairie Grove 6 (Faulk 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 5 (Faulk 3). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 9.