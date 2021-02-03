FARMINGTON -- A Feb. 9 special election for Farmington School District is asking voters to allow the district to restructure debt for construction projects at a lower property tax rate.

Early voting opened Feb. 2 and continues through Monday, Feb. 8, in the Quorum Court room at Washington County Courthouse. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

On Feb. 9, registered voters in the school district can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St. Covid-19 protocols will be in place at the voting center, including hand sanitizer and social distancing. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks.

Farmington School Board voted in September to call a special election to restructure two existing bond issues and issue a new construction bond issue, not to exceed $16,490,000.

At the time, the school's millage rate was 42.6 mills. After approving a resolution for the special election, the district's millage rate was rolled back to 42.4 mills because of assessment growth.

Subsequently, the school board decided to use the new, lower millage rate and approved another resolution at a later meeting. This pushed the election date back to Feb. 9.

In an op-ed column in the Enterprise-Leader, Jon Laffoon, superintendent, said, "The district wants to take advantage of an opportunity to help our people and community and build the additional facilities we need."

The election ballot only has one question, asking voters to approve the total school tax rate of 42.4 mills, with 25 mills dedicated to general operations and maintenance and 17.4 mills dedicated to debt service.

The debt service mills would be a continuing tax until the retirement of the proposed bonds to be issued in the principal amount of $16,490,000, which will have a maturity period of 30 years.

If voters approve the question, the district will issue new bonds to pay off a 2015 bond issue and a 2106 issue and generate an estimated $6 million to $7 million in new money for capital improvement projects, depending on the market when the bonds are sold.

The district is proposing to use the money to build an addition to the junior high building, along with expansions at the elementary schools.

Farmington already has applied for state partnership money to help with the costs to build a new 23,000-square-foot addition for the junior high and will receive word about this in early May. The new building will be located at the site of the former old high school gym, which was torn down in May 2020.

According to the ballot, any surplus revenues produced each year by the debt service millage may be used by the district for other school purposes.